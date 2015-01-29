Registering a trademark

Getting trademark protection for your business name, logo or slogans is an important way to protect your work. Find out how to get started with this easy-to-follow explanation of how the registration process works, how much it costs, how long it takes and more.
What would you like to protect?
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: October 26, 2023 · 3 min read
You do not have to register your trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to receive trademark protection. You can obtain a common law trademark simply by using your trademark in your business.
However, registration has several important advantages:
The symbol TM notifies the public that you claim a trademark in whatever you have marked with the symbol. Anybody who claims they own a trademark can use the TM symbol—you do not need to register the trademark with the USPTO. Similarly, if you claim that you own a service mark, you can use the symbol SM. You can use these symbols even if the USPTO refuses your application to register your mark.
The circle-R symbol ® signifies a registered trademark.
There are no rules about where you must place the TM, SM, or ® symbols, but most companies place them in the upper right corner of the mark.
Trademark registrations last for 10 years and are renewable for additional 10-year periods, but you must file maintenance documents with the USPTO to keep the registration alive. If you do not file the required documents on time, your trademark registration will be permanently canceled.
The USPTO website has additional information about trademark renewals and declarations of use.
In addition to federal trademark registration, you can register your trademark with the state where your business is located. State trademark registration can help protect your trademark within that state and is useful when your goods or services are only offered in that state. Still, it does not have the nationwide scope of federal registration. Registration requirements vary from state to state.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read