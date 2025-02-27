What Is a Slogan and Why Does It Matter for Your Business?

Slogan definition

Simply put, a slogan is a short, memorable statement or phrase meant to convey a business’s mission or purpose. Companies use slogans to quickly tell customers what they offer and what sets them apart from their competitors. A slogan can be used to convey an idea about the business as a whole, or it can be used to draw attention to a specific product, service, or campaign.

Due to its strong ties with television and print advertising, it can be easy to think of a slogan as a modern invention. But according to Merriam Webster , the word "slogan" is derived from a Scottish Gaelic word meaning "army cry". In that sense, you may think of your slogan as the "war cry" of your business as it battles with market competitors to win over customers.

Do I need a slogan for my business?

The decision to use a slogan is ultimately up to you, but there can be some benefits to using one.

A catchy slogan can make your business more memorable than just its name alone, which may be helpful if you’re competing in a crowded market. Clear, differentiated messaging. A good slogan can communicate your brand's core message or value proposition quickly, so customers quickly get what makes your brand stand apart.

A good slogan can communicate your brand's core message or value proposition quickly, so customers quickly get what makes your brand stand apart. Attention grabbing. Slogans are especially powerful for advertising and promotional materials, letting customers know what’s new, important, or impactful about your product or offer.

What makes a good slogan?

While there aren’t hard defined rules for what makes a good slogan , many successful slogans have some things in common.

Your slogan should be clear and simple for your audience to understand. While a little creativity can be memorable, it shouldn’t be so creative that your main message gets lost. Conciseness. While there are no rules for how short your slogan should be, many good slogans are only a few words long. Remember, you often only have a few seconds to capture your audience’s attention.

While there are no rules for how short your slogan should be, many good slogans are only a few words long. Remember, you often only have a few seconds to capture your audience's attention. Relevance. A good slogan will connect back to your business's mission or main product in an obvious way.

A good slogan will connect back to your business’s mission or main product in an obvious way. Uniqueness. You want your business to stand apart from your competition, so ideally your slogan shouldn’t use words or phrases that mimic a similar slogan from another business.

Slogans can also differ in the type of appeal they use to leave a lasting impression on their customers.

A well-crafted slogan can create a deeper bond with your audience and make them believe you understand their wants and needs and can fulfill them. For example, Allstate's "You're in good hands." slogan evokes the feeling that a customer will be safe and secure if they purchase insurance from the company. Persuasive appeal. These slogans use persuasive language to convince customers their product is the right one for them. (Example: Loreal's "Because you're worth it.")

These slogans use persuasive language to convince customers their product is the right one for them. (Example: Loreal’s “Because you’re worth it.”) Creative appeal. Some companies think outside the box and craft slogans that don’t immediately reference their product or service, but still connect with customers in a memorable way. McDonald’s “I’m loving it.” or Nike’s “Just do it.” campaigns, for example, don’t make any sort of direct promise to their customers, but still manage to be evocative and persuasive.

Slogan examples

Sometimes, one of the best ways to visualize the different appeals companies use in their slogans is to look at some side-by-side examples across industries. For the categories below, take note of how the companies are all competing for customers within the same market, but use slightly different appeals and techniques to win them over.

Real estate slogans

Finding a place to live is a huge financial commitment and choosing a real estate service can be a big deal for many consumers. Here’s a look at how some of the top online services try to appeal to these customers.

Zillow: “Let’s get you home.”

“Let’s get you home.” Redfin: “Put customers first.”

“Put customers first.” Apartments.com: “The place to find a place.”

Construction slogans

The largest construction companies in the U.S. also use different slogans to stand out from the competition. Here are three real slogans from top companies:

Bechtel Corporation: “No rainchecks, no excuses, no delays.”

“No rainchecks, no excuses, no delays.” Gilbane Building Company: “Building more than buildings.”

“Building more than buildings.” Clayco: “The art and science of building.”

Restaurant slogans

We’re all probably familiar with the fast-food industry slogans below, but have you ever thought about what each slogan is trying to communicate to you?

Burger King: “Have it your way.”

“Have it your way.” Subway: “Eat fresh.”

“Eat fresh.” Dunkin Donuts: “America runs on Dunkin.”

How to make a slogan

Again, there are no hard and fast rules to coming up with a slogan. But following the steps outlined below may help you narrow in on a phrase that perfectly captures your brand’s mission or motto.

Understand your business’s core message. What is the most important thing you want people to know about your brand and what you have to offer? Once you know it, try to condense it down into as few sentences or words as possible. Identify your target audience. Imagine the person or people most likely to buy your product or service. What catchwords are likely to appeal to that group and inspire them to take action? Brainstorm ideas. Using your learnings from steps 1 and 2, start brainstorming potential slogans, even if you’re just honing in on specific words and phrases that seem like a good fit. Keep it simple and memorable. Narrow down your brainstorming list and see where you can simplify your ideas or add flourishes of creativity. Get feedback. Test your short list of slogans with friends and family who fit your target audience and get feedback to help you further refine your ideas.

If you’re struggling to get started, you might want to try consulting a thesaurus or even doing some competitive research to help you get inspired. You can also try LegalZoom’s AI-powered slogan generator, which will generate slogan suggestions based on your business, mission, and target audience.

How to protect a business slogan

When you’ve invested so much time and energy into crafting the perfect slogan, the last thing you want is for another company to swoop in and steal it for themselves.

The best way to avoid this situation is to protect your slogan with a trademark . You can trademark a phrase, slogan, or motto so long as it meets a certain set of criteria. The phrase used must be distinctive to your brand and its offerings, and must not be too generic or descriptive.

To trademark a slogan , you’ll need to file an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) , which can be a lengthy, complicated process. To save yourself some time and paperwork, you can use LegalZoom’s registered trademark service and have a qualified attorney oversee the entire process for you.

FAQs

Are slogans only for big businesses?

No, many small and independent businesses also use slogans to help them stand out in their local markets. A good slogan could be even more critical if you’re a small business competing with larger, more well-known brands since you might not have as large of an advertising budget. A catchy slogan is a relatively inexpensive way to get people to notice your brand.

Can a slogan change over time?

Yes, just as many companies update their logos to keep up with the times, company slogans may also change to reflect a company’s updated product offerings.

For example, McDonald’s original slogan was the simple phrase “Look for the golden arches.” But over time, as the brand has become more ingrained in pop culture, the fast food giant has come up with more creative, emotionally-charged slogans, such as “You deserve a break today,” and the current “I’m loving it” slogan.

Should a slogan include the business name?

You can include your business name in your slogan, but many companies do not. Some examples of companies that do work their business name into their slogan include:

Mastercard: “There are some things money can’t buy; for everything else, there’s Mastercard.”

“There are some things money can’t buy; for everything else, there’s Mastercard.” Maybelline: “Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s Maybelline.”

“Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s Maybelline.” Jif peanut butter: “Choosy moms choose Jif.”

What happens if another business uses my slogan?