* Fees include initial applicable state, county, and local recording fees and taxes and may also include LegalZoom handling and process charges. Additional taxes and fees may be required by a governmental agency when the deed is recorded if the property transfer is not exempt (i.e. not spouse to spouse, parent to child, or grandparent to grandchild transfers).

** In Alabama, a Deed Transfer Tax at the rate of $0.50 per $500 of value based on the County Assessor's valuation of the property must be paid at the time of transfer. This tax is not covered in the cost of preparing your deed.

** For a small percentage of properties in Florida, a Documentary Stamp Tax is required at a rate of $0.70 per $100 owed on any existing mortgage. You may be required to pay the Documentary Stamp Tax if your transfer is not exempt. We will contact you if additional fees are required.

** For properties located in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, the country recorder requires two deeds to be recorded in order to provide a copy of a new deed. Therefore, an additional $40 recording fee is included at checkout. Additionally, if you include a Warranty Deed with your order, an additional $325 transfer tax charge will be included at checkout.

** For non-residential properties located in New York, an additional $125 recording fee will be added to the price listed above at checkout.



***For properties located in Nassau County, an additional fee of $355 will be added at checkout. This is a fee collected by the Nassau County Assessor’s Office for a verification of the tax map when the deed is recorded.

** For non-exempt property transfers in Washington County, Oregon, a transfer tax is required at a rate of $1.00 per $1,000 of assessed value. You may be required to pay the transfer tax if the property transfer is not exempt. We will contact you if additional fees are required.

** For properties located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, an additional county recording fee of $252 will be added to the price above at checkout.

** LegalZoom does not offer quitclaim deeds for properties located in Texas. Instead, warranty deeds are available. Transferring property in Texas from a deceased individual to his or her spouse requires an Affidavit of Heirship and an additional $100 fee will be included at checkout.

** LegalZoom does not offer Quitclaim deeds for properties located in Virginia. Instead, warranty deeds are available.

** If your property is registered with the Land Court in Hawaii, filing and recording services are not included as part of your purchase. You will need to file and record the deed on your own using the recording instructions that we will provide you. If your property is registered with the Bureau of Conveyances, we can provide the filing and recording services, and the above listed fees for Hawaii will apply. You can refer to the last recorded deed to check whether your property was registered with the Land Court or the Bureau of Conveyances.

** Due to certain requirements in Massachusetts, recording services are not included as part of your purchase. You will need to record the deed on your own using the instructions that we will provide. Please note that your state may charge you applicable taxes and fees.