Update your business's name, address, and more by filing articles of amendment with the state. We'll help you take care of it in a few simple steps. Starts at $129 + filing fees.
You must inform the state if you change your business's name, address, managers, and other basic info.
Your articles are publicly available, so make sure they're current for your partners, vendors, and lenders.
Many states require corporations to keep their authorized stock up to date.
$129
$239
4 million+
Helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into
businesses over 4 million times.
650,000+
Providing access to our independent
network of attorneys over 650,000 times.
55,000+
Making it easier for businesses to change their info over 55,000 times.
Ready to make an amendment?