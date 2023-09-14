Empowering you to protect
your business
Stay alert to phishing scams
Phishing is a prevalent online threat. Be vigilant for signs like generic greetings, urgent requests, poor writing, suspicious attachments, and dubious links. Remember, LegalZoom will never ask for sensitive information like credit card details via email or text. Below are some signs of phishing and related scams to watch out for.
Generic greetings
Phishing messages often begin with impersonal greetings. “Dear user” or “Hello” are suspect.
Sense of urgency
Scammers often create a false sense of urgency to prompt hasty actions. If you receive a message that pressures you to act quickly, pause and review it carefully. Legitimate requests from LegalZoom will allow you the time to verify their authenticity, especially when sensitive information is involved.
Poorly written messages
Phishing attempts frequently contain typos, misspellings, and grammatical errors. Be cautious if you encounter a message with these issues, as they can be telltale signs of a scam. LegalZoom communications are professionally crafted to be clear and error-free.
Attachments
Attachments in emails can be a hidden source of malware. Always verify the sender's authenticity before opening any attachments. If you're not entirely certain of an attachment's legitimacy, especially in unsolicited emails, it's safer not to open it. LegalZoom will clearly communicate the purpose of any attachments we send.
Links to fake websites
Before you click on any links in an email to a website, even if the email looks legitimate, check to see whether the website address you are being sent to looks correct. When in doubt, manually enter the URL you want to visit instead of clicking on a website from the link in the email address.
Requests to provide sensitive information
Before providing your personal, credit card, or account information, consider whether the request makes sense. LegalZoom will never ask for you to share
your credit card through email or text. If LegalZoom needs to update your credit card information online, we’ll ask for you to update this information in your LegalZoom account.