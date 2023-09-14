ZenBusiness is up to 20% more expensive than LegalZoom when you add business essentials like an operating agreement and an Employer Identification Number (EIN) for paying taxes. Compare LegalZoom's Basic LLC and ZenBusiness's Starter LLC formation services to see how you can save up to $39.*
Start my LLC
Save up to 20% on LLC formation services when you choose LegalZoom's Basic LLC package
LLC formation services
LLC registration service
Businesses formed
Processing time
EIN + operating agreement
Business website builder
Total cost of LLC formation services
Other services available at an additional cost
Access to attorneys
Access to CPAs
Trademark, patent, and copyright services
Registered agent services
Compliance services
$159
$0 + state filing fees
4M+ businesses
5–14 days† (expedited processing available)
$159
Included free, powered by WIX
$159
$198
$0 + state filing fees
700K+ businesses
7–10 days (expedited processing available)
$198
Available at additional cost after the first month
$198
(included for first-year)‡
Save up to 20% on LLC formation services when you choose LegalZoom's Basic LLC package
$159
$198
LLC formation services
LLC registration service
$0 + state filing fees
$0 + state filing fees
Businesses formed
4M+ businesses
700K+ businesses
Processing time
5–14 days† (expedited processing available)
7–10 days (expedited processing available)
EIN + operating agreement
$159
$198
Business website builder
Included free, powered by
WIX
Available at additional cost after the first month
Total cost of LLC formation services
$159
$198
Other services available at an additional cost
Access to attorneys
Access to CPAs
Trademark, patent, and copyright services
Registered agent services
Compliance services
(included for first-year)‡
How can business formation services help me?
With business formation services, you can choose the best structure to fit your business, officially register it, and keep your business compliant and in good standing with your state. You’ll want to make sure any business formation service you choose can help you:
Organize and file your LLC documents
Get an EIN for business taxes, business banking, and hiring employees
Ensure all documents are completed fully and correctly
Appoint a registered agent
ZenBusiness vs. LegalZoom: What’s the difference?
Both ZenBusiness and LegalZoom offer free business formation services—plus state fees—but ZenBusiness costs up to 20% more for the same key business needs like an operating agreement and an EIN. Plus, you can explore our other product offerings that you won't find at ZenBusiness, like our network of independent attorneys, qualified CPAs, a free website builder through Wix, and services to protect valuable intellectual property with trademarks, patents, and copyrights.
What is a limited liability company (LLC)?
A limited liability company is a type of business entity you can register in your state. The main reason many small business owners form an LLC is to limit personal liability—like a corporation—but it also allows the business to operate with simpler, more flexible tax requirements.
Do I need an LLC?
An LLC isn't always required, but many small business owners form an LLC for personal liability protection. Having an LLC can also help you open a business bank account and a business credit card, enter into contracts or other legal documents, hire employees, and get required licenses and permits.
What does LLC formation mean?
When you form an LLC, you complete a specific set of business documents and submit them to the state where you want your business formation to take place. Once they are approved, you can then use this new entity to maintain records, take on debts, file a federal tax return, obtain business licenses, and more—and this is what gives you liability protection.
How easy is it to form an LLC?
You may be a little intimidated by the idea of LLC formation, especially if it's your first time. All you need is an understanding of what your new business will do, how you plan to run it, and the state filing fees where you submitted your business filing. Even if your business requires a retail location, you can file your business documents without having a physical address lined up.
How can registered agent services help my LLC?
There are a number of good reasons to use a registered agent service:
Compliance. All 50 states require you to have a registered agent.
Privacy. If you or an employee is appointed as your registered agent, you risk the embarrassment of receiving notification of legal action or other legal documents in front of customers, clients, or co-workers. Also, your agent's address is a public record, which is a potential concern if you run a home-based business or plan to name your spouse as your registered agent.
Consistency. If you list an individual as your registered agent and there are any changes to their identity or address, you'll need to update your registered agent information. Failure to maintain a registered agent can cause your business to lose its good standing with the state.
Correctness. Registered agent services are experienced and professional, so it's more likely that important legal documents will quickly get into the right hands.
Coverage. Multiple registered agents can be a hassle if your business operates in more than one state. A registered agent service can connect you with a registered agent at cost per state in all 50 states.