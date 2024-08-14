How to Conduct a Mississippi Business Search

A Mississippi business search can help you ensure another business doesn’t already have your intended business name and prevent trademark lawsuits.
Find out more about starting a business
Excellent
by Cara Hartley
Cara has written extensively on navigating privacy regulations, creating legal documents, and managing business issue...
Updated on: August 14, 2024 · 4 min read
If you are starting a business in Mississippi, a business search can help you choose a unique business name, avoid trademark infringement, and pick a domain name that is consistent with your business name.
The Mississippi Secretary of State provides a free online business entity search tool.
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s contact information is as follows:
Follow these steps to conduct a Mississippi business entity search.
The first step in conducting a Mississippi business search is to visit the Mississippi Secretary of State Business Search page. You can get there by clicking on Business Services & Regulation from the Mississippi Secretary of State homepage.
You can find the Business Services menu on the right-hand side of the page. From there, click on Search Existing Business Records.
Next, you can search by business name, business ID, officer name, or registered agent.
If you’re searching by business name, you can adjust your search parameters to get more precise results.
To conduct a broad search, use the Any Words, Sounds Like, or Starting With search criteria. To narrow it down, use All Words or Exact Match.
The Mississippi Secretary of State has several functions, one of which is to provide business information and services. The Business Services Division of the Mississippi Secretary of State is responsible for processing the formation of Mississippi businesses and Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) liens, registering Mississippi trademark applications, and regulating and approving notaries.
Anyone who wishes to start a new business in Mississippi must meet the Secretary of State’s requirements, which include choosing a distinguishable business name.
The Mississippi Secretary of State will not approve a business name that is too similar to that of another entity.
Mississippi’s main naming guidelines include meeting its requirements for corporations and limited liability companies (LLC), not using restricted words, and choosing a distinguishable business name.
Mississippi corporations must include a specific word such as “corporation” or “incorporated” within their names, and cannot contain misleading language.
The name of a Mississippi LLC must contain the words “limited liability company” or the abbreviations “L.L.C.” or “LLC” and cannot include certain words such as “bank,” “trust,” or “incorporated.”
You may not be able to use certain words within your business name, such as “bankers,” “trust company,” or “insurance.”
The Mississippi Secretary of State may not approve your business name if it is not distinguishable from other Mississippi business names.
It’s wise to check domain name availability and conduct a trademark search before settling on your business name.
Before you decide on your business name, you should check to see if anyone else is using your preferred domain name. A domain name that corresponds to your business name can make it easy for customers to find you and help build trust in your brand.
You can use companies like GoDaddy or Wix to check if your desired domain name is available before finalizing your business name.
Trademarking a business name can keep other companies in similar industries from using it.
You should check the federal trademark database to ensure no one else is using your intended business name and protect yourself against potential trademark infringement lawsuits.
Once you’ve conducted a business search, you can take the next steps in starting your business.
Starting a business can involve the following steps:
Our business search service simplifies the business search process. We handle the search details and help business owners take the necessary next steps, such as securing a business license or creating an LLC.
Mississippi requires most new businesses to register with the Secretary of State’s Office. You may also need to register your business with the county clerk where your business is located.
You can reserve a business name in Mississippi by filing an application that includes your business details with the Office of the Secretary of State and paying a $25 application fee. If the name is approved, the Secretary of State will reserve the name for 180 days.
A Mississippi LLC business name cannot contain any of the following words (or words with comparable meanings):
Mississippi LLCs cannot use abbreviations of the words listed above.
You can submit and pay for your business filings online with a credit card or via an ACH account. To opt out of paying online, fill out the form online, print business details, and then mail the completed form and a check to the Mississippi Secretary of State.
You may also like
10 tips for creating a small business plan
A business plan is a necessary part of your impetus for success for your small business. Find out how to create a business plan that will help you obtain investors and stay on track as you grow.
November 21, 2023 · 4min read
7 essential resources for women small business owners
Women own more than 9.1 million American businesses but, in many ways, business can still feel like a man's world.
September 12, 2023 · 2min read
10 key tax deductions for your small business
Own a small business? You may benefit from utilizing these 10 deductions to lower your taxable income. Key deductions include those for home office expenses, health insurance premiums, and startup costs.
January 31, 2024 · 5min read