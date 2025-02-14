365 Business Slogan Ideas for 2025

Before diving into our list of ideas, let's cover some tips to make a memorable slogan.

How to create a memorable slogan for your business

Most people who read or hear the three words “Just Do It” will automatically think of Nike. The same goes for “I’m Lovin’ It” or “The Happiest Place on Earth”—they have become so central to their brand’s success that it’s hard to imagine one without the other.

Still, catchy and memorable slogans like these don’t just happen by chance. Here are a few helpful tips to keep in mind as you craft yours:

Think about your target audience

Your slogan should speak directly to the people you want to reach. First, consider your audience’s age range, lifestyle, values, and what matters to them when making purchasing decisions.

Then, look at other successful businesses that target similar audiences. Pay attention to the language and tone they use, the emotions they tap into, and how they position their message. Throughout this process, take note of your favorites and how you might incorporate similar tactics while conveying your brand values.

Be quick and to-the-point

The best (and most memorable slogans) are short and sweet. Typically, this means no more than five or six words. You also want to use widely-understood language and terminology so the slogan is easy to remember and say out loud.

However, you want to avoid explaining everything about your business or cramming too many concepts into one line. Rather, you should aim for a short but impactful slogan that captures one key message or feeling in just a few words.

Choose the one you keep coming back to

Now, let your ideas flow freely. Write down every possibility that comes to mind, even the ones that might seem over-the-top or silly at first. If you run into writer’s block, try to develop new ideas by asking yourself questions from different perspectives, such as:

What would make your customers smile?

What captures your brand’s personality?

What feels the most natural to say out loud?

As you draft, revise, and review your ideas over time, you’ll likely notice certain slogans stick with you. When you find yourself drawn to a particular phrase again and again, that’s usually a good sign you’re onto something memorable.

Keep it memorable with a trademark

Once you’ve settled on the perfect slogan for your brand's mission, you might consider registering it as a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This signals that you’re the rightful and sole owner of the slogan, which prevents competitors from using similar phrases that might confuse your customers.

Put simply, a trademark protects your brand’s future and ensures your memorable slogan is unmistakably yours.

365 slogan examples for 2025

The beauty of a great slogan is that it can create brand awareness for virtually any business—whether a local coffee shop or a global tech company. We’ve organized our slogan maker by industry to help you find inspiration relevant to your field:

Health and wellness slogans

Empowering Your Health, Every Day Feel Better. Live Stronger. Your Path to Wellness Starts Here Strength in Motion, Wellness in Life Nourish Your Body, Free Your Mind Healthy Habits, Happy Life Where Wellness Meets Simplicity Rest. Recover. Renew. Fitness Redefined for You Inner Balance, Outer Strength Progress, Not Perfection The Future of Health Starts Today Breathe Deep. Live Big. Mindful Living Made Simple Transforming Health, Transforming You Your Wellness Journey Begins Here Rise. Thrive. Shine. Live Better, Feel Amazing Vibrant Health, Vibrant You Small Changes, Big Results Rooted in Wellness, Growing Strong Health Goals, Made Achievable Life in Motion, Strength in Mind Wholehearted Wellness, Every Day

Tech company slogans

Innovate. Simplify. Transform. Powering Your Digital Tomorrow Where Ideas Meet Innovation The Future Is Now Smarter Tech for Smarter Living Seamless Solutions, Limitless Possibilities Elevate Your Digital World Intelligent Tech. Intelligent You. Designed for the Next Generation Tomorrow’s Technology, Today’s Solutions Think Beyond. Move Forward. Solutions That Fit Your World Code Your Future with Us Where Innovation Never Stops The Edge of Technology Simplify Complexity, Amplify Results Transforming Ideas into Reality The Power of Connection Build Smarter. Go Further. Future-Ready, User-Friendly Driven by Innovation, Built for You Progress in Every Byte Empowering People Through Technology Accelerate Your Digital Journey

Food and beverage industry slogans

Flavor You’ll Never Forget From Our Kitchen to Your Table Taste the Difference Fresh Makes Every Bite, Pure Delight Crafted with Care, Savor Every Bite Fresh Ingredients, Bold Flavors Your Taste Adventure Awaits Bringing Families Together, One Meal at a Time Taste Life. Taste Happiness. Sweet Moments, Savory Memories From Scratch, with Love Bold Flavors, Better Living The Art of Perfect Taste Good Food, Good Mood Flavors That Inspire Eat Well. Feel Great. Small Batches, Big Taste Comfort Food, Redefined Life’s Too Short for Bad Food Always Fresh, Always Delicious For the Love of Great Taste Simple Ingredients, Perfected Flavors Savor the Moment, Share the Joy Indulge in Every Flavorful Bite

Fashion and apparel slogans

Style That Moves with You Your Look, Your Story Effortlessly Chic, Timelessly You Where Comfort Meets Elegance Designed for Life, Tailored for You The Perfect Fit, Every Time Bold Looks, Brighter Futures Express Yourself in Every Stitch Wear Confidence, Every Day Fashion That Speaks Volumes Where Trends Meet Timeless Style Style That Inspires Your Wardrobe, Elevated Everyday Style, Elevated Basics Make a Statement, Own the Moment Crafted with Care, Worn with Pride Fashion with Purpose, Designed for You Threads That Tell a Story Style You Can Trust Empowering Looks for Empowered Lives The Future of Fashion Is Here Always Classic, Always You Timeless Fashion, Modern Flair Confidence Worn Effortlessly

Real estate slogans

Your Dream Home Awaits Turning Dreams into Addresses From Keys to Memories Building Futures, One Home at a Time Move Forward with Confidence Your Next Chapter Starts Here Where Every Door Opens Possibility Trusted Partners in Real Estate A Place to Call Your Own Your Vision, Our Expertise Find Home, Find Happiness We Bring You Closer to Home Unlocking Dreams, One Home at a Time The Power to Move You Guiding You Home with Care Locations for a Lifetime Homes That Inspire, Agents You Trust Your Journey, Our Mission Where Home Begins Expertise You Can Count On Making Realty a Reality Move Smart, Live Happy Start Living the Dream Today Your Home, Your Haven

Travel and tourism slogans

Discover the World, One Step at a Time Adventures Await Around Every Corner Travel Better, Explore More Journeys Designed for You Where Memories Begin Wander Without Limits Your Ticket to Adventure Explore the Extraordinary Escape the Ordinary Experience Life, One Destination at a Time Travel Light, Dream Big Start Exploring Today See the World with Fresh Eyes Plan Less, Explore More Your Passport to Adventure Discover. Dream. Travel. The World Is Yours to Explore Curated Adventures, Unforgettable Memories Travel Your Way, Every Day Inspiring Journeys, One Destination at a Time Where Adventure Meets Comfort Beyond Boundaries, Beyond Expectations Explore the World, Your Way Memories That Last a Lifetime

Education slogans

Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow Empowering Minds, Transforming Futures The Future of Learning Is Here Where Knowledge Meets Opportunity Discover Your Potential with Us Building Brighter Futures Lifelong Learning, Lifelong Success Education for All, Excellence for You Learn. Grow. Thrive. Your Journey to Knowledge Starts Here Unlocking Potential, Inspiring Change Education That Moves You Forward Excellence in Every Lesson Learning Made Simple, Success Made Possible Minds in Motion, Futures in Focus Knowledge That Inspires The Bridge to Your Bright Future Where Learning Never Ends Your Partner in Growth Empowering Change Through Education Think Big, Learn More The Key to Unlocking Possibility Teaching Today, Transforming Tomorrow Learn Smarter, Reach Higher

Automotive slogans

Driven to Excellence Performance You Can Trust Where Precision Meets the Road Keeping You Moving Forward Built for the Long Drive Drive Confident, Drive Strong Engineered for Perfection Your Journey, Our Mission Because Every Mile Matters Your Drive Starts Here From Maintenance to Masterpiece The Road to Reliability Keeping Your Engine in Top Gear Smooth Rides, Happy Drivers More Than Just a Vehicle Quality Service, Every Time Reliable Roads Ahead Driving Trust, Delivering Quality Where Craftsmanship Meets the Road Excellence Under the Hood Built to Last, Driven to Succeed Your Car, Our Passion Smooth Driving Starts with Us Precision in Every Turn

Home services slogans

Building Dreams, One Home at a Time The Key to Your Perfect Space From Vision to Reality Where Comfort Meets Craftsmanship Renovate. Restore. Revive. Your Home, Your Sanctuary Crafting Homes with Care Expert Solutions for Every Home Bringing Ideas to Life Transforming Spaces, Transforming Lives Making Your House a Home Attention to Detail, Excellence in Service Your Dream Space Awaits Redefining Home Comfort Repair. Renew. Refresh. The Home You Deserve Quality Work, Trusted Results Inspired Living Starts Here Designed for Your Life Home Sweet Perfect Home Solutions Built Around You From Concept to Completion Excellence in Every Corner Crafting Better Living Spaces

Beauty and personal care slogans

Beauty Redefined, Confidence Restored Glow Inside and Out Where Beauty Meets Expertise Radiance in Every Detail Your Glow, Our Passion Elegance, Effortlessly Achieved Confidence Starts Here Beautifully You, Perfectly Us The Art of Self-Care Transforming Beauty, Transforming Lives Pure Beauty, Pure Confidence Where Luxury Meets Personal Care Shine Bright, Feel Beautiful Timeless Beauty, Modern Care Because You Deserve the Best Redefining Beauty, Redefining You From Routine to Radiance Beauty Crafted for You Inspired by Nature, Designed for You Empower Your Glow Feel Good, Look Amazing Perfection in Every Product Your Beauty, Your Power Confidence in Every Step

Fitness and sports slogans

Your Fitness Journey, Our Priority Where Strength Meets Determination Move Stronger. Live Better. The Power to Transform Be Your Best Self, Every Day Fitness Made Simple, Results Made Real Stronger, Faster, Better Find Your Strength Here Elevate Your Game Reach Your Peak Performance Passion for Fitness, Driven by Results Where Goals Become Gains Your Journey to Strength Starts Here The Home of Champions Sweat. Strive. Succeed. Because You’re Worth It Crush Your Limits From Small Steps to Giant Leaps Strong Foundations, Stronger Results Your Goals, Our Mission Train Smarter, Not Harder Results That Speak Volumes Push Harder, Go Further Excellence in Every Workout

Green and eco-friendly slogans

A Greener Future Starts Here Sustainability for a Better Tomorrow Eco-Friendly Solutions That Work Think Green, Act Now The Power of Green Innovation A Cleaner World, One Step at a Time Renew. Restore. Reimagine. Sustainability Simplified For a Planet That Thrives Choose Green. Live Clean. Where Innovation Meets Sustainability Leading the Charge for a Better Future Small Changes, Big Impact Protecting the Planet, Together Eco-Conscious Living Made Easy Green Solutions for Modern Lives Clean Energy, Clear Conscience Building a Sustainable Tomorrow Living Green, Thriving Together The Future Is Green Smart Choices for a Cleaner Planet Embrace Sustainability, Empower Change Innovating for Earth’s Future Eco-Friendly by Design

Retail and ecommerce slogans

Shop Smarter, Live Better Redefining the Shopping Experience Where Quality Meets Convenience Your One-Stop Shop for Everything Bringing the Best to Your Doorstep Products You’ll Love, Service You Trust Where Style Meets Savings Experience the Joy of Shopping Delivered with Care, Designed for You Shop Small, Dream Big Your Favorites, All in One Place Retail Therapy Made Simple Inspiring Choices, Exceptional Quality Everyday Products, Extraordinary Value Your Wishlist, Delivered Discover the Difference in Every Order Curated for Your Life Shop Smart, Shop Happy Your Style, Your Store Exceptional Products, Every Time Designed for the Way You Live The Future of Shopping Is Here Quality You Can Count On Personalized for You

Financial services slogans

Secure Your Future, One Step at a Time Where Money Meets Meaning Planning Today for a Brighter Tomorrow Your Goals, Our Expertise Smart Strategies for Smart Investments Empowering You Financially Trusted Partners in Wealth Management Building Wealth, Building Confidence Your Financial Success, Our Commitment Focused on Your Future Financial Solutions Made Simple Navigate Your Finances with Ease Saving Smarter, Living Better A Clear Path to Financial Freedom Investing in Your Success Maximizing Value, Minimizing Stress Wealth Management You Can Trust Where Stability Meets Opportunity The Key to Unlocking Potential Dream Big, Plan Bigger Money Matters Simplified Finance Designed Around You Secure Today, Thrive Tomorrow

Entertainment and events slogans

Where Moments Become Memories Creating Joy, One Event at a Time Your Story, Our Stage Experiences You’ll Never Forget Turning Ideas into Unforgettable Events Where Fun Meets Excellence The Art of Entertainment Celebrate Life, Celebrate Here Curating Happiness, Crafting Memories Lights. Camera. Magic. From Ordinary to Extraordinary Bringing People Together, One Event at a Time The Magic of Celebration Life Is a Party—We’re Here to Host Elevate Your Experience Because Every Event Deserves Perfection Transforming Ideas into Celebrations Where Dreams Come to Life Entertainment Without Limits Crafted for Joy, Designed for You Moments That Matter, Memories That Last Making the Ordinary Remarkable The Heartbeat of Every Celebration Turning Dreams into Reality, One Event at a Time Celebrate Big, Celebrate Bold Crafting Joy, One Celebration at a Time Experience the Extraordinary Every Day Because Every Story Deserves Its Spotlight Where Every Detail Creates a Masterpiece Celebrating Life, Love, and Everything in Between

5 of the best slogans of all time

The best slogans can withstand the test of time and speak to multiple generations of consumers. Here are some of our favorites.

Nike's slogan: 'Just do it'

Created by Dan Wieden in 1988, these three simple words transcend sports culture and resonate with anyone facing a challenge. Whether you’re training for a marathon or starting an LLC, the message is clear and motivating: get it done.

McDonald's slogan: 'I'm lovin' it'

Heye & Partner, a German advertising company, created this McDonald’s slogan in 2003. Eventually, a music production firm stepped in—Mona Davis—to write the accompanying jingle famously sung by Justin Timberlake on the radio.

De Beers' slogan: 'A diamond is forever'

In 1948, N. W. Ayer & Son copywriter Mary Frances Gerety created this slogan for the diamond company. The slogan hasn’t changed since then, proving that some phrases (like diamonds themselves) have what it takes to last forever.

Apple's slogan: 'Think different'

TBWA/Chiat/Day came up with this bold statement in 1997. It reinforced the idea that thinking differently isn’t just a good thing—it’s what Apple products are all about. Within months, Apple launched a new line of iMacs under this campaign that eventually went on to become one of the best selling computers in history.

Verizon: 'Can you hear me now?'

Bozell Worldwide launched this advertising campaign in 2002, featuring Paul Marcarelli as Verizon's spokesperson. The famous question has appeared in dozens of commercials over the years, and it’s still one of advertising’s most memorable campaigns to this day.

Should you trademark a slogan?

Creating a memorable and impactful slogan is only half the battle. Without trademark protection , other businesses might mimic or copy your new slogan. While you can still claim trademark rights without registration, it’s far easier to stop infringement with a USPTO trademark.

Plus, you can get attorney help every step of the way with LegalZoom’s trademark registration service. Just tell us about your new slogan , and we’ll take care of your application with the USPTO for a predictable price.

FAQs

How do you use a slogan in advertising?

Broadly speaking, you want to use the slogan consistently in marketing campaigns. Whether used in social media, traditional print ads, or commercials, you want to maintain the same wording and tone to reinforce your brand’s message.

How do you test potential slogans?

Start small by gathering feedback from friends, employees, and your customers. For more nuanced insights, you might consider online surveys, focus groups, or other data-driven testing methods. Pay attention to first impressions and memorability—if people struggle to recall your slogan after hearing it, keep refining.

It’s also a good idea to search the internet for your favorite ideas from your list of potential slogans. The last thing you want is to confuse your customers or associate your business with a competitor, and you definitely don’t want to face legal action for infringing on another trademark.

What makes a strong slogan?

The best slogans use a few words to make a big impact. They capture your brand’s identity while being easy to remember and repeat. In many cases, strong slogans can last for generations and remain just as relevant as when they were written.

How long should a slogan be?

Most effective slogans contain three to four words, with five to six being the absolute maximum. Also avoid overly long or complicated words—shorter phrases are easier to remember and more likely to stay in customers’ minds.