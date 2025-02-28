How to Find an EIN Number in Texas

What is a Texas tax ID number, and who needs one?

All businesses in Texas need some sort of identification for state and federal taxes, also known as a tax ID number (TIN). Although some business operators (such as sole proprietors) can use their own Social Security Number (SSN), others need to register for a business TIN—both at the state and federal levels.

Types of tax ID numbers for businesses in Texas

Depending on your entity type, business activities, and tax requirements, you might register for some or all of the following TINs in Texas.

Federal employer identification number (EIN)

An EIN is a federal tax identification number issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Your business needs an EIN if you:

Hire employees

File certain taxes (such as excise, employment, or alcohol taxes)

Withhold taxes on income paid to nonresident aliens

Even if these situations don’t apply, you might still need an EIN for other reasons, such as opening a business bank account.

Texas taxpayer number

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts manages state-level business taxes , and they issue an 11-digit Texas taxpayer number when you first register your business. You’ll use this number when you file state tax returns or make payments to the Texas Comptroller’s office.

For instance, many businesses need a Texas taxpayer number to handle sales/use tax and franchise tax payments.

Texas Secretary of State filing number

The Texas Secretary of State (SOS) assigns a 10-digit filing number when you register your business or submit related filings. Unlike an EIN or Texas taxpayer number, this identifier isn’t generally used for tax purposes.

Instead, you’ll use your SOS filing number whenever you interact with the office—whether you’re updating your business information, filing annual reports , or dissolving your company.

How to find your company's existing EIN

If you can’t find your Texas taxpayer number, you can try using the Comptroller's search tool to look it up using other fields (such as your legal name).

If that’s unsuccessful, you can also try contacting the Comptroller’s office directly through phone or email .

For a federal EIN, on the other hand, you can try these methods to find your ID number:

Check IRS documents. You should’ve received a confirmation letter or computer-generated notice from the IRS when you first obtained your EIN. You might search your email or physical business records to confirm you don’t already have your EIN stored somewhere.

You should’ve received a confirmation letter or computer-generated notice from the IRS when you first obtained your EIN. You might search your email or physical business records to confirm you don’t already have your EIN stored somewhere. Check business tax filings. You can find your EIN on federal tax returns, employment tax forms, and similar tax documents filed with the IRS.

You can find your EIN on federal tax returns, employment tax forms, and similar tax documents filed with the IRS. Check with your bank. Try contacting the bank where you opened a business account, as you probably provided them with your EIN or have it listed on important documents.

Try contacting the bank where you opened a business account, as you probably provided them with your EIN or have it listed on important documents. Look at business licenses and permits. In some states, you can find your EIN on registration or renewal paperwork for business licenses.

In some states, you can find your EIN on registration or renewal paperwork for business licenses. Contact the IRS. If all other methods fail, you can call the IRS Business and Speciality Tax toll-free number (800) 829-4933.

Lastly, if you’ve lost your Texas SOS filing number, you can try to conduct a business entity search by name to locate it.

How to get a tax ID number in Texas

The process to obtain any of these tax ID numbers for the first time is relatively simple, but you’ll need to work with different federal or state agencies for each one. Here are the steps to take:

Obtaining a federal EIN

The fastest way to get a federal tax ID is by completing an online EIN application —whether with the IRS directly or through LegalZoom if you’d like assistance. Either way, you’ll need to provide some basic information, like your business structure and personal SSN.

You can also request an EIN by submitting Form SS-4 by mail, but this method will take longer (usually a few weeks) to complete.

Registering for a Texas TIN

After you’ve registered your business with the Texas SOS, you can create an account with the Comptroller's office. Then, you’ll receive your 11-digit taxpayer number and login credentials to make future payments. This includes most relevant state taxes, from sales and use to motor vehicle taxes.

However, the Comptroller's office doesn’t handle unemployment taxes. If you hire employees, you can register for unemployment taxes through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

Getting a TX SOS filing number

Unlike the other identification numbers discussed, there’s no separate application or process to get a Texas SOS filing number. Once your business registration or filing is processed and approved, your filing number becomes part of your official business record with the state.

Compliance and reporting requirements in Texas

Once you’ve found (or acquired) your tax ID numbers, here are some general tips to keep in mind as you manage your business’ taxes .

Federal tax obligations

Your EIN is your main identifier for all things related to federal taxes. This includes the following:

Annual federal income tax returns

Quarterly employment taxes

Special tax filings for regulated industries or activities

Be sure to have your EIN ready whenever any applicable federal tax payment is due, as the IRS imposes penalties if you’re late and don’t receive an extension.

State tax obligations

Texas imposes a state sales and use tax of 6.25% on most retail goods sales and taxable services. Local jurisdictions can add up to 2% more, meaning the maximum combined rate can be 8.25%. You’ll use your Texas taxpayer number to report and remit these taxes, not to mention any other taxes you might owe.

In addition, all taxable entities in Texas must submit an annual franchise tax report by May 15. However, the exact amount owed (if anything) depends on your revenue in comparison to the taxable threshold for that year.

Also keep in mind that any unemployment tax obligations are handled through the TWC, not the Comptroller's office.

Record-keeping

Besides filing your returns and paying taxes on time, you’ll want to keep track of important documents, correspondence with government agencies, and, of course, your federal and Texas tax ID numbers. After all, you never know when you’ll need quick access to these numbers for an important business filing or transaction.

FAQs

Is a Texas tax ID the same as an EIN number?

No, these are separate identification numbers. An EIN is issued by the IRS for federal tax purposes, while a Texas tax ID is issued by the state government for state taxes. Many businesses need both numbers, as one isn’t a substitute for the other.

Is an EIN number free in Texas?

Yes, there’s no cost to obtain an EIN when you apply directly through the IRS. Registering for a Texas taxpayer number through the state Comptroller’s office is also free.

Do I need multiple TINs for my business?

Most Texas businesses need at least two tax identification numbers: a federal EIN from the IRS and a Texas taxpayer number from the state Comptroller. That said, the specific numbers you need ultimately depend on your business activities and tax obligations.

How do I look up an EIN number in Texas?

The exact process varies depending on which number you want to look up. For federal EINs, you’ll need to review relevant documents with the number listed or call the IRS directly. For state-issued numbers, the Texas Comptroller’s office has online lookup tools to help you locate your taxpayer number.