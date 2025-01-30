Michigan Registered Agents: How, Why, and When to Get One

What is a registered agent and what do they do?

A registered agent is a person or company assigned to receive legal documents and other official correspondence for your business. For example, the RA might receive compliance notices from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) or the Corporations Division . They would also receive any cease and desist letters , subpoenas, or lawsuit filings. As all such documents require a timely response and/or a signature at delivery, Michigan law requires all Michigan LLCs, corporations, and other business entities to include a resident agent and a registered office in their articles of organization .

Extra services offered by professional registered agents

Before you decide to be your own registered agent, consider the many benefits of hiring a professional registered agent service.

Document scanning: They scan your documents and email them to you so you never lose an important document.

Mail forwarding: They receive and forward time-sensitive mail to you so you can keep your personal address private.

Time-sensitive mail alerts: They let you know when a piece of mail is time-sensitive so you can address it quickly.

Virtual mailboxes: They offer a virtual mailbox service so you can ditch paper clutter and have all your mail digitized.

Junk mail filtering: They can filter out your junk mail for you so you only get the important stuff.

What are the legal requirements for a Michigan registered agent?

A business or individual can be a registered agent in Michigan as long as they meet the state requirements:

Individuals must reside in Michigan.

Businesses must be licensed to transact business in Michigan.

Individuals and businesses must have a physical street address in Michigan.

Individuals and businesses must be available during normal business hours (usually 9 a.m.–5 p.m.) to receive and sign for deliveries.

In case you're wondering—yes—you can be your own registered agent in Michigan. You can also choose a business partner or any adult for that matter, as long as they reside in Michigan. The only caveat is that you, or the person you choose, are required to be at your registered address for all normal business hours and are responsible for all compliance deadlines. If those requirements aren't a problem, you can save yourself a little money (up to $300 a year) and be your own registered agent.

Why should you hire a Michigan registered agent?

Among the many benefits, a registered agent service will help you:

Stay compliant with Michigan law. Never miss a deadline or notice.

Maintain privacy. Use their physical address and keep yours off public records.

Use their physical address and keep yours off public records. Establish separation between your business and personal life. Avoid the embarrassment of being served at your place of business in front of your customers.

The cherry on top is that it will give your business extra authority and save you from rifling through piles of mail so you can focus on more important matters.

Who should hire a professional registered agent?

Every business owner can benefit from registered agent services, but they are necessary for business owners who can't commit to being available during normal business hours or who struggle with deadlines. If one of these scenarios sounds familiar, you probably need to hire a registered agent service.

The traveler: You travel a lot or spend more time on job sites than in an office setting.

The part-timer: Your business only needs you a few hours a day or seasonally.

The moonlighter: You work early mornings or late nights instead of regular business hours.

The franchiser: You have multiple business locations that you hop between.

The hustler: Your business keeps you so busy that mail piles up for weeks.

The Einstein: You are an entrepreneurial genius, but menial tasks and deadlines evade you.

Essentially, if you are not reliably at your registered address during all normal business hours, you risk missing a delivery, incurring penalties , and potentially losing your business. Instead, you can offload this to a registered agent service that can guarantee someone is always available to receive official correspondence on your behalf.

How to hire a Michigan registered agent

Most registered agent services can be acquired online, and LegalZoom is no exception. We offer professional registered agent services complete with mail alerts, document scanning, unlimited cloud storage, and more. You tell us your business name and answer a few questions, and we do the rest. It's that easy. Plus, we'll cover the fee required for you to file the change with the state if you are switching from another registered agent.

FAQs

Can you change registered agents?

You can change your registered agent at any time as long as your new agent meets Michigan requirements. There is a $5 fee to change it, but some registered agent services, like LegalZoom, will cover that cost when you switch to them.

Can I be my own registered agent in Michigan?

According to Michigan state requirements, you can be your own registered agent as long as you are available during regular business hours at your registered office address. Most businesses choose to hire a commercial registered agent service to avoid penalties.

Should you hire a registered agent before forming your LLC in Michigan?

You need to designate a registered agent with a physical street address in Michigan before you file your LLC. The Michigan articles of organization form requires you to fill in your registered agent information, including the name of your resident agent and the address of their registered office.

How do I choose a registered agent service in Michigan?

The Michigan registered agent service you choose will manage all your legal documents and correspondence. With that in mind, you'll want to choose a registered agent that not only meets Michigan registered agent requirements but has a reputation for reliability, timeliness, and confidentiality.

How much does it cost to hire a registered agent in Michigan?