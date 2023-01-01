501(c)(3) Application

Frequently asked questions

Ones that benefit the general public. Think charitable, educational, literary, religious, and scientific organizations.

Ones that benefit private individuals—instead of the general public. Think lobbying groups.

Do I need to be a corporation to get 501(c)(3) status?

No, but it helps. Getting 501(c)(3) status as a corporation is much easier. It's more complicated when you're an LLC so you might want to talk with an attorney first.