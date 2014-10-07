How to start an LLC in Nevada

Use this handy guide to establish your Nevada LLC.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Rudri Bhatt Patel
Rudri Bhatt Patel is a former attorney turned writer and editor. Prior to attending law school, she graduat...
Updated on: March 19, 2024 · 5 min read
A limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits for small businesses.
LLC formation in Nevada is easy. Just follow these easy steps, and you'll be on your way.
You'll need to choose a name to include in your articles before you can register your LLC.
Names must comply with Nevada naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:
See a complete listing of Nevada naming rules.
Nevada requires you to appoint a registered agent for your LLC.
A registered agent is the person or entity authorized to receive service of process and other official legal documents and notices on behalf of your LLC.
A registered agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service. They must meet the following criteria:
The articles of organization is a document that officially establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it.
Prepare articles of organization and file them with the Nevada Secretary of State to register your Nevada LLC properly. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it.
To prepare your articles, you'll usually need the following information:
Once you file your articles, the secretary of state will review the filing. If the articles are approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity.
The state will issue you a certificate that confirms the LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed and approved.
This certificate will allow the LLC to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN), business licenses, and business bank account.
An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.
Nevada does not require an operating agreement, but is an essential component of your business. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for various reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement in place, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the best interest of the LLC and its members.
The operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:
The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.
The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:
Registering your LLC gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.
Nevada's LLCs must file an annual report with the Nevada Secretary of State each year. The annual report must list officers, directors, and the registered agent. Nevada calls this report an annual list. The first annual list must be filed with the LLC's articles of organization. A copy is included with the articles of organization. Subsequent annual lists are due by the last day of the month in which the anniversary of the LLC's formation.
Nevada LLCs may be required to make a quarterly tax payment. You also need to maintain a registered agent for your business.
A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:
Every state has different rules, costs, and considerations for LLC formation.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read