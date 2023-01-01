Minutes Manager

Protect your assets - every minute counts!

For the record, keeping complete company records is critical for
maintaining your company's limited liability protection - and for
corporations, it's the law.

Have questions? Give us a call
Call to get started

$99/year for unlimited usage*

See pricing

How it works

Questionnaire Checklist Icon

Use our online questionnaire to answer some simple questions about your company.

Questionnaire Checklist Icon

Our software will create your minutes, notices, waivers of notice, or written consents.

Stack of Documents with Down Arrow Icon

Receive your company-specific documents for download immediately.

Ready to start?

Minutes Manager

$99*

per year

Our service includes:


Unlimited usage

Minutes for traditional in-person meetings

Notices or waivers of notice for future meetings

Actions by written consent

Immediate downloads

More details

Ask away. We have answers.

A specialist is here to help

Customer Care

(866) 679-2319

We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT,
Weekends 7am-4pm PT

Speak with an attorney

Attorney photo

Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.

Start your Minutes Manager now

Protect your personal assets


*The service renews automatically each year, billed to your credit card, for the service price (currently $99), but you may cancel online or by calling 877-808-8977. For more details, click here.