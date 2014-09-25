How to start an LLC in California: A comprehensive guide

Updated on: July 11, 2024 · 10 min read

Are you considering starting a business in the Golden State? Forming a California LLC might be the perfect choice for you. This complete guide will walk you through the process of forming an LLC in California, providing you with valuable insights and practical tips. Get ready to embark on an exciting journey toward business success.

Key takeaways

Forming an LLC in California offers numerous benefits, including protection of personal assets, with responsibilities including taxes and business permits.

Choosing a unique name for your LLC is essential to avoid legal issues while appointing a registered agent is required by law.

Complying with licenses, permits, and tax requirements ensures good standing with the Secretary of State. Hiring employees can help grow the business, but dissolution must be done properly through paperwork submission and settling any outstanding obligations.

Why start an LLC in California?

Famed for its thriving business environment and innovative spirit, California offers numerous benefits to those who start a California limited liability company (LLC), including limited liability protection, flexible taxation, and enhanced credibility for your business. The LLC formation process in the state involves selecting an LLC name, submitting the articles of organization, appointing a registered agent, acquiring an employer identification number (EIN), and complying with California licenses, permits, and tax regulations. You will also determine whether your LLC is a single member LLC or multi member LLC. This LLC formation guide will help you navigate these steps, whether you're forming a domestic LLC or a foreign LLC in California, and provide valuable insights into California LLCs.

When starting a domestic limited liability company or a foreign LLC, it's important to carefully consider how to pay taxes and fees. In California, you may be subject to the following:

An annual tax of $800

A fee based on annual revenue

Federal income taxes

LLC taxes

Sales tax

The California franchise tax

Don't let these obligations intimidate you, though. With proper LLC paperwork, planning, and organization, you can efficiently manage your LLC's finances and fulfill your tax responsibilities.

As an LLC owner in California, you'll have access to a plethora of resources, including:

Online tools

Detailed instructions and sample forms

Business bank accounts

The "How to Start an LLC in California" guide

It's important to note that a business owner who offers professional services, such as an accountant, cannot form an LLC in the Golden State. Those kinds of businesses are referred to as professional corporations in California.

With the right knowledge and support, you'll be well on your way to building a successful LLC.

Choosing a unique name for your California LLC

The first crucial step in establishing your LLC is selecting a unique and fitting name. Your LLC name must be unique, comply with state regulations, and not be vulgar or misleading. Before finalizing your choice, it's essential to check the California trademark database and the California Secretary of State's website to ensure the desired name is not already registered. Thorough due diligence in the name selection process helps avoid potential legal issues and establishes a strong brand identity for your business.

Once you've verified your desired business name's availability and ensured it meets all relevant criteria, you can proceed with the registration process by filing the California articles of organization. Keep in mind that obtaining the necessary business licenses is also a vital part of operating your LLC. Information about business licenses can be found at your local county clerk's office or the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development's website, CalGold. With a unique and compliant name, you'll be one step closer to launching your LLC.

Appointing a registered agent for your California LLC

Your LLC's infrastructure significantly involves a registered agent. This individual or business entity is authorized to receive tax and legal documents on behalf of your company. This means the agent must keep regular business hours. (Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) In California, this person may be a member, manager, or officer of the LLC or an unrelated individual or entity. The agent must be at least 18 years old and have a physical address in California to conduct business.

Appointing a registered agent not only fulfills a legal requirement but also ensures that important documents are received promptly. Many businesses choose to use registered agent services, which offers added convenience and compliance support for an annual fee. Engaging a reliable person allows you to concentrate on growing your business, confident that important documents will be handled properly.

Filing the articles of organization

Filing the articles of organization with the California Secretary of State marks the first official step towards forming your LLC. This document must include:

Your LLC's name

Purpose

Management structure

Address

The name and address of its registered agent

The filing fee to file California LLC articles is $70.

Typically, the processing time for an LLC filing submitted online in California is 8 business days. If you need expedited processing, the Secretary of State's office in Sacramento offers next-day approval services for hand-delivered filings. Prompt and accurate submission of the articles establishes your LLC's legal foundation, edging you one step closer to launching your business.

Remember that filing the articles has a one-time filing fee to establish your LLC. However, you'll also need to budget for ongoing fees such as the annual franchise tax and other state and federal taxes. Staying organized and informed about your LLC's financial obligations will help ensure your business remains in good standing.

Drafting a California LLC operating agreement

An operating agreement outlining the ownership structure, management rules, and other vital company information is a key document for your LLC. Creating a comprehensive plan can help prevent future disputes and maintain smooth operations within your LLC. The document must adhere to the California Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act's requirements, ensuring that the rights and responsibilities of LLC owners are clearly defined.

To draft your LLC operating agreement, consider using a template as a starting point. Customizing the template to suit your business's specific needs will ensure that your agreement accurately reflects your LLC's structure and goals. With a well-crafted operating agreement in place, your LLC will have a solid foundation for growth and success.

Obtaining an employer identification number (EIN) for your LLC

Any California LLC fundamentally requires an employer identification number (EIN), also known as a Federal Tax Identification Number. It is an essential tool to validate your LLC and start working on business operations. This unique number, issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), allows you to handle tax filings, open a business bank account and business credit card, and hire employees. Applying for an EIN is a straightforward process, with the IRS offering a free online application.

Even if your California LLC is a single-member entity with no employees, obtaining an EIN can still be beneficial. Using an EIN instead of your personal Social Security number for business purposes can help protect against identity theft. With an EIN in hand, you'll be prepared to manage your LLC's finances and comply with tax requirements.

Complying with California licenses, permits, and tax requirements

To operate your California LLC legally, you must fulfill federal, state, and local government regulations. This includes obtaining necessary health permits, building permits, and signage permits, among other requirements. Adherence to these regulations ensures smooth operation of your LLC and helps to avoid potential legal issues.

Additionally, be aware of your employer tax obligations if your California LLC employs personnel. Staying informed about your tax responsibilities and ensuring your LLC complies with all necessary licenses and permits will help maintain your business's good standing and foster long-term success. Contacting the appropriate California taxing authority can provide you with the information needed to fulfill these obligations.

Maintaining good standing with the California Secretary of State

For the continued success of your LLC, it's important to maintain good standing with the California Secretary of State and the California Franchise Tax Board. This involves filing required documents, such as the Statement of Information, and paying annual franchise taxes and other fees to the California Franchise Tax Board. The Statement of Information contains supplemental contact information and details regarding your company's finances and must be filed within 90 days of formation. The filing fee for the California statement is $20 every two years.

Prompt submission of necessary documents and payment of fees ensures that your California LLC continues to maintain good standing with the Secretary of State. This will help you avoid potential penalties and maintain a positive reputation for your business.

Expanding your LLC: Hiring employees and growing your business

As your California LLC grows, consider expanding your workforce, broadening your range of services, and engaging with the local business community. Hiring employees involves obtaining a California employer identification number (EIN), defining job roles and responsibilities, advertising positions, conducting interviews, and providing training and orientation. Registered employers must report any change in business status to California's Employment Development Department.

In addition to expanding your team, consider offering employee benefits such as:

Health insurance

Retirement plans

Disability insurance

Flexible working hours

Optional leave

By fostering a positive work environment and investing in your employees, you'll contribute to your LLC's continued success and development.

New California law for LLCs

As of Jan. 1, 2024, certain types of corporations, limited liability companies, and other similar entities created in or registered to do business in the U.S. must report information about their beneficial owners, the persons who ultimately own or control the company, to the U.S. Dept. of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Dissolving your California LLC

Should you decide to dissolve your California LLC, following the correct procedures is crucial. This includes filing the Certificate of Cancellation and Certificate of Dissolution with the Secretary of State. The form number for the Certificate of Cancellation for a California LLC is LLC-4/7.

In addition to filing the necessary paperwork, you'll need to notify creditors and settle any outstanding tax obligations. Consulting with an attorney and accountant can be helpful in ensuring you meet all legal and financial requirements during the dissolution process.

Summary

Forming a California LLC can be an exciting and rewarding journey. By following this comprehensive guide, you'll be well prepared to navigate the process of establishing your LLC, maintaining good standing with the Secretary of State, and growing your business. With determination, hard work, and proper planning, you can achieve success and prosperity in the Golden State.

California LLC FAQs

How much does an LLC cost in California?

Creating an LLC in California costs $90, with a $70 filing fee for the articles and an additional $20 fee to file the Statement of Information.

How do I start an LLC in California?

To start an LLC, you will need to name your LLC, select a registered agent, file the articles, receive a certificate from the state, create an operating agreement, file a Statement of Information, obtain an employer identification number (EIN), and pay the annual franchise tax.

Is LLC worth it in California?

Forming an LLC in the state has the benefit of limited liability protection for owners, as well as flexible taxation options. However, the additional $800 in filing fees may not be worth it for small side businesses or those making little to no profit.

Is it free to set up an LLC in California?

Setting up an LLC in the state was free during a temporary period ending June 30, 2023. After this date, a $70 fee will be due with the application, and an annual fee of $800 plus additional fees depending on income level must be paid each year. A $5 certification fee may also be charged if you want a certified copy of your registration.

How can I check if my desired business name is available?

To check if your desired business name is available in California, visit the Secretary of State's website and the trademark database.

Can a personal bank account be used for business?

No, a separate business bank account must be opened.

What's the difference between a California LLC and S corp?

There are many differences, including personal liability protection, asset protection, and self-employment taxes. A tax professional can explain the specifics.

Where does a business owner file for an LLC?

The California Secretary of State offers two options for submitting state business entity filings depending on your entity and filing type. You can file online, by mail, or in person.

What is the most common type of new business in the state of California?

A sole proprietorship is the most common for new businesses, according to the State of California Franchise Tax State Board. The owner has personal liability for all business income and business debts.

