A federal tax ID number is a unique 9-digit number that’s assigned to a business or organization by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). It identifies your business for tax purposes and is formatted as: XX-XXXXXXX.





This number is generally necessary to pay your employees, open a business bank account, withhold taxes, complete W-9 tax forms as an independent contractor, or pay taxes.





EINs are issued by the IRS and used on federal tax forms. Once your business has been assigned an EIN, it never expires and can never be reissued to another business.