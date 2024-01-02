Urgent: File before your federal deadline so you can avoid a penalty of $500/day.
File your Beneficial Ownership Information Report on time
To avoid serious criminal and civil penalties, businesses that form in 2024 must file a Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR) within 90 days of forming. No matter when your business formed, we can help you determine your deadline and file for you. Starts at $149.
Why use LegalZoom to file a Beneficial Ownership Information Report?
You may only have a limited time to file a Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR) before your deadline.
With our easy and accurate report filing, we can help reduce the risk of not satisfying federal mandates.
Get compliant
Satisfy the new federal reporting requirement with our help. We’ll file the information about the individuals who own or control your business with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
Avoid penalties
Not filing a report on time could result in serious criminal and civil penalties. We’ll ensure your filing meets all federal requirements to help you avoid liability and having to pay any associated fees.
Get peace of mind with our accurate, compliant filing. You can be sure that we’ll include all the required information about beneficial owners. Plus, you’ll receive confirmation upon completion of the report.
Choose a plan to meet your compliance needs
Choose a plan to
meet your
compliance needs
Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR)
Get your BOIR filed by us. We'll send your info to FinCEN so you comply with the new rule under the Corporate Transparency Act.
BOIR plus
Compliance Filings
Get BOIR plus help with ongoing compliance for annual reports, the latest state & federal filings, alerts, and more.
$575
$199
/year*
Select my plan
Get BOIR and Compliance Filings, plus help with licenses and permits to operate legally at the federal, state, county, and city levels.
$675
$299
/year*
Select my plan
Answer a few simple questions about the individuals who own or control your business so your report is personalized and accurate.
We’ll prepare a personalized report that satisfies the requirements of the federal reporting mandate, and we’ll file it for you.
Once we file your personalized report with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), we’ll provide confirmation.
Why get help with the Beneficial Ownership Information Report?
Avoid serious penalties
Prevent criminal and civil penalties, including imprisonment for up to two years and/or fines up to $10,000, and civil fines of up to $500/day.
Focus on what matters
Feel confident and secure about your business, knowing your report is filed on time and you’re in compliance with the law.
Beneficial owners are individuals who directly or indirectly: (1) own or control at least 25% of your company’s ownership interests, or (2) exercise substantial control over your business. Common examples of beneficial owners of a reporting company can include the following:
You all have a one-stop shop. Everything from compliance to help with web design is all in one place and it made it easy to get our business up and running.
— Angelle R., LLC customer
Fast and easy process. Very helpful if you don’t know where to start. I feel confident that I will be in compliance with my business needs.
— Pamela O., LLC customer
LegalZoom was great to work with when forming my LLC. They made the process very easy and quick.
— Lindsay W., LLC customer