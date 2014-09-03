How to start an LLC in Washington

Looking to start an LLC in Washington state? This handy guide has the info you need to get up and running.
by Rudri Bhatt Patel
Updated on: March 19, 2024 · 6 min read
A limited liability company (LLC) offers liability protection and tax advantages, among other benefits for small businesses.
LLC formation in Washington is easy. Just follow these eight steps, and you'll be on your way.
You'll need to choose a name to include in your certificate before you can register your LLC.
Names must comply with Washington's naming requirements. The following are the most important requirements to keep in mind:
See a complete listing of Washington's naming rules.
Washington requires you to appoint a registered agent for your LLC.
A registered agent is the LLC's official contact. This is the person or entity who will receive legal documents, government correspondence, tax forms, as well as notice of lawsuits on the LLC's behalf.
A registered agent can be a person (including yourself or an employee of your LLC) or an entity that offers a registered agent service. They must meet the following criteria:
The certificate of formation is a document that officially establishes your LLC by laying out basic information about it. In other states, this is known as the articles of organization.
Prepare your certificate of formation and file it with the Washington State Corporate Commission to properly register your Washington LLC. Though it sounds like a big job, that simply means filling out a relatively simple online form and submitting it. You can also send it by mail.
To prepare your certificate, you usually need the following information:
Once you file your certificate, the secretary of state will review the filing. If the certificate is approved, the LLC becomes a legal business entity.
All LLCs must obtain a business license registration with the Department of Revenue. In Washington, a company that hires employees or pays state taxes is required to have this license. Apply for the business license registration after filing an LLC certificate of formation. Applications are accepted online or in person. Once you file this successfully, a Unified Business Identifier (UBI) will be issued. This nine-digit number is required to file an LLC's annual report and other documents.
You can file your LLC formation documentation online or via mail. For faster results, it is highly recommended you file online. For those who file online, you can also file the required initial report. Approval is usually within 2 -3 days if filed online.
If approved, the Washington Secretary of State will send three LLC documents — 1) a congratulation letter; 2) certification of formation; and 3) certificate of formation with initial report-fulfilled (this is a confirmation that LLC formally exists after the LLC's formation documents are filed and approved). You will receive these documents by email. A duplicate copy will also be mailed to your LLC's registered agent.
This documentation will allow the LLC to obtain an Employer Identification Number (EIN), other licenses, and business bank account.
An operating agreement is a document that outlines the way your LLC will conduct business.
Although Washington state doesn't require it, an operating agreement is an essential component of your business. Having a readily accessible, written operating agreement is helpful for a variety of reasons, including settling disputes that may arise over financial agreements and other potential litigation. Without an agreement in place, the courts make determinations based on state law, not necessarily what is in the best interest of the LLC and its members.
The operating agreement can include, but is not limited to, the following:
After you start an LLC in Washington, you are required to file an initial report (this is your LLC's first annual report) with the Washington Secretary of State. This report is due within 120 days of formation.
The nine-digit Employer Identification Number (EIN) is assigned by the Internal Revenue Service to identify your LLC for taxes. You can obtain your EIN by mail or online through the IRS.
The purpose of an EIN is to assist with the following:
Registering your LLC gives you a legal foundation to conduct business. Plan to keep your LLC compliant and in active status on the state's website.
In Washington, you're required to file an annual report each year. You must file it by the last day of the month you registered in. You must also make quarterly tax payments. You also need to maintain a registered agent for your business.
A registered LLC also makes it possible for you to do the following:
Every state has different rules, costs, and considerations for LLC formation.
