EIN
What is an EIN (employer identification number) and why do you need one?
-
How to Find an EIN Number in Florida
Even with no state income tax, Florida businesses might need several tax ID numbers besides their federal EIN. Here’s how to look up each one.
· 7 min read
-
How to Find an EIN Number in Texas
Texas businesses can have federal EINs and separate ID numbers issued by the state. Here's how to find the one you're looking for.
· 6 min read
-
How to Find an EIN Number in Georgia
Georgia businesses may need to have an employer identification number (EIN) and a Georgia state tax ID number. You can get tax ID numbers through the IRS and the Georgia Tax Center.
· 7 min read
-
How to Find an EIN Number in Illinois
Most Illinois businesses need a taxpayer identification number (TIN), such as a federal employer identification number (EIN) or Illinois-issued TIN.
· 7 min read
-
How to Find an EIN Number in Michigan
If you’ve misplaced your federal EIN number, Michigan tax ID number, or both, learn how to quickly retrieve them in just a few steps.
· 7 min read
-
How to Find a Company’s EIN
Your EIN, a crucial taxpayer identification number, can be found on tax documents, business bank account statements, or through the IRS.
· 7 min read
-
Do I Need an EIN for a DBA?
An employer identification number (EIN) is a nine-digit number that identifies a business for federal tax purposes. Find out what you need if you have a DBA.
· 8 min read
-
Does an LLC Need an EIN?
An EIN can provide a variety of benefits to your LLC, from opening a business bank account to protecting your privacy.
· 7 min read
-
What Is an EIN and Does Your Business Need One?
Most new businesses need a federal employer identification number (EIN) from the IRS. Without an EIN, you can't run payroll, pay taxes, or even open a business bank account. Learn more about the EIN, who needs one, and how to apply.
· 6 min read
-
How to Get an EIN for Your LLC, Corporation, or Partnership
An EIN is a number assigned by the IRS to track your business tax account. For certain independent contractors and small business owners, the IRS treats an EIN like an SSN for an individual taxpayer. What are the benefits of using an EIN over an SSN?
· 6 min read