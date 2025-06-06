Trust & Will vs. LegalZoom: How They Compare in 2025

The fundamental process is similar, but LegalZoom and Trust & Will differ in several ways. Here’s how.

Documents included in estate plan bundles

Both platforms have estate plan bundles for individuals and couples, which come with the same core documents but additional copies for couples. LegalZoom and Trust & Will offer these legal documents in their last will bundles :

Last will and testament

Advance healthcare directive (also known as a living will)

Financial power of attorney (POA)

HIPAA authorization

The main difference is that LegalZoom also includes an executor guide, which helps your named executor manage the estate, understand their duties and responsibilities, and navigate the probate process.

For living trust bundles , Trust & Will and LegalZoom include the following documents:

Revocable living trust

Pour-over will

Advance healthcare directive (also known as a living will)

Financial power of attorney (POA)

HIPAA authorization

Certificate of trust

Schedule of assets

In addition, LegalZoom adds an extra document—a bill of transfer for moving personal property into your revocable trust.

Attorney support

LegalZoom and Trust & Will can connect you with an attorney for document review, revisions, and advice—albeit with different approaches. Here’s how each company’s attorney consultation plans compare.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom can connect you with an independent attorney in all 50 states through any of these products.

Premium estate plan packages : LegalZoom’s premium trust and will packages automatically include an attorney review of your estate planning documents, unlimited 30-minute consultations, and discounts on other services.

LegalZoom’s premium trust and will packages automatically include an attorney review of your estate planning documents, unlimited 30-minute consultations, and discounts on other services. Personal legal plans : LegalZoom offers standalone consultation plans that allow you to talk to an attorney over the phone for estate planning advice, document review, and other legal needs.

Trust & Will

Trust & Will currently has one product that connects you with an attorney in their network.

Attorney support add-on: Trust & Will offers an optional add-on that gives you 12 months of phone access to an attorney in your state. As of this writing, however, this isn’t currently available in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

How they compare

The main takeaway is that LegalZoom’s premium estate plan packages include attorney support. LegalZoom also has complete nationwide coverage with attorneys licensed to practice in all 50 states.

In comparison, Trust & Will only offers attorney support as an optional add-on (in fewer states, too).

Document revisions

You might need to revise your estate planning documents as your circumstances or wishes change. The good news is that LegalZoom and Trust & Will include document revisions in each bundle.

LegalZoom : All basic estate plan bundles come with 30 days of free revisions, while all premium bundles get unlimited revisions as long as the personal legal plan is active. If needed, you can purchase an unlimited revisions plan for $49/year to update your estate documents down the road.

: All basic estate plan bundles come with 30 days of free revisions, while all premium bundles get unlimited revisions as long as the personal legal plan is active. If needed, you can purchase an unlimited revisions plan for $49/year to update your estate documents down the road. Trust & Will: All estate plans come with 30 days of free revisions. After this point, you must pay $19/year for wills and $39/year for trusts to make revisions.

Price of printing and shipping estate plan documents

Both platforms automatically send you digital copies of your estate planning documents once you’re finished. You’ll also get one set of physical copies mailed to you at no extra cost.

LegalZoom: First set of documents print and ship for free

An additional copy of a last will costs $9.95 to print and ship

An additional copy of a living trust costs $29.95 to print and ship

Trust & Will: First set of documents print and ship for free

An additional copy of a last will costs $25 to print and ship

An additional copy of a living trust costs $35 to print and ship

Platform ease of use and navigation

LegalZoom and Trust & Will both have platforms that most users will find simple and straightforward to use. Even without prior experience, you can use their attorney-designed tools and documents to create a comprehensive estate plan. While both platforms work on mobile devices, the process works best when completed on a computer.

Here’s an overview of how each estate plan service works.

Getting started

Both platforms begin with questionnaires that walk you through the process to create your estate plan, and both services can also connect you with an attorney afterward to review your completed estate plan and make any necessary revisions.

Time investment

Trust & Will claims that it takes about 20 minutes to complete their trust-based estate plan and 15 minutes for their will-based plan. LegalZoom’s timing depends on the method you choose and the complexity of your estate, with plans that take about 25 minutes to complete.