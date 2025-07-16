LegalZoom vs. “Traditional” Trademark Attorneys: Which is Better in 2025?

What LegalZoom and trademark attorneys offer

Using LegalZoom to file your trademark registration is the same as hiring a traditional attorney, with the benefit of a remote, technology-driven process. With both options, you’ll get the professional assistance you need to help ensure your application is accurate and can be processed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). You’ll also have an experienced attorney on your team to help to fix errors and respond to questions from the USPTO about your application.

Before you decide between the two, it’s important that you’re aware of what each offers.

Ongoing licensed attorney support

LegalZoom may be an online service, but that doesn’t mean you’re just filling out the form and getting automated emails in response. You’ll work directly with an attorney from our fully owned law firm, LZ Legal Services, who is experienced in trademark law and can make filing for a trademark more efficient, less stressful, and easier for companies of all sizes. When you use our trademark filing service, you’ll still be working with licensed and experienced trademark attorneys every step of the way. Our team provides individualized attention to every application, giving you the support you need and easy access to a trademark attorney who’s on your side.

Even better, we don’t pass the burden of high overhead costs to you. You’ll pay fewer fees and still gain access to the same quality support that you’d get with a private attorney.

A private trademark lawyer can provide many of the same services that LegalZoom offers, particularly making sure that you comply with all legal requirements established by the USPTO. However, you’ll typically pay a premium for their help. When you call the firm, you may end up working with the trademark attorney’s paralegal or legal assistant instead of the lawyer you hired.

Trademark experience and high success rates

LegalZoom has helped file more than 400,000 trademark applications, and our law firm LZ Legal Services has an 85% success rate when taking into account the free second application offered if the first one fails. This means you’re more likely to have your application approved when you work with a trademark attorney at LegalZoom than when filing on your own. If the USPTO rejects your first application, we’ll file your second application at no additional cost.

Trademark attorneys may do more than just help business owners file trademark applications. Some specialize in litigation, and others specialize in compliance or portfolio management. If you choose a trademark lawyer who doesn’t focus on filing applications and who doesn’t have extensive experience navigating the application process, you could face delays or hurdles. Each attorney’s success rate will be different, and you’ll want to ask your attorney about their experience before agreeing to work with them.

Turnaround time

The turnaround time for private trademark attorneys depends on their firm’s workload. Some may be able to see you in a few weeks and can start the process as quickly as their schedule allows. Others may have to schedule your appointment months in advance and, depending on the number of clients they’re working with, could take even longer to complete your application.

The USPTO will review your application and reach a decision, but this process will take much longer. It typically takes about 12 months from the time you submit your documents for the USPTO to review and approve your trademark application.

When you use LegalZoom’s trademark service, you’ll start the intake process immediately by entering your information into our online platform. An LZ Legal Services trademark attorney will reach out to you within 20 days of buying the service. From there, it takes an average of 50 days for your attorney to complete and file your trademark application with the USPTO.

Cost of filing a trademark application

Filing with LegalZoom will cost you $899 plus USPTO filing fees. This fee covers the trademark search and your trademark attorney’s fees. On average, dedicated trademark law practices will charge you almost $2,850 plus the USPTO filing fees. By partnering with LegalZoom, you’ll get the same individualized attention for far less.

Remember that the total cost of trademarking your business name , logo, design, or other asset can vary from law practice to law practice. If you’re looking for a predictable flat rate, LegalZoom may be a better choice.

The filing experience

LegalZoom’s trademark application is designed to be easy to use, even if you’re not familiar with trademarks. Just enter your information into the platform, and a lawyer will reach out to guide you through the next steps. The intake process only takes a few minutes.

When you work with an attorney at a trademark law firm, the intake process could take several hours. You’ll need to provide them with the asset you’re trying to trademark and wait for an initial consultation to speak with the attorney you’re hiring. The speed with which you’ll be able to schedule a consultation will depend on the attorney’s workload. Some may be able to see you in a few days, while others may take several weeks or more than a month.