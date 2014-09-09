How to start an LLC in Colorado

This handy guide has the info you need to get your LLC up and running in Colorado.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Rudri Bhatt Patel
Rudri Bhatt Patel is a former attorney turned writer and editor. Prior to attending law school, she graduat...
Updated on: March 18, 2024 · 5 min read
A limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits for small businesses.
LLC formation in Colorado is easy. Just follow these six easy steps, and you'll be on your way.
You'll need to choose a name to include in your articles before you can register your LLC.
Names must comply with Colorado naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:
See a complete listing of Colorado's naming rules.
Colorado requires you to appoint a registered agent for your LLC.
A registered agent is the person or entity authorized to receive service of process and other official legal documents and notices on behalf of your LLC.
A registered agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service. They must meet the following criteria:
The articles of organization is a document that officially establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it.
Prepare articles of organization and file them with the Colorado Secretary of State to register your Colorado LLC properly. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it.
To prepare your articles, you'll usually need the following information:
Once you file your articles, the secretary of state will review the filing. If the articles are approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity.
The state will issue you a certificate that confirms the LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed and approved. The Colorado Secretary of State won't mail a confirmation, but you can access the certificate it by selecting “Filing History and Documents" on your LLC's summary page.
This certificate will allow the LLC to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN), business licenses, and a business bank account.
An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.
Colorado does not require an operating agreement, but is an essential component of your business. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for various reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement in place, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the best interest of the LLC and its members.
The operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:
The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.
The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:
Registering your LLC gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.
Colorado LLCs must file a periodic report (also known as the annual report) with the Colorado Secretary of State each year. It can be filed online at the Secretary of State website. The periodic reports are due during the three-month period beginning on the first day of the anniversary month when the LLC was formed.
This might include making quarterly tax payment. You also need to maintain a registered agent for your business.
A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:
Every state has different rules, costs, and considerations for LLC formation.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read