What are articles of incorporation?

by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: January 12, 2023 · 2 min read
Articles of incorporation form a document that establishes a corporation as a separate business entity.
The articles become a public record and provide important information about the corporation, including its name, contact information, and information about its shares of stock.
Every state has a form for the articles of incorporation. You can find your state’s form on the website of the state agency that handles business filings. In most states, that’s the secretary of state, but some states have a different business filing agency. If you are forming a non-profit corporation, there may be a special non-profit articles of incorporation form.
State laws require you to include certain information in the articles of incorporation.
Although each state's articles of incorporation form is different, the information will typically include:
You file articles of incorporation with your state’s business filing agency. You must pay a filing fee when you submit your paperwork. Once the corporation has been approved, you will receive a certificate of formation from the state.
Most states also require corporations to have corporate bylaws. Bylaws describe the way the corporation will be run, including the rights and responsibilities of the officers, directors, and shareholders. Bylaws are an internal document that should be kept with your other corporate records. They are not filed with the state.
Preparing articles of incorporation is the first step toward incorporating a business. Be sure to complete the articles fully and accurately, follow your state's filing instructions, and include the proper fee.
