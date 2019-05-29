LLC vs. inc.: What is the difference between them?

Updated on: March 21, 2024 · 14 min read

Are you contemplating the ideal business structure for your new venture? While both limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations offer limited liability protection and similar legal entities, the choice between the two can significantly affect your business' growth and success.

Let's dive into the key similarities and differences between LLCs and corporations, exploring their unique benefits and drawbacks—essentially, the “LLC vs. inc." debate. By the end, you'll be better equipped to make an informed decision on the ideal business structure for your needs.

Key takeaways

Understanding the differences between LLCs and corporations is essential for making an informed decision that will maximize business success.

Key factors to consider when choosing a business structure include legal requirements, management, ownership, and tax implications. Expert advice can be invaluable in finding the most suitable option.

Transitioning between structures requires careful planning and professional guidance to ensure compliance with regulations.

Understanding LLCs and corporations

Aspiring entrepreneurs often face the critical decision of choosing between LLCs and corporations as their preferred business structure. Both are separate legal entities that offer limited liability protection to their owners, shielding personal assets from business debts and lawsuits. However, they differ in several aspects, including management, ownership, and taxation.

Grasping the fundamental concepts of LLCs and corporations, and how they influence your business strategy is vital. Understanding these unique characteristics positions you to choose the most suitable structure, thereby enhancing your venture's growth potential and reducing risks.

LLC business structure

An LLC is a popular choice for many business owners, including LLC owners, due to its flexibility and simplicity. Offering limited liability protection to its owners (known as members), an LLC is considered a separate legal entity from its members, safeguarding their personal assets from the business's debts and liabilities. Furthermore, LLCs typically enjoy pass-through taxation, with profits and losses reported on the members' individual tax returns, avoiding the double taxation faced by corporations.

LLCs boast an adaptable management structure, enabling members to either self-manage the business or appoint managers for daily operations. This flexibility, combined with the tax advantages and limited liability protection, makes LLCs an attractive option for small businesses and startups.

Corporation business structure

In contrast, a corporation is a more formal and structured business entity. Owned by shareholders, corporations must adhere to stricter legal requirements and regulations compared to LLCs, such as annual meetings such as holding annual shareholder meetings. The shareholders elect a board of directors responsible for managing the corporation's affairs, creating a clear separation of ownership and management.

However, corporations face the issue of double taxation, with profits taxed at the corporate level through corporate income tax and then again when distributed as dividends to the corporate shareholders themselves. To avoid this, some corporations can elect to be taxed as S corporations, allowing for pass-through taxation similar to LLCs. Despite the more rigid structure and potential tax implications, corporations can be an ideal choice for larger businesses seeking to raise capital and attract investors.

Key differences between LLCs and corporations

Both LLCs and corporations come with their unique pros and cons. Recognizing the key differences between the two can aid in making an informed decision about your business structure. The major distinctions between LLCs and corporations lie in their formation process, management and ownership structures, and taxation methods.

Examining these key differences and factoring in the specific needs and goals of your business enables you to ascertain which structure will offer maximum benefits and protection for your venture. In the sections that follow, we will probe further into these differences to aid your decision-making process for your business.

Key takeaways

There are pros and cons to being an LLC or a corporation

The biggest differences between an LLC and corporations are the formation process, management/ownership structure, and taxation methods

Formation and legal requirements

The formation process for LLCs and corporations involves distinct steps and legal requirements. To form an LLC, one must file a charter and draft an operating agreement that outlines the management and ownership structure of the LLC. On the other hand, forming a corporation requires filing articles of incorporation and selecting a board of directors. Although both structures necessitate filing documents with the state, corporations typically face more stringent legal requirements and record-keeping obligations.

Carefully considering the legal requirements linked to each business structure is important as they can influence the ease of formation, continued compliance, and overall success of your venture. Ensure you understand and comply with all relevant legal requirements for your chosen legal business entity by consulting a business attorney or accountant.

Management and ownership structure

The management and ownership structures also differ between LLCs and corporations. LLCs offer a more flexible management structure, allowing members to either manage the business themselves or appoint designated managers. This adaptability can be advantageous for small businesses and startups that require more control over their day-to-day operations. In contrast, corporations follow a more rigid structure, with shareholders electing a board of directors responsible for overseeing the company's affairs.

Ownership structure is another key difference between LLCs and corporations. LLCs have members with ownership interests in the company, whereas corporations have shareholders who own stock in the corporation. This distinction can impact how ownership interests in business entities are transferred, with corporations generally offering more straightforward methods for transferring shares and changing ownership.

Taxation

When deciding between an LLC and a corporation, taxation is a key factor to consider. LLCs typically benefit from pass-through taxation, allowing profits and losses to flow through to the individual members' tax returns, avoiding double taxation. This can be particularly advantageous for small businesses and startups seeking to minimize their tax burden.

On the other hand, corporations are subject to double taxation, with profits taxed at both the corporate and individual shareholder levels, requiring them to pay personal income taxes. However, certain corporations can elect S corporation status, enabling pass-through taxation of business income and avoiding double taxation. As you assess the tax implications of each business structure, including personal income taxes, consulting with a tax professional is crucial to ensure you choose the best option for your business needs.

Key takeaways

LLCs benefit from pass-through taxation

Being an LLC avoids double taxation

Corporations elect S corp status to enable pass-through taxation and avoid double taxation

Reporting and recordkeeping

Both LLCs and corporations are governed by the laws of the state where they are formed. Each state has its own set of rules about the records businesses must keep and the regular reports they must file with the state. In general, corporations are subject to more regulations and requirements than LLCs.

Corporations are usually required to hold an annual shareholder meeting, and they must give notice of that annual meeting in the way described in the bylaws. Certain actions must be confirmed in resolutions that are kept in corporate minute books. Most states require corporations to file annual reports and pay an annual fee or franchise tax.

Compared to how corporations operate, LLCs have more flexibility in the way they do business. For example, LLCs typically don't have to hold member meetings under state law, but the LLC's operating agreement may require them. LLCs often have fewer recordkeeping requirements than corporations. But like corporations, LLCs must file an annual report form accompanied by an annual report fee and/or franchise taxes in many states.

Pros and cons of each business structure

Having explored the key differences between LLCs and corporations, it is important to balance the advantages and disadvantages of each business structure. This will ultimately depend on your specific business needs, goals, and preferences, as each structure offers unique advantages and disadvantages.

The following sections further investigate the benefits and drawbacks of each business structure, offering valuable insights to guide your decision-making process for your venture.

Benefits of an LLC

LLCs offer several advantages that make them an attractive option for many business owners. Among its primary benefits, an LLC provides limited liability protection, pass-through taxation, and flexible management. This combination of features allows owners to minimize their personal liability, reduce their tax burden, and maintain direct control over the business's daily operations.

Furthermore, LLCs usually have scaled-down legal requirements and record-keeping obligations compared to corporations, presenting a simpler option for small businesses and startups. Remember, however, the benefits of an LLC will diverge based on the specific needs and goals of your business.

Drawbacks of an LLC

Despite the numerous benefits of an LLC, there are some potential drawbacks to consider. One notable disadvantage is the potential for higher self-employment taxes due to the pass-through taxation system. Furthermore, the profit distribution system of an LLC can make it less appealing to investors, as LLCs often face more restrictions when raising capital compared to corporations.

Additionally, transferring ownership interests in an LLC can be more complex than in a corporation, which could pose challenges when it comes to business succession planning and attracting new investors. When considering the LLC structure for your business, it's important to carefully balance these drawbacks against the benefits.

Advantages of a corporation

Corporations also offer a range of advantages for businesses, including limited liability protection, easier transfer of ownership, and potential tax benefits for certain businesses. The more formal structure and clear separation between owners and management can be beneficial for larger businesses seeking to raise capital and attract investors.

Additionally, corporations can issue stock, which can be an effective means of raising capital and incentivizing employees. The ability to transfer ownership through the sale of shares also simplifies the process of business succession and attracting new investors. Similar to LLCs, a corporation's advantages will hinge on the specific needs and objectives of your business.

Disadvantages of a corporation

While corporations offer numerous benefits, there are also potential drawbacks to consider. One of the most significant disadvantages is the issue of double taxation, which can result in a higher tax burden for the business owner and its shareholders. Additionally, corporations face more stringent legal requirements and regulations compared to LLCs, which can increase the complexity and cost of operation.

Another potential drawback of a corporation is its more rigid management structure, which may limit the flexibility and control of the business owners. Despite these potential setbacks, it is crucial to take into account your specific business needs and objectives when weighing the pros and cons of choosing a corporation as your business structure.

Choosing the right business structure for your needs

Choosing the right business structure for your venture is a significant decision that can considerably affect its success and growth. By understanding the key differences between LLCs and corporations, you can better determine which structure will best align with your business's size, goals, and tax situation.

To make an informed decision, you need to ponder a range of factors, such as the legal requirements, management and ownership structures, and potential tax implications of each structure. Additionally, seeking expert advice from a business attorney or accountant can be invaluable in helping you choose the most suitable business structure for your unique needs.

Factors to consider

Several factors come into play when deciding between an LLC and a corporation, including your business size, its objectives, and the preferred tax structure. Each business structure offers unique advantages and disadvantages, making it essential to carefully weigh your options.

For example, small businesses and startups may prefer the simplicity and flexibility of an LLC, while larger businesses seeking to raise capital and attract investors might opt for the more structured and formal approach of a corporation. By carefully considering these factors, you can determine the most appropriate business structure for your venture.

Seeking expert advice

Considering the significance of selecting the appropriate business structure, consulting with a business attorney or accountant for guidance is highly recommended. These professionals can help you navigate the legal and financial implications of each structure, ensuring you make the most informed decisions for your business.

Additionally, they can provide valuable insights into the potential tax advantages and disadvantages of each structure, helping you optimize your tax planning and compliance efforts, including personal tax returns.

Why choose an LLC over a corporation

New business owners might choose a limited liability company (LLC) over a corporation because an LLC offers the same level of liability protection as a corporation but with a more informal management structure that suits small businesses. LLCs generally have less rigid management, meeting, and recordkeeping requirements. And they are not subject to double taxation on dividends, as some corporations are.

Key takeaways

LLCs have a more flexible management/ownership structure

LLCs have a lower barrier to entry

LLCs avoid double taxation

LLCs have fewer reporting requirements

Why choose a corporation over an LLC

While the ease of setup and simpler reporting can make an LLC attractive to new business owners, as your business grows, you may need to consider changing your LLC to a corporation. Because corporations are able to sell stock, they can be more attractive to investors as the business grows. Being a corporation can help your small business owners save on taxes if you decide to file for an S corp tax designation.

Key takeaways

Corporations can issue stock which can be more attractive to investors

Corporations can save money in taxes by filing for an S corp designation

Transitioning between business structures

As your business evolves and expands, you might find it necessary to switch between business structures in certain cases. For example, you might decide to convert an LLC into a corporation to attract investors or take advantage of certain tax benefits. Conversely, you may choose to convert a corporation into an LLC to simplify your business structure and reduce legal requirements.

Regardless of the reason for the transition, careful planning and expert guidance are crucial for a smooth and successful change in business structures.

Converting an LLC to a corporation

Converting an LLC to a corporation involves several steps, including:

Filing the necessary documents with the state Meeting legal requirements, which may include obtaining consent from the LLC members Forming a new corporation Dissolving the LLC if desired

It's important to understand the tax implications and other considerations associated with converting your business transactions from an LLC to a corporation, as this process can impact your business's financial and legal status. Consulting with a business attorney or accountant is highly recommended to ensure you properly navigate the conversion process and comply with all relevant state and federal regulations.

Converting a corporation to an LLC

If you decide to convert a corporation to an LLC, the process typically involves dissolving the corporation and forming a new LLC, which may have tax implications. In some cases, a direct conversion may be possible without dissolving the corporation, depending on the state's regulations.

Similar to converting an LLC to a corporation, consulting a business attorney or accountant is crucial when transitioning a corporation to an LLC. These professionals can help you understand the potential tax implications, legal requirements, and other considerations associated with the conversion process, ensuring a smooth and successful transition for your business.

Summary

In conclusion, choosing the right business structure for your venture is a critical decision that can significantly impact its success, growth, and legal protection. By understanding the key differences between LLCs and corporations, carefully weighing their respective advantages and disadvantages, and seeking expert advice, you can confidently select the most suitable structure for your business's unique needs. As your business evolves, remember that transitioning between structures is possible with proper planning and guidance, ensuring your business remains poised for success in the long run.

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between LLC and inc.?

LLC and inc. both provide personal liability protection for their owners. However, an LLC is owned by one or more individuals, while a corporation is owned by its shareholders. Additionally, they vary in terms of tax treatment and other benefits, such as lending legitimacy and positioning corporate owners and the business for growth.

Why choose an LLC over a corporation?

Choosing an LLC over a corporation can provide many benefits, such as increased management flexibility, the ability to allocate profits and losses according to criteria other than ownership percentage, and the avoidance of state-mandated requirements. Additionally, LLCs protect you from personal liability in most instances, protecting your personal assets.

Why would a company go from LLC to inc.?

Business owners typically incorporate LLCs or convert to C corporations to access capital through the issuance of stock, provide employee incentives, and benefit from established tax deductions and management structures.

What is the difference between an LLC and an S corp?

An LLC can have an unlimited number of members, including non-U.S. citizens/residents, whereas an S corp can have no more than 100 shareholders who must all be U.S. citizens/residents.

What factors should I consider when choosing between an LLC and a corporation for my business?

When deciding between an LLC and a corporation for your business, consider the size of your business, its goals, and the desired tax structure. Evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of each to make the best decision.