What are the penalties for not filing?

Each business is responsible for filing a Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR), which includes the individuals who control or own the business. However, a beneficial owner of a business who willfully fails to follow the reporting requirement and filing rules will face personal liability in the form of both criminal and civil penalties for noncompliance.



Failure to comply can lead to criminal penalties of imprisonment for up to two years and/or a fine of up to $10,000, and a civil penalty of up to $500 per day.



It’s critical for reporting companies to file before the deadline to avoid penalties. Existing businesses, or reporting companies created or registered to do business in the U.S. before Jan. 1, 2024, have until Jan. 1, 2025 to file.



Newly created reporting companies, or businesses that formed in 2024, have 90 calendar days from the date of formation to file. This means 90 days from the date of receiving actual or public notice that your business is officially registered.



Even if a reporting company files the report on time, penalties can be imposed if the report does not include the correct information. It is critical that the reporting company’s filing is accurate and includes all the required information about the company, its formation, and its beneficial owners. We can help you ensure accurate filing with a simplified reporting and filing process, satisfying the federal mandate.

