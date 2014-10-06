How to start an LLC in Mississippi

Check out this handy guide to set up your Mississippi LLC.
by Rudri Bhatt Patel
Updated on: March 19, 2024
A limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits for small businesses.
LLC formation in Mississippi is easy. Just follow these six steps, and you'll be on your way.
You'll need to choose a name to include in your articles before you can register your LLC.
Names must comply with Mississippi's naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:
See a complete listing of Mississippi's naming rules.
Mississippi requires you to appoint a registered agent for your LLC.
A registered agent is a person or entity authorized to receive service of process and other official legal documents and notices on behalf of your LLC.
A registered agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service. They must meet the following criteria:
The certificate of formation, commonly known as the articles of organization in other states, is a document that officially establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it.
Prepare your certificate of organization and file them with the Mississippi Secretary of State to register your Mississippi LLC properly. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it.
To prepare your articles, you'll usually need the following information:
Once you file your certificate, the Secretary of State will review the filing. If the certificate is approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity.
If you request a copy and pay adequate postage, the state will mail you a certificate that confirms the LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed and approved.
This certificate will allow the LLC to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN), business licenses, and business bank account.
An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.
Mississippi doesn't require an operating agreement to be filed, but it is an essential component of your business. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for various reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement in place, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the best interest of the LLC and its members.
The operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:
The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.
The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:
Registering your LLC gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.
LLCs doing business in Mississippi must file an annual report once every calendar year with the Mississippi Secretary of State. This report must be filed on January 1 of each calendar year. This report must be filed online. There must be state-issued business ID number to file the report which can be found on the Secretary of State business name database.
You must have a state-issued Business ID Number to file the report. You can find the ID number by doing a business name search on the Secretary of State business name database. The LLC might need to pay quarterly tax payments. You also need to maintain a registered agent for your business.
A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:
Every state has different rules, costs, and considerations for LLC formation.
