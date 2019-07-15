What is a trademark?

Everything you need to know about getting a trademark and protecting your intellectual property.
As a small business owner, one of the most important aspects of your success is a solid brand reputation. Your customers recognize your business name, the colors, and the font. They know your business based on the name alone.
What would happen if another business started using the same name and producing lower-quality products?
Your customers would be confused and disappointed. You might even lose business.
Protecting your business identity and intellectual property is the first step towards keeping your business safe. One way you can do that is by filing for a trademark.
A trademark is a recognizable design, symbol, word, or phrase that identifies your products and distinguishes them from the goods or services of other companies. A trademark identifies a product as belonging to a specific company and denotes that company's ownership of the brand.
A trademark is a type of intellectual property. Intellectual property is protected by local and federal laws. A trademark for a service is known as a service mark.
For example, the word “Coca-Cola” is a trademark, as are “Coca-Cola” written in stylized script and the original curvy Coca-Cola bottle design. No other business can use the terms or marks used by Coca-Cola. This is especially true for a business within the same industry. No other beverage company can use a symbol that looks like Coca-Cola’s brand or a name that sounds similar.
Trademarks are registered through the United States Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO. Registered trademarks are denoted by the ® symbol. All other trademarks use the ™ symbol. Trademark registration with the USPTO is not required to receive protection under trademark law.
What you need to know about trademarks:
You can trademark many of the things that you use to distinguish your business from other businesses.
You might have a trademark for:
To receive approval for trademark registration from the USPTO, your mark must be creative or unique.
Strong trademarks are extremely specific and will apply only to your type of goods or services. For example, Dove is both a well-known shampoo brand and a chocolatier. The companies are unrelated to one another, and both have trademark protection. Delta is both an airline and a faucet maker.
To be considered a strong trademark, it must be fanciful, arbitrary, or suggestive.
A strong trademark is one that’s inherently distinctive. The trademark should quickly and clearly identify your products or services from others. The stronger your trademark, the more likely you are to receive trademark registration and to be able to protect it from trademark infringement by others.
The moment you begin using your unique brand name and symbols, you become a trademark owner. You establish the rights to your trademark by using it. If you use it first, it's now considered your intellectual property. Non-registered trademark rights are limited to your local area. If you want to expand your business across states, you’ll need to register your trademark to receive a higher level of protection.
While going through the trademark registration process is not a requirement, especially for local use, a registered trademark provides more, broader legal protection.
A registered trademark gives you nationwide rights to use your marks and brand name. If your business expands online or is gaining in popularity, it’s smart to consider trademark registration at that time. A trademark attorney can help you decide whether it's time to register your trademark with the USPTO.
Trademark law restricts what can and can't be trademarked. A weak trademark is more difficult to protect from competitors and won't be registerable under federal intellectual property law.
A trademark isn’t eligible for registration if the mark:
An uncommon but interesting aspect of trademarks is trademark dilution.
When a brand name and trademarked term becomes so common that it replaces the noun or description of a product, it’s known as trademark dilution. This can happen to a registered or unregistered trademark.
An example of trademark dilution is Kleenex. Kleenex is a brand, but the name and term have come to be used as the name of the product we’re asking for. When we need to blow our nose, we no longer ask for a facial tissue but a Kleenex.
While brands want to be well-known, there is a point where the potential drawbacks outweigh the benefits. When all facial tissue is commonly referred to as Kleenex, no matter the brand that produced it, it can cause problems for the brand. Trademark dilution can have negative effects on the trademark owner.
Other brands that suffer from trademark dilution include:
Through trademark dilution, all of these brand names have become synonymous with the products they created. Many consumers use the brand name to refer to the product, even when it’s produced by another company entirely.
A trademark is the umbrella term for any brand mark that’s protected under intellectual property law. Underneath that are a variety of different types of marks. Those include:
You do not get trademark protection by registering your mark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Trademark protection comes from using a mark in commerce to identify the source of your business’s goods or services.
A mark may have any of the following types of trademark protection:
The best thing trademark owners can do to protect your brand and trademark or service mark is to continue using it. If you want to grow your business or do business across the country, consider federal trademark registration through the USPTO.
Trademarks, copyrights, and patents all protect your rights to your intellectual property. However, each protects a different type of property.
Simple: You can receive trademark or service mark protection simply by using a unique mark, logo, or product name. Unregistered trademarks still receive protection. If you want more protection, you can go through the trademark registration process with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
How long a trademark lasts varies depending upon whether or not it’s registered and what type of registration it has.
A common law trademark may last for as long as you continue to use the mark, though you could lose your protection if you fail to enforce your rights.
Under trademark law, federal registration lasts for 10 years and is renewable for additional 10-year periods. State trademark registrations are governed by state law, and the requirements vary from state to state.
A strong trademark will be unique and creative. The strongest trademarks fall into these three categories: suggestive, arbitrary, and fanciful. The stronger your trademark, the more protection you have from trademark infringement.
A trademark can be indicated by three different symbols, each with a slightly different meaning.
Unless you’re applying for a trademark from outside the U.S., you don’t need a trademark attorney. The process can be complicated, so you may benefit from the help of a lawyer, but it’s not required.
