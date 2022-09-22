New federal requirement:
New federal law TEST: Most business entities must file a Beneficial Ownership Report to comply with the Corporate Transparency Act.
Why use LZ Books to manage your bookkeeping and projects?
Accounting made easy
Connect your bank accounts to automatically categorize your income and expenses and simplify bookkeeping.
Get paid for your work
Create unlimited proposals and invoices that match your brand, and let clients pay with bank transfers and credit or debit cards.
Be ready for tax time
Seamlessly export basic financial statements for your LZ Tax expert or third-party preparer at tax time to maximize deductions.
With LZ Books, you can:
Track income and expenses with auto-categorization
Connect your bank accounts
Send unlimited customized proposals and invoices
Receive credit and debit card payments and bank transfers 24/7
Export data easily for tax season
Connect your bank account
Securely connect your bank accounts to LZ Books—stay organized and maximize tax deductions with auto-categorization of income and expenses.
Engage with your clients
Create custom proposals to attract new clients, and easily generate branded invoices with your logo—no need for separate invoicing software.
What’s included with LZ Books
Get an easy-to-use accounting software solution for your small business.
Proposals
Book more work with custom proposals.
Unlimited proposals. Send as many proposals to clients as you want with the option to request formal acceptance with built-in eSignature. Edit proposals whenever you need as you work out project details.
Customization. Brand your proposals with your small business name, logo, and colors. Plus, add service details.
Client directory. Save as many client contacts as you'd like, making it simple to send proposals.
Invoicing
Get paid fast with easy-to-use invoicing features.
Unlimited invoices. Send as many invoices as you want to clients—and edit, and resend as needed.
Deposit requests. Include required deposits in your proposals for added confidence before getting started.
24/7 payments. Accept credit, debit, and ACH payments directly to your bank account, anytime.
Bookkeeping
Free up your time by automating your bookkeeping.
Bank connection. Securely connect your bank accounts to seamlessly import your transactions.
Transaction tracking. Separate personal and business transactions and auto-categorize income and expenses into tax-ready categories.
Cash-based bookkeeping. Use this simpler method of bookkeeping, ideal for your service-based business.
Tax time ease
Get prepared for tax season and maximize your refund.
Tax auto-categorization. Automatically categorizes your transactions into tax-ready categories—no need to do this manually.
Financial reports. Download basic financial statements to provide to your tax preparer.
Seamless integration. Easily share financial and transactional information with LZ Tax® and our tax experts, if you’re an LZ Tax customer, too.
Why it’s important to use accounting software for small business
Manage your books
Ensure your income and expenses are tracked and categorized correctly.
Win new work
Customize and send proposals to potential clients and take deposits upfront.
Invoice clients easily
Generate invoices easily to make it convenient for clients to pay.
Get paid sooner
Accept credit and debit payments and bank transfers directly into your bank account.
Understand trends
Track your income, expenses, profits, and invoices with month-over-month trends.
Save time at tax season
If you have an LZ Tax plan, seamlessly export data to your tax expert—or download and share with your third-party preparer.
How do small businesses track income and expenses?
There are many different ways that small business owners choose to track income and expenses—from manually adding info to spreadsheets to using more robust solutions like accounting software. For many small businesses, it makes sense to use a solution that combines the benefits of accounting, invoicing, and expense tracking software—like LZ Books.
LZ Books makes it easy to customize proposals, send unlimited invoices, connect to your bank accounts, separate personal from small business expenses, and automatically categorize income and expenses to get you ready for tax season.
What is the best way to track expenses for a business?
Every small business owner finds expense tracking solutions that work for them, and which often evolve as their small business grows. When just starting out, some small business owners use two credit cards and two separate bank accounts. Others use notebooks or Excel spreadsheets to track business expenses. Some find it necessary to hire a bookkeeper.
LZ Books is an accounting software designed for small business owners who want a simple solution that takes care of a lot of the work for them. Once you connect your bank accounts, LZ Books lets you separate your business from personal expenses while auto-categorizing business expenses and income to help prepare for tax season.
And as part of LegalZoom, LZ Books offers access to a one-stop small business solutions shop. This includes industry-leading and affordable subscription plans for personalized services including expert tax advice, and attorneys for legal guidance.
What expenses should I track for my small business?
Small business owners typically track both operating and non-operating expenses—some related to the day-to-day tasks of running your business, and some more unusual. With LZ Books, you don’t have to worry whether you’re tracking the right expenses, since our accounting software auto-categorizes your transactions.
Operating expenses
These expenses include everything incurred during the regular course of business, such as:
Marketing and advertising
Accounting, legal, and IT help
Rent and utilities
Training and education
Non-operating expenses
These expenses are unrelated to a business' core operations, such as:
Interest
Taxes
Impairment changes
"One-offs" or unusual expenses
I highly recommend ... LegalZoom for your business needs. … I would recommend them to everyone who is looking to start a business.
—C. Sgroi, LegalZoom customer
LegalZoom was quick, accurate, and attentive to detail. They make sure to emphasize quality results and customer care…
—G. Wallace, LegalZoom customer
LegalZoom made everything 10 times easier for my business. Fast, easy, and very professional.
—Luis C., LegalZoom customer