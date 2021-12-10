We're the one-stop-shop for all your business formation, tax, and trademark needs.

Since 2001, we've helped over 3 million entrepreneurs form, run, and protect their businesses. We're here to help yours.

A businesswoman looking down and carefully etching something into a piece of pottery.

Business formation

We've helped entrepreneurs turn ideas into businesses over 4 million times.

A businesswoman sitting in her office and reviewing documents.

Business operations

We've offered customers compliance and advisory legal solutions in over 1 million subscriptions.

A designer holding a pen and sketching various logos.

Intellectual property

We've been trusted to protect 650,000+ brands, inventions, and creative works.

Our most popular products

LLC

The simplest way of structuring your business to protect personal assets.

Learn more

From + state filing fees 

Corporation

Plan to issue shares, go public, or go global? Go there as a corporation.

Learn more

From + state filing fees 

Doing business as

Go by a different business name without creating a new company.

Learn more

From $99 + state filing fees 

Trademark registration

Protect your name, logo, or slogan so others can't profit from it.

Learn more

From $599 + federal filing fees 

Annual reports

Guarantee your report is filed with the state to keep your company's good standing.

Learn more

From + filing fees 

Dissolution

If it's ever time to move on from your business, dissolve it the right way with the state.

Learn more

From $129 + filing fees 

We want to do right by you
LZ Guarantee

We stand behind our products and services. Learn more about our LZ Guarantee.

All business products

Meet our customers

Seabold Ginger Beer

Seabold Ginger Beer

"You're cash strapped in the startup phase and you want to do everything yourself, but we didn't feel comfortable filing all the paperwork and doing it ourselves. Then we looked into LegalZoom, who has a proven track record, and is a trusted name. They were able to get the job done for us at an affordable rate. They made the process easy and pain free."

Pat & Jon Mathisen, LLC customer

Zoezi Sport

Zoezi Sport

"With [LegalZoom's] assistance, I've been able to stay on top of my state and federal filings as well as run an efficient business. Thank you so much for the advice throughout every step of the way."

Yvonne Bulimo, corporation customer

The Last Bookstore

The Last Bookstore

"LegalZoom was just the first thing that I found when I was trying to figure out how to incorporate, and just trying to figure out how to start a business. It simply made it easy and... anything that makes my life easier is what I'm looking for."

Josh Spencer, LLC customer

Ask an attorney

Get the right guidance with an attorney by your side.

Carolyn, Attorney serving NY, 19 years experience

Get legal help

(800) 773-0888

Mon-Fri: 5 a.m.-7 p.m. PT
Weekends: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. PT