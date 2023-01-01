Make business changes official

Update your business's name, address, and more by filing articles of amendment with the state. We'll help you take care of it in a few simple steps. Starts at $129 + filing fees.

Why make an amendment

Meet your state's requirements

You must inform the state if you change your business's name, address, managers, and other basic info.

Keep the public updated

Your articles are publicly available, so make sure they're current for your partners, vendors, and lenders.

Change your stock info

Many states require corporations to keep their authorized stock up to date.

How to make an amendment

  1. Answer a few questions online
  2. We'll create and file your paperwork
  3. Receive your filed amendment in the mail
Want to check out example documents? See samples
Pick the package that fits your needs

Standard

$129 + state filing fees

  • Creation of your articles of amendment
  • Filing with the state
FASTEST SERVICE

Rush

$239 + state filing fees

Everything from Standard plus:
  • Expedited processing of your paperwork
  • Delivery of your filed doc 2-3 business days after we receive it from the state
Why choose us

