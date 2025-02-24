How to Find an EIN Number in Michigan

What is a Michigan tax ID number, and who needs one?

Every taxpayer in Michigan needs an ID—such as a Social Security number (SSN)—to file local and national taxes. As a sole proprietorship , your business also typically reports gains and losses under your personal SSN. However, Michigan also requires a separate business tax identification number for certain entities.

If your business is a corporation, partnership, limited liability company, or hires Michigan employees, you need to register with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Michigan Department of Treasury to receive a state and federal tax ID number.

These TINs help businesses subject to the Internal Revenue Code (federal tax law) manage social security tax and income tax withholding. Depending on the city your business is located in, you may also have to register for city income tax .

Types of tax ID numbers for businesses in Michigan

There are various tax ID numbers that a legal entity in Michigan may need to maintain compliance with the state and federal government.

Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN or EIN)

You can think of an employer identification number , or EIN, as a federal tax account number for your business. Just like a social security number, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issues these TINs to identify businesses for tax purposes. An estate or trust might also use an EIN if it contains income that needs to be reported on a tax return.

Michigan Business Tax ID Number

In most cases, your Michigan business tax ID number should be exactly the same as your FEIN. If you haven't received a FEIN yet or your business is a structure—such as a sole proprietorship—that doesn't need one, the Michigan Department of Treasury will assign a tax ID number to your business once you've completed an application. Michigan businesses use this TIN to manage state taxes, such as sales and use tax, reemployment tax, and other industry-specific taxes.

Michigan UIA account number

In most cases, if your business hires Michigan employees, you must register as an employer with the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) and pay state unemployment insurance taxes. After registration, the UIA will assign an Employer Account Number (EAN) for your business that you will use to pay these taxes.

Michigan Corporate Registration Number

When you register your business in Michigan through the Corporations Online Filing System (COFS), you'll receive a customer identification number (CID) and PIN. The CID—also called your LARA business ID—is a six-digit alphanumeric (letters and numbers) code that acts as your business' username when logging into the COFS. The PIN is your password, which you're free to change after registration.

This ID isn't used for tax purposes. Instead, it's a business ID that the Michigan state government uses to officially identify registered businesses in their records. You'll use your business' CID when filing reports or making amendments with the state.

How to find your company’s EIN

If you know your business has an EIN but can't locate it, try out one of the following methods to retrieve it. If your business doesn't have an EIN yet, move on to the next section in this article.

Check IRS documents: If you applied for an EIN, the IRS sent you a confirmation letter (Form CP-575) that states the number they assigned to you. Look for your EIN confirmation letter in your email, mail records, or business files. Check business tax filings: Your EIN is also listed on all of your federal and state tax returns, payroll tax forms, and business-related IRS correspondences. Search your records for past tax returns or other correspondence with the IRS or Michigan Department of Treasury. Check with your bank: Banks require businesses to have an EIN to open a business bank account. If you opened a business bank account, contact your bank’s customer service. They should be able to tell you your EIN. Look at business licenses and permits: In Michigan, your EIN is also your state TIN, so you'll have used it to register for certain licenses and permits. Check licenses and permit applications, such as sales tax permit documents, for your EIN. Contact the IRS: If you aren't able to retrieve your EIN through one of the above methods, don't panic. You can call the IRS Business & Specialty Tax Line at 800-829-4933. They're open Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. ET, and will share your EIN once they've verified your identity.

How to get a tax ID number in Michigan

If your organization intends to hire employees, there's a good chance you'll need to obtain all of the following IDs. Luckily, the process is relatively straightforward. You can also work with a professional service, such as LegalZoom, to streamline the process.

Obtaining a federal EIN

The IRS offers two methods for obtaining an EIN . The first (and more time-consuming) method is to complete and submit a paper EIN application (Form SS-4) via fax or mail. The second method is to apply online through their website. Online applications provide an EIN immediately. Fax applications take approximately four business days; mail applications can take up to four weeks.

The application will ask for the following information:

Name of your business and its responsible party

Business address

Type of entity (i.e., is your business a corporation or an LLC?)

Reason for applying

Date your business formed

Hiring predictions

Primary business activity

Registering for a Michigan business tax ID

For most businesses, your FEIN will double as your Michigan taxpayer identification number. That said, you still need to register your business with the Michigan Department of Treasury through their online portal: Michigan Treasury Online (MTO) . If your business doesn't need an EIN, you'll receive a business tax identification number once you've registered.

Applying for a Michigan UIA account number

Apply for a UIA account number by registering your business with the Unemployment Insurance Agency. Visit UIA's page on Michigan's government website. Then, navigate to "Resources for Employers" and "Register for Michigan Taxes."

Keep in mind that only businesses that meet the following criteria need to register:

Is required to pay federal unemployment tax

Provides employment in 20 different weeks within a calendar year

Acquires part or all of an existing Michigan business

Pays at least $1,000 in gross wages within a calendar year

Getting a Michigan corporate registration number

If you haven't registered your business with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) yet, do so through their Corporations Online Filing System or work with a professional service like LegalZoom. Once registered, you'll receive your CID, which will act as your business' Michigan corporate (or LARA) ID. If you have registered and just need to locate your LARA ID, check your filing number on the Michigan Business Entity Search tool .

Compliance and reporting requirements in Michigan

The primary purpose of these TINs is to help your business maintain compliance. To remain in good standing, your business needs to keep up with the following state and federal requirements:

Federal tax obligations: Use the EIN to file federal income tax returns and withhold wages. It's important to ensure your business accurately and promptly keeps up with federal filings to avoid penalties and boost your business' credibility.

Use the EIN to file federal income tax returns and withhold wages. It's important to ensure your business accurately and promptly keeps up with federal filings to avoid penalties and boost your business' credibility. State tax obligations: Use the EIN and UIA account number to register for state taxes, business licenses and permits, and file state tax returns, such as for Michigan Business tax , sales and use tax, and other industry-specific taxes.

Use the EIN and UIA account number to register for state taxes, business licenses and permits, and file state tax returns, such as for , sales and use tax, and other industry-specific taxes. Record-keeping: Maintain accurate records of all identification numbers and related correspondence for compliance and audit purposes. Michigan law typically requires businesses to maintain a record of financial and tax-related reports for five to seven years.

FAQs

Do I need multiple TINs for my business?

Yes, you will typically need at least an employer identification number (EIN) for federal and state tax purposes and an Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) account number for state tax purposes.

How do I find my employer’s EIN?

The easiest way to find your employer’s EIN is to check Box B of your W-2 form or under your client's name and address on your 1099. Sometimes the EIN will be called a Payer's TIN instead.

How do I find other companies’ EINs?

There are a few ways to find a company's EIN depending on the type of business. For public companies, search the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR database for its federal tax ID number. For private companies, look up state filings, such as licenses or permits, or search their state's business databases.

Is an EIN the same as a tax ID number in Michigan?

Yes, in most cases, this is the exact same number. That said, if your business isn't required to obtain an EIN or you registered for state taxes before receiving one, the Michigan Treasury may have assigned you a separate number.