Security and privacy at LegalZoom
Safeguarding your business and personal data is one of our top priorities at LegalZoom. Learn more about how you can help secure your information by remaining alert for suspicious activity and following security best practices.
Our commitment to data protection
Evolving security measures

We have a dedicated information security team that is constantly working on improving our cybersecurity practices. This work includes collaborating with security researchers worldwide to help ensure our offerings are as secure as possible. Learn about our responsible disclosure policy.

Password safety alerts

Your account's security is paramount. If your password changes, we'll notify you immediately. If you receive an unexpected password change alert, call us at (888) 379-0854 Mon–Fri 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT and Weekends 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

Data encryption standards
Your sensitive information is encrypted within our systems, transforming it into a secure code accessible only to personnel authorized by LegalZoom.
Using LegalZoom's security tools
Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Secure your LegalZoom account more robustly with Multi-Factor Authentication. MFA adds an extra layer of protection by requiring two forms of verification: something you know (like your password) and something you have (such as a code sent to your phone). This process significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access. Depending on what you’ve purchased from LegalZoom, this may be automatically enabled for you. If not already enabled, you can turn on MFA by logging in to your account and navigating to the Personal info section.
Control your personal information
We respect your privacy and never sell your data for money. While we engage in standard marketing practices, you can manage your preferences regarding targeted advertising. For details on our data usage, review our privacy policy
Empowering you to protect  your business
Stay alert to phishing scams
Phishing is a prevalent online threat. Be vigilant for signs like generic greetings, urgent requests, poor writing, suspicious attachments, and dubious links. Remember, LegalZoom will never ask for sensitive information like credit card details via email or text. Below are some signs of phishing and related scams to watch out for.

Generic greetings
Phishing messages often begin with impersonal greetings. “Dear user” or “Hello” are suspect.

Sense of urgency
Scammers often create a false sense of urgency to prompt hasty actions. If you receive a message that pressures you to act quickly, pause and review it carefully. Legitimate requests from LegalZoom will allow you the time to verify their authenticity, especially when sensitive information is involved.

Poorly written messages
Phishing attempts frequently contain typos, misspellings, and grammatical errors. Be cautious if you encounter a message with these issues, as they can be telltale signs of a scam. LegalZoom communications are professionally crafted to be clear and error-free.

Attachments
Attachments in emails can be a hidden source of malware. Always verify the sender's authenticity before opening any attachments. If you're not entirely certain of an attachment's legitimacy, especially in unsolicited emails, it's safer not to open it. LegalZoom will clearly communicate the purpose of any attachments we send.

Links to fake websites
Before you click on any links in an email to a website, even if the email looks legitimate, check to see whether the website address you are being sent to looks correct. When in doubt, manually enter the URL you want to visit instead of clicking on a website from the link in the email address.

Requests to provide sensitive information
Before providing your personal, credit card, or account information, consider whether the request makes sense. LegalZoom will never ask for you to share  your credit card through email or text. If LegalZoom needs to update your credit card information online, we’ll ask for you to update this information in your LegalZoom account.
Password safety best practices

Secure your accounts with robust password practices. Below are steps you can take to help ensure that your account and the information within it remain secure.


  • Long and complex: Longer is stronger. Aim for 16 characters, using a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols.


  • Unique passphrases: Use unrelated words to create a memorable yet complex passphrase.


  • Avoid reuse: Utilize different passwords for different sites. Consider a password manager for ease.


Despite these precautions, the safest approach is to use Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) when it’s available. Take advantage of MFA for added security—a feature available to all LegalZoom customers.

Additional security resources and tips
Read more about steps you can take and online best practices to help ensure your data is protected.
