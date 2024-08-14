How to Conduct a Mississippi Business Search

A Mississippi business search can help you ensure another business doesn’t already have your intended business name and prevent trademark lawsuits. 

Contents

Updated on: August 14, 2024 · 4 min read

If you are starting a business in Mississippi, a business search can help you choose a unique business name, avoid trademark infringement, and pick a domain name that is consistent with your business name. 

Mississippi Secretary of State business search contact information

The Mississippi Secretary of State provides a free online business entity search tool. 

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s contact information is as follows: 

A woman sits at her desk looking at a laptop computer. Performing a Mississippi business name search through the Secretary of State's office is a crucial step when forming a business.

Follow these steps to conduct a Mississippi business entity search. 

Navigate the Mississippi Secretary of State website

The first step in conducting a Mississippi business search is to visit the Mississippi Secretary of State Business Search page. You can get there by clicking on Business Services & Regulation from the Mississippi Secretary of State homepage

You can find the Business Services menu on the right-hand side of the page. From there, click on Search Existing Business Records.

Use different methods to search

Next, you can search by business name, business ID, officer name, or registered agent. 

If you’re searching by business name, you can adjust your search parameters to get more precise results. 

To conduct a broad search, use the Any Words, Sounds Like, or Starting With search criteria. To narrow it down, use All Words or Exact Match.

The Mississippi Secretary of State has several functions, one of which is to provide business information and services. The Business Services Division of the Mississippi Secretary of State is responsible for processing the formation of Mississippi businesses and Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) liens, registering Mississippi trademark applications, and regulating and approving notaries. 

Anyone who wishes to start a new business in Mississippi must meet the Secretary of State’s requirements, which include choosing a distinguishable business name. 

The Mississippi Secretary of State will not approve a business name that is too similar to that of another entity. 

Important naming guidelines in Mississippi

Mississippi’s main naming guidelines include meeting its requirements for corporations and limited liability companies (LLC), not using restricted words, and choosing a distinguishable business name. 

Adhere to naming requirements for corporations and limited liability companies

Mississippi corporations must include a specific word such as “corporation” or “incorporated” within their names, and cannot contain misleading language. 

The name of a Mississippi LLC must contain the words “limited liability company” or the abbreviations “L.L.C.” or “LLC” and cannot include certain words such as “bank,” “trust,” or “incorporated.”

Avoid using prohibited words

You may not be able to use certain words within your business name, such as “bankers,” “trust company,” or “insurance.” 

Choose a distinguishable business name

The Mississippi Secretary of State may not approve your business name if it is not distinguishable from other Mississippi business names.

Other naming considerations

It’s wise to check domain name availability and conduct a trademark search before settling on your business name.

Domain name availability 

Before you decide on your business name, you should check to see if anyone else is using your preferred domain name. A domain name that corresponds to your business name can make it easy for customers to find you and help build trust in your brand. 

You can use companies like GoDaddy or Wix to check if your desired domain name is available before finalizing your business name. 

Trademarked business names

Trademarking a business name can keep other companies in similar industries from using it. 

You should check the federal trademark database to ensure no one else is using your intended business name and protect yourself against potential trademark infringement lawsuits. 

Next steps to start your business in MS

Once you’ve conducted a business search, you can take the next steps in starting your business.

Starting a business can involve the following steps:

Mississippi business searches made easy

Our business search service simplifies the business search process. We handle the search details and help business owners take the necessary next steps, such as securing a business license or creating an LLC. 

FAQs

How do I register a business in Mississippi?

Mississippi requires most new businesses to register with the Secretary of State’s Office. You may also need to register your business with the county clerk where your business is located. 

How do I reserve a business name in Mississippi?

You can reserve a business name in Mississippi by filing an application that includes your business details with the Office of the Secretary of State and paying a $25 application fee. If the name is approved, the Secretary of State will reserve the name for 180 days. 

What words are not allowed in a Mississippi LLC business name?

A Mississippi LLC business name cannot contain any of the following words (or words with comparable meanings):

  • bank
  • banker
  • bankers
  • banking
  • trust company
  • insurance
  • trust
  • corporation
  • incorporated

Mississippi LLCs cannot use abbreviations of the words listed above.

How can I pay for Mississippi business filings?

You can submit and pay for your business filings online with a credit card or via an ACH account. To opt out of paying online, fill out the form online, print business details, and then mail the completed form and a check to the Mississippi Secretary of State. 

