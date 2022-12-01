What is an EIN and does your business need one?

Most new businesses need a federal employer identification number (EIN) from the IRS. Without an EIN, you can't run payroll, pay taxes, or even open a business bank account. Learn more about the EIN, who needs one, and how to apply.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: February 16, 2024
Most small businesses must have an employer identification number (EIN) before they can open a business bank account, set up payroll, or file business tax returns. The EIN is a taxpayer identification number that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issues to businesses. Applying for an EIN is one of your first tasks once you've created your small business.
An EIN, or employer identification number, is a unique nine-digit number assigned to your business by the Internal Revenue Service. You'll use your EIN for federal tax reporting, and you may also need it for banking, state tax accounts, contracts, and business licenses.
An EIN is also known as a federal employer identification number (FEIN) or federal tax identification number. In many ways, it's similar to a personal Social Security Number (SSN). Each is a nine-digit federal tax identification number. However, SSNs are only for individuals, and EINs are only for businesses. An SSN's format is xxx-xx-xxxx, while an EIN's format is xx-xxxxxxx.
An EIN is not the same as an LLC. An LLC is a type of business entity. An EIN is not an entity. It's a taxpayer identification number that businesses obtain from the IRS.
The IRS requires most businesses to have a federal tax ID number. All business entities that have employees must have one. Businesses that file taxes as a corporation or partnership also need to get an EIN, even if they don't have any employees. This includes corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies that elect S corp or C corp taxation, and multiple-member LLCs taxed as partnerships.
Certain other businesses and business entities also need an EIN number:
The Internal Revenue Service does not require an employer identification number for sole proprietorships if they don't have any employees and don't fall within any of the other categories listed above. For EIN purposes, "sole proprietorships" include self-employed individuals and single-member LLCs that file taxes as a sole proprietorship. These solo business owners can use their personal Social Security number for business tax purposes, but they may need an EIN for other reasons, such as opening a business bank account.
You can get an EIN at no cost from the IRS. If your business is based in the U.S., you can apply for an EIN online at the IRS website and receive it immediately. Foreign businesses that don't qualify to apply online can apply by phone. You can also apply for an EIN by fax or mail using Form SS-4.
The EIN application process is fairly easy, but if you're applying online, you must complete the online application process in one session. So it's best to collect the information you'll need before you begin:
When you apply online, the IRS will validate your information, and your EIN will be issued immediately. You'll receive an EIN confirmation notice informing you of your new EIN number. You can use your EIN immediately.
If you're starting a nonprofit, the IRS recommends you legally form your nonprofit business organization with your state before you apply for an employer identification number (EIN). Once you receive an EIN, you're subject to IRS rules about annual tax filings.
When you apply for an EIN, you'll indicate whether your organization is a church-related organization or another type of nonprofit. The “responsible party" will generally be the company's principal officer.
Forming a non profit organization and receiving an EIN does not entitle you to tax-exempt status. You'll need to meet additional requirements before you can receive a tax exemption.
Once you have an EIN, you can use it to open a business account at your bank. You may also need an EIN to apply for business licenses or a sales tax permit. You'll need it to set up payroll, file tax election forms, apply for a business loan, and pay business taxes to government agencies.
You can apply for an EIN for your business even if it's not required. Some sole proprietors get an EIN to protect the privacy of their personal Social Security Number and identifying information. Other small business owners apply for an EIN because their bank requires it. If you get an EIN when you start your business, you'll be prepared for the day when you have employees or partners. And an EIN can make a sole proprietorship appear more professional and credible.
If your business changes its ownership or structure, you may need to submit a new EIN application. For example, if you're a sole proprietor and add a business partner to become a partnership, you'll need to apply for a new EIN. You'll also need a new EIN if a partnership decides to incorporate or if a corporation becomes a sole proprietorship or partnership.
You don't need a new EIN if you're simply changing a business's name or location or if you're electing to be taxed as an S corp. If your business is undergoing change and you're not sure whether a new EIN application is necessary, contact the IRS or consult a small business accountant.
