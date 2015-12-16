Does an LLC need an EIN?

A single-member LLC is only required to have an EIN if it has one or more employees or excise tax liabilities—however, you may still find it beneficial to obtain an EIN for your LLC.
The Internal Revenue Service uses an employer identification number (EIN) or federal tax ID number to identify business entities or a small business owner. While most limited liability companies (LLCs) will need an EIN, there are some exceptions.
Multiple-member LLCs are required as a business entity to use an EIN to file taxes, but sole proprietors and single-member LLCs, or LLCs with only one member, are not and can use their Social Security numbers instead.
Still, many owners of business licenses prefer to apply for an EIN online, even if they're not required. EINs offer an array of tax options and financial advantages. Here's how you can discover if you need an EIN.
All multiple-member LLCs (or LLCs with more than one owner) require an EIN as a business entity, regardless of whether the small business will pay taxes as a partnership or a corporation.
But unless a small business or single-member LLC elects to file taxes as a corporation, the IRS treats it as a disregarded entity. This means that the LLC's income is treated as the owner's income for federal income tax purposes. So if you are the sole proprietor of an LLC, you can pay income taxes on your business through your SSN. Knowing this information, you may be wondering if your single-member LLC will need an EIN, aka a federal tax identification number.
Disregarded business entities do not have to use a federal employer identification number (EIN) for any reporting or filings required for income tax purposes. It can use either the owner's SSN or EIN. This is the case even if you have obtained an EIN for your LLC. A disregarded entity is not required to obtain an EIN unless it has:
If you make any changes that result in your LLC not being classified as a disregarded entity, you will need to apply for an EIN. For example, you will need an EIN if you add a member to your LLC and it's no longer a single-member organization.
Do you need an EIN or SSN to file taxes? Assuming your LLC doesn't have employees or excise tax liability, you're free to file taxes with an SSN or EIN as a business entity. Before committing to one tax ID or the other, consider the pros and cons of each option before filing business taxes.
While most businesses file with an EIN, there are a few advantages to paying taxes through an SSN:
EINs are popular thanks to the wide range of benefits they offer:
You can weigh the pros and cons of using either situation to decide if your business does indeed need an EIN.
Even if you're not required to obtain an EIN, your LLC will benefit from one. An EIN will promote the long-term growth of your business. For example, most banks request an EIN if you want to open a business bank account or business credit card under your LLC name. Having an LLC with an EIN will help to keep your business finances separate. It also protects your privacy by keeping your SSN out of business matters and allows you to hire employees. Inquire with your local bank to decide if you need an EIN to hold a business bank account with them.
Not all LLCs need an EIN immediately. Some owners run on a small scale tied to their SSN while forming their business plan. This saves time and paperwork if they haven't settled on long-term goals. When your business is this small, there is no need to run to the bank to open a business checking account. But once you're ready for these benefits, you can apply for an EIN even though the IRS does not require you to have one.
Applying for an EIN is an easy process with no fees involved. LLCs have two application methods:
Once the IRS sends your EIN, save the documents it's listed on. From here, plan on incorporating it into your future business plans.
Whether you're required to get an EIN, the nine-digit number assigned by the IRS, or need one for a non-IRS-related reason, applying for an EIN for your LLC is easy and presents financial advantages.
