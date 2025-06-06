Trust & Will vs. LegalZoom: How They Compare in 2025

Most people know they need an estate plan, but actually creating one raises questions about document requirements, state laws, and where to even start. Online services like Trust & Will and LegalZoom simplify this process, offering guided tools to create an estate plan for a transparent price.
Together, both companies have helped over 3 million people create estate plans—2.1 million through LegalZoom and over 1 million via Trust & Will. Both are reputable platforms with similar offerings and price points, so how do they compare when you dig deeper?
Trust & Will and LegalZoom offer estate plan packages for revocable living trusts and last wills. To begin, both platforms have you take a questionnaire, and each one guides you through the steps to complete your estate planning documents. Once finished, you’ll receive digital copies, instructions for next steps, and physical copies later delivered by mail.
LegalZoom vs. Trust & Will
Includes unlimited revisions
- Last will and testament
- Advance healthcare directive
- Financial power of attorney
- HIPAA authorization
- Executor Guide
- Living trust
- Pour-over will
- Advance healthcare directive
- Financial power of attorney
- HIPAA authorization
- Certificate of trust
- Schedule of assets
- Trust funding guide
- Bill of transfer
The fundamental process is similar, but LegalZoom and Trust & Will differ in several ways. Here’s how.
Documents included in estate plan bundles
Both platforms have estate plan bundles for individuals and couples, which come with the same core documents but additional copies for couples. LegalZoom and Trust & Will offer these legal documents in their last will bundles:
- Last will and testament
- Advance healthcare directive (also known as a living will)
- Financial power of attorney (POA)
- HIPAA authorization
The main difference is that LegalZoom also includes an executor guide, which helps your named executor manage the estate, understand their duties and responsibilities, and navigate the probate process.
For living trust bundles, Trust & Will and LegalZoom include the following documents:
- Revocable living trust
- Pour-over will
- Advance healthcare directive (also known as a living will)
- Financial power of attorney (POA)
- HIPAA authorization
- Certificate of trust
- Schedule of assets
In addition, LegalZoom adds an extra document—a bill of transfer for moving personal property into your revocable trust.
Attorney support
LegalZoom and Trust & Will can connect you with an attorney for document review, revisions, and advice—albeit with different approaches. Here’s how each company’s attorney consultation plans compare.
LegalZoom
LegalZoom can connect you with an independent attorney in all 50 states through any of these products.
- Premium estate plan packages: LegalZoom’s premium trust and will packages automatically include an attorney review of your estate planning documents, unlimited 30-minute consultations, and discounts on other services.
- Personal legal plans: LegalZoom offers standalone consultation plans that allow you to talk to an attorney over the phone for estate planning advice, document review, and other legal needs.
Trust & Will
Trust & Will currently has one product that connects you with an attorney in their network.
- Attorney support add-on: Trust & Will offers an optional add-on that gives you 12 months of phone access to an attorney in your state. As of this writing, however, this isn’t currently available in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
How they compare
The main takeaway is that LegalZoom’s premium estate plan packages include attorney support. LegalZoom also has complete nationwide coverage with attorneys licensed to practice in all 50 states.
In comparison, Trust & Will only offers attorney support as an optional add-on (in fewer states, too).
Document revisions
You might need to revise your estate planning documents as your circumstances or wishes change. The good news is that LegalZoom and Trust & Will include document revisions in each bundle.
- LegalZoom: All basic estate plan bundles come with 30 days of free revisions, while all premium bundles get unlimited revisions as long as the personal legal plan is active. If needed, you can purchase an unlimited revisions plan for $49/year to update your estate documents down the road.
- Trust & Will: All estate plans come with 30 days of free revisions. After this point, you must pay $19/year for wills and $39/year for trusts to make revisions.
Price of printing and shipping estate plan documents
Both platforms automatically send you digital copies of your estate planning documents once you’re finished. You’ll also get one set of physical copies mailed to you at no extra cost.
LegalZoom: First set of documents print and ship for free
- An additional copy of a last will costs $9.95 to print and ship
- An additional copy of a living trust costs $29.95 to print and ship
Trust & Will: First set of documents print and ship for free
- An additional copy of a last will costs $25 to print and ship
- An additional copy of a living trust costs $35 to print and ship
Platform ease of use and navigation
LegalZoom and Trust & Will both have platforms that most users will find simple and straightforward to use. Even without prior experience, you can use their attorney-designed tools and documents to create a comprehensive estate plan. While both platforms work on mobile devices, the process works best when completed on a computer.
Here’s an overview of how each estate plan service works.
Getting started
Both platforms begin with questionnaires that walk you through the process to create your estate plan, and both services can also connect you with an attorney afterward to review your completed estate plan and make any necessary revisions.
Time investment
Trust & Will claims that it takes about 20 minutes to complete their trust-based estate plan and 15 minutes for their will-based plan. LegalZoom’s timing depends on the method you choose and the complexity of your estate, with plans that take about 25 minutes to complete.
Keep in mind these timeframes only cover creating your documents, not the entire estate planning process. You’ll still need to complete additional steps like signing with witnesses, getting documents notarized, or transferring assets and updating bank accounts for trusts, among other things.
Pricing and plans
Trust & Will and LegalZoom charge one-time fees for their core estate plan packages, while the attorney support services have 12-month subscription renewals. LegalZoom automatically includes attorney consultations in all premium plans.
|LegalZoom
|Trust & Will
|
Will plans
(individuals/couples)
|
Basic: $99/$199
Premium: $249/$349
|$199/$299
|
Trust plans
(individuals/couples)
|
Basic: $399/$499
Premium: $549/$649
|$499/$599
|Attorney support
|$150 for the first year, then $199 annually
|$299
|Standalone services
|
Basic POA: $39
Premium POA: $49
Basic healthcare directive: $39
Premium healthcare directive: $49
Customer service
Trust & Will and LegalZoom offer multiple ways to get help, though their availability and response times vary. Here’s how each platform handles customer support.
LegalZoom
- Live chat and phone support (866) 679-1568: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. EST; Saturday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. EST
Trust & Will
- Live chat: Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. EST
- Email support: 1–3 business day response
- Phone support: Available to paid members during business hours
Trust & Will vs. LegalZoom: Takeaways
From the surface, Trust & Will and LegalZoom have much in common—both platforms offer guided tools that can help you create an estate plan from home. That said, when comparing these two head to head, LegalZoom emerges as the stronger choice—thanks to its expansive attorney support options and the reassurance of accessible, affordable help for anyone seeking peace of mind.
With over 20 years in business, 2.1 million customers served, and 4.1 million estate planning documents created, LegalZoom has established itself as the #1 online estate plan service for good reason.
If you’re not convinced, just see what real customers have to say—LegalZoom has about four times as many Trustpilot reviews as Trust & Will, even with both earning a 4.5 star average.
FAQs
Is Trust & Will legit?
Yes, Trust & Will is a legitimate online estate plan service. Founded in 2017, they’ve helped over one million people create estate plans and can connect users with licensed attorneys for legal consultations.
What are the main differences between Trust & Will and LegalZoom?
The main differences between Trust & Will and LegalZoom come down to attorney support and pricing. LegalZoom includes unlimited 30-minute attorney consultations in premium plans. On the other hand, Trust & Will requires a separate add-on for attorney consultations.
Which platform is more cost-effective for estate planning?
LegalZoom costs less. Basic plans for individuals range from $99–$399 with LegalZoom vs. $199–$499 with Trust & Will. Even with attorney support added, LegalZoom remains the more affordable option.
Which service is more suitable for older adults or seniors?
Both platforms work well for seniors due to their user-friendly guided tools, but the better choice ultimately comes down to personal preference. That said, some older adults may prefer LegalZoom’s longer track record (since 2001) and more extensive attorney network for added peace of mind.