How to Find a Company’s EIN

To verify your employer identification number (EIN), you can check your EIN confirmation documents or tax forms, call your bank, or contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This number, also known as a federal tax identification number or business tax ID, is a unique nine-digit number issued by the IRS for tax purposes.
But what should you do if you can't find your company's employer identification number or need to look up an existing business's EIN? Learn where to find your business's tax ID number and how to verify and update this unique identifier.
If you need the EIN for a publicly traded company, you will be able to obtain its federal tax ID number through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR database.
Finding the EIN for a private company can be more challenging, as there are no free one-stop databases that aggregate this kind of information. The following are the best ways to find the EIN for a private company:
For a nonprofit or charitable organization, you can verify EIN online through a database like Guidestar. If the nonprofit is registered as a tax-exempt organization with the IRS. You can also search for it through the IRS's tax-exempt organization search page.
If you've lost or misplaced your employer identification number, there are a number of ways you can verify your EIN:
While you should always know your business’s tax ID number or EIN, there are also a variety of legitimate reasons why you might need to know or verify the EIN of another company. These include the following:
Keep in mind, though, that a company's EIN is much like an individual's social security number (SSN). Therefore, you should only look for a company's EIN if you have a valid reason for doing so.
In addition to the free methods listed above, there are other, fee-based ways to find a business's EIN:
Depending on whether the company whose EIN you're looking for is a publicly traded company, a nonprofit company, or a private company, there are a number of ways to determine its EIN. As long as you have a legitimate reason for obtaining this information, the process is usually not difficult and may involve nothing more than picking up the phone and contacting the company directly.
Your federal tax identification number lasts a lifetime unless a situation warrants a change or cancellation. Below are some situations where you may need a new EIN:
To get a new federal tax ID number, you will have to restart the EIN application process. You can complete an online application or use an EIN service to stay compliant.
Changing your LLC, partnership, or corporation's business name or physical address doesn't warrant a new EIN. Other situations where you don't need to change your EIN are if your partnership or corporation declares bankruptcy. The IRS has detailed guidelines on when different business entities require a new EIN.
If you are a single-member LLC or sole proprietor with no employees and decide to conduct business under a different name (called a “doing business as” or DBA), you don't need an EIN.
You may wish to cancel as EIN because the small business you intended to start never took off, you no longer need to withhold taxes, or you simply don't need it.
To cancel your EIN, you need to write a letter to the IRS that includes your legal business name, business address, business ID number, and reason you wish to cancel the company's EIN. The mailing address is Internal Revenue Service, Cincinnati, OH 45999. The IRS will only cancel your EIN and close your account after you have paid all necessary taxes.
A tax attorney can advise you if your federal tax ID number warrants a change or cancellation.
If you operate a single-member LLC, don't foresee hiring any employees, and don't need to file excise, tobacco, or alcohol tax returns, then you don't need to apply for an EIN. However, an EIN can prove beneficial in several ways. It can protect your SSN from identity theft, create a distinction between your business and personal finances, and allow you to open a business bank account.
If yours is a multi-member LLC or the business involves trusts, estates, farmers' cooperatives, or plan administrators, you will need an EIN.
If you have multiple independent LLCs with different names and purposes, then you must have a separate employer identification number for each. Each distinct legal entity must have its own EIN.
However, you do not need a separate EIN if you operate multiple businesses, say, through the filing of multiple DBAs under an umbrella LLC.
An EIN number is part of public records, so it's not possible to keep it completely private. However, to reduce misuse, try to share the nine digit number with trusted individuals or organizations like banks. Also avoid sharing the number on websites unless it's absolutely necessary.
Yes, an EIN is also known as your business tax ID or federal tax ID number. However, don't confuse it with a state issued business registration or license number.
All businesses are eligible to apply for an EIN. And many small businesses, including sole proprietors, will often obtain an EIN because it's useful for multiple business entity transactions such as opening a bank account and applying for business licenses or permits. International applicants who operate a U.S.-based business can apply for an EIN by calling 267-941-1099.
Unfortunately, you can't look up your EIN on the IRS website. Your options are to directly call the IRS, locate your EIN confirmation letter, or find it on other business documents.
