What is an Executor of Estate? A Legal Guide

An executor of estate is legally responsible for managing the estate's assets and financial matters as per the deceased person's wishes.
Find out more about estate planning
Excellent
by Swara Ahluwalia
Swara has over six years of writing experience in the software, manufacturing, and small business segments. When she ...
Updated on: August 9, 2024 · 11 min read
The absence of an estate executor can make managing affairs after your death a harrowing, complicated, lengthy, and financially expensive process for your family and close ones.
An executor of the estate, someone with official authority to handle all legal and financial matters, like paying estate taxes and distributing assets, makes matters easier. They ensure your wishes are fulfilled and that your estate is in safe hands.
Understand what an estate executor can and cannot do and how to pick the best person for this responsibility.
Let’s take a closer look at what an executor of an estate, also known as an “executor of will” or “personal representative,” is.
The duties of an estate executor involve handling the deceased’s personal property until it’s officially passed on to the beneficiaries. While the exact duties vary by state law and the nature of the estate (a larger, complex estate may need more work), here is a breakdown of what you can be expected to do.
An executor of estate's top priority is to locate and study with the will—understand how the deceased person wants their assets and belongings managed. Pay attention to details like whether they named a guardian for minor children or if they specified any funeral requests.
If you don’t have a copy of the will, you can request one from the estate attorney or family member.
If the deceased died intestate (without a signed will), the estate will follow the state’s intestate succession process and appoint an estate administrator.
Settlement of the estate's assets starts by informing the courts about the existence of a will and getting court approval. For this, you will need to file the will and death certificate with the probate court. The court will review the authenticity of the documents, and if you’re deemed fit to serve your duties, the court will hand you a letter of testamentary.
Without court approval, you will find it difficult to access the probate assets and settle the deceased's affairs. For example, financial institutions can block you from removing money from bank accounts to pay bills.
Each state has a different deadline for filing the will with the courts. If you don’t file on time, you may lose your right to serve as executor.
The will's executor is legally obligated to alert all relevant parties about the deceased’s death and the initiation of the probate process. This includes heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, banks, employers, and landlords (if any). You must also inform government agencies like the Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) about the testator’s death.
The executor of estate must meticulously take stock of the estate's assets and determine their fair market value using either the date of death value or an alternative valuation date, as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (IRC).
Keep a detailed estate inventory of all assets, including real estate and vehicles, bank accounts, investments, digital assets, and personal belongings. This is crucial for proper estate management.
Managing estate finances includes collecting any debts owed to the estate, recovering any unpaid salary and other employee benefits, and filing for Social Security or any life insurance benefits.
The executor also needs to identify all outstanding debts owed by the estate, such as mortgages, loans, and credit card balances. This part of the executor's duties also involves wrapping up any miscellaneous affairs like canceling credit cards, closing bank accounts, and overseeing maintenance and upkeep of the property so it doesn’t lose value.
Many executors open an estate bank account to help with clean bookkeeping and paying debts and bills associated with the estate.
The executor is responsible for paying applicable federal and state taxes for the deceased and the estate. Any income earned by the estate during the administration must be reported in the estate's income tax returns.
All outstanding debts, including valid claims from creditors, must be prioritized and settled. All of the money to settle the estate's debts must come out of the deceased's assets. In cases of insufficient assets, the executor may have to run an estate sale to gain funds.
After all money matters are settled, the executor will distribute the remaining assets to the named beneficiaries. This step could involve accessing bank and investment accounts, distributing balances, or transferring property deeds.
All documents related to the estate, including titles, how assets were distributed, and which repair expenses were incurred, must be documented and stored in a safe place. This will help with the final accounting and closing of the estate.
After all debts, taxes, and assets are settled, the executor can petition the court to formally close the probate case and relieve them of their duties.
An estate executor holds a heavy-duty job with lots of responsibility. You don’t want such authority and power to fall into the wrong hands. Experts recommend you seek these traits in an estate executor:
Choosing an executor is one of the most important decisions in estate planning. It’s natural to lean towards family members or someone you love, but keep the primary duties of an executor in mind as you make your decision. It’s wiser to make this call by your head and not just your heart.
Even if you’re appointed executor of a will, the court must approve the nomination. The official process of gaining legal power as an executor after the decedent dies is as follows:
In scenarios where the last will and testament doesn’t specify an executor or the named executor is either unwilling or deemed unfit to perform the role, the court will appoint an estate administrator, typically a close family member or neutral third party.
Congrats! Being named an executor is no small feat. It’s a difficult job and it shows someone’s high regard and trust in you and your capabilities.
Your job as an executor of an estate doesn’t begin until the decedent's death. If they are alive and have informed you of your appointment as their personal representative, it couldn’t hurt to have a quick conversation with them about your estate administration duties. It will allow you to study their will. It’s okay to ask questions along the lines of “Where are the other estate planning documents?” and “Who is the point of contact at this financial institution?” Being proactive about your role will give you the confidence to handle your duties.
An executor's job isn’t straightforward. Common challenges they face include:
For instance, John is the executor of his grandfather’s estate, and the intended beneficiaries disagree with his evaluation of his grandfather’s farmhouse. This is a tense situation that can quickly spiral out of hand if the executor is not equipped or confident to handle matters.
Here are some tips to resolve matters when the going gets tough:
If you don’t want to accept the responsibility as executor of the estate, you don’t have to. If the willmaker is alive and has approached you before writing their will, you can kindly thank them for their consideration and decline to serve.
Suppose you are named as an executor without being consulted and don’t wish to be legally appointed due to personal reasons or lack of time. In that case, you will need to file a written renunciation application with the probate court.
They certainly are. Estate administrators are paid from the estate, but the amount is based on the state of residency, presence of a will, and estate size. Some states have guidelines around reasonable compensation. For instance, in California, the executor's fee is tied to the estate’s evaluation. If you have been named executor through a last will, the will may provide guidance about compensation.
Yes and no. If you have started performing your duties as an executor, you will have to submit a petition to the court to remove yourself from your responsibilities, and they are unlikely to accept reasons like lack of time or too much work. Along with the petition, you must provide a detailed account of all financial transactions completed.
If you wish to resign before your official appointment as executor, you need to file a Renunciation of executorship form with the state court.
Yes, and this is quite common in cases where the testator wants to keep matters within the family rather than getting legal expertise. However, this scenario can get ugly quickly if there are disputes between beneficiaries about how the executor manages the estate.
Yes, they can, as long as they act in the estate's best interest. If the executor has acted reasonably and a beneficiary challenges their call, the court will usually side with the executor.
You may also like
What Is the Difference Among a Guardian, Trustee, and Executor?
Parents with minor children face unique issues when creating wills, this article discusses the choices that parents of minor children must make when creating a last will and testament.
July 18, 2024 · 3min read
What Does the Executor of a Will Get Paid?
August 4, 2024 · 3min read
Pros and Cons of Having a Co-Executor of a Will
Should you designate more than one person to handle your estate after you pass? Before you decide, find out some of the benefits and drawbacks.
April 23, 2024 · 3min read