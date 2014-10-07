How to start an LLC in New Jersey

Updated on: May 6, 2024 · 5 min read

A limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits for small businesses in New Jersey.

New LLC formation in New Jersey is easy. Just follow these eight steps, and you'll be on your way.

1. Name your New Jersey LLC

You'll need to choose a name to include in your articles before you can register your LLC.

Names must comply with New Jersey naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:

Your business name must include the words Limited Liability Company, LLC, or L.L.C.

Your name must be different from an existing business in the state. You can do a search on the Secretary of State's website to determine if a particular business name is in use.

The business name cannot contain words used to name a government agency (i.e., State Department, CIA, FBI, Treasury, etc.)

Certain restricted words (bank, lawyer, attorney, credit union, etc.) may require additional documentation and licensure paperwork.

See a complete listing of New Jersey's naming rules.

Additional considerations:

URL availability. Even if you don't think you'll need a webpage, you probably will. At the very least, you should reserve the option of having one in the future by buying your domain name now. Before finalizing your LLC name, it's a good idea to check if the URL is available.

Even if you don't think you'll need a webpage, you probably will. At the very least, you should reserve the option of having one in the future by buying your domain name now. Before finalizing your LLC name, it's a good idea to check if the URL is available. Reserve your name. If you aren't ready to register your LLC but are concerned your name might be taken by someone else, you can reserve it for a small fee. In New Jersey, names may be reserved for up to 120 days by paying the fee and submitting the proper form to the state authority.

2. Choose your registered agent

New Jersey requires you to appoint a registered agent for your LLC.

A registered agent is the person or entity authorized to receive service of process and other official legal documents and notices on behalf of your LLC.

A registered agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service. They must meet the following criteria:

Entities (or companies) must provide registered agent services.

The agent must have an address in New Jersey.

The agent must be on-site and available to accept documents during regular business hours.

3. Obtain a New Jersey business license

An LLC in operating in certain industries must obtain a New Jersey business license before conducting business in the state. You can check this link to determine if your industry requires a business license.

4. Prepare and file your Certificate of Formation

The Certificate of Formation (commonly called Articles of Organization in other states) is a document that officially establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it. This may be referred to the Public Records Filing on the New Jersey website.

Prepare your Certificate of Formation and file it with the New Jersey Department of Treasury, Division of Revenue & Enterprise Services Commission to register your New Jersey LLC properly. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it. You can also send it by mail.

To prepare your certificate, you'll usually need the following information:

Your LLC name.

The name and address of your registered agent.

A reason why you formed the LLC. This can be a general statement.

An LLC's duration or time period over which the LLC will exist. In most cases, LLCs are perpetual, meaning the duration is indefinite. A perpetual LLC can be dissolved voluntarily or involuntarily. If your LLC exists for a purpose that will end at a specified date, you will specify that date here.

LLC dissolution date.

Management structure: Will managers or members manage the LLC?

The person forming the LLC is required to sign the Articles.

Once you file your Certificate of Formation, the secretary of state will review the filing. If the articles are approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity.

5. Receive a certificate from the state

The state will issue you a certificate that confirms the LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed and approved.

This certificate will allow the LLC to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN), business licenses, and business bank account.

6. Create an operating agreement

An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.

New Jersey doesn't require an LLC to file an operating agreement, but it is an essential component of your business. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for various reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement in place, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the best interest of the LLC and its members.

The operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:

LLC's name and principal address

Duration of the LLC

Name and address of the registered agent

Information about the Certificate of Formation

Purpose of the business

Members and their contribution

The way profits and losses will be divided

Procedure for admitting new members, as well as outgoing members

Management of the LLC

Indemnification and liability clauses

7. Get an Employer Identification Number

The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.

The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:

File and manage taxes at the state and federal level

Open a business bank account.

Hire employees.

Next steps

Registering your LLC gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.

This might include making quarterly tax payments. All New Jersey LLCs are required to register with the New Jersey Department of Revenue regardless of whether they collect a state tax or have employees. New Jersey LLCs are required to file an annual report. The report is due on the last day of the anniversary month of the LLC's formation. You also need to maintain a registered agent for your business.

A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:

Obtain permits or licenses necessary to operate your business, including health department permits, zoning permits, home occupation permits, professional licenses, and more. Some states require a seller's permit to conduct sales.

Register your business with the state's tax agency.

Open a business bank account.

Apply for a business credit card.

Purchase insurance for your business.

Protect your name and logo with a trademark.