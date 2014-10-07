How to start an LLC in Arizona

Check out this handy guide to forming an LLC in Arizona.
by Rudri Bhatt Patel
Rudri Bhatt Patel
Updated on: May 6, 2024 · 5 min read
A limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits, for small businesses.
LLC formation in Arizona is easy. Just follow these seven steps, and you'll be on your way.
You'll need to choose a name to include in your articles before you can register your LLC.
Names must comply with Arizona's naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:
See a complete listing of Arizona's naming rules.
Arizona requires you to appoint a statutory agent (also called a registered agent in other states) for your LLC.
A statutory agent is a person or entity authorized to receive service of process and other official legal documents and notices on behalf of your LLC.
A statutory agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service. They must meet the following criteria:
The Articles of Organization is a document that officially establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it.
Prepare Articles of Organization and file them with the Arizona Corporate Commission to register your Arizona LLC properly. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it. You can also send it by mail.
To prepare your articles, you'll usually need the following information:
Once you file your Articles, the secretary of state will review the filing. If the articles are approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity.
The state will issue you a certificate that confirms the LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed and approved.
This certificate will allow the LLC to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN), business licenses, and business bank account.
An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.
Arizona LLCs are not required to file an operating agreement, but it is an essential component of your business. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for various reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement in place, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the best interest of the LLC and its members.
The operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:
Arizona requires all LLCs to publish a Notice of Formation for three consecutive weeks in an approved newspaper in the county of an LLC's principal office. A notice of formation will list 1) the LLC's name; 2) the statutory agent's name and address; 3) the LLC's principal business address; 4) whether the LLC is manager-managed or member-managed; and 5) the name and address of LLC's manager or each member of the LLC.
LLCs formed in Maricopa or Pima counties are not required to meet publication requirements.
The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.
The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:
Registering your LLC gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.
This might include making quarterly tax payments. Arizona does not require its LLCs to file an annual report. You also need to maintain a statutory agent for your business.
A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:
Every state has different rules, costs, and considerations for LLC formation.
