How to Find an EIN Number in Georgia

While some business owners can use their SSN as their federal TIN, other businesses must get a TIN from the IRS.

It’s important to understand which TINs you need to comply with Georgia and federal law and keep your Georgia business running smoothly.

Here’s what to know about the different TINs for Georgia businesses and how to get and find an EIN or Georgia state tax ID number.

What is a Georgia tax ID number, and who needs one?

A TIN for a Georgia business can be issued at the state or federal level. The type of TIN you need depends on your business structure and activities.

Here are the different types of TINs and which Georgia businesses need them.

SSN: SSNs are issued by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and used by individuals and many sole proprietors to file taxes.

SSNs are issued by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and used by individuals and many sole proprietors to file taxes. EIN: The IRS requires certain types of businesses—including corporations, partnerships, and businesses with employees—to have an EIN.

The IRS requires certain types of businesses—including corporations, partnerships, and businesses with employees—to have an EIN. ITIN: Sole proprietors who are ineligible for an SSN (such as certain nonresident and resident aliens) can use an ITIN to file taxes.

Sole proprietors who are ineligible for an SSN (such as certain nonresident and resident aliens) can use an ITIN to file taxes. Georgia state tax ID number: Most businesses in Georgia need to register for a state tax ID number.

Types of tax ID numbers for businesses in Georgia

The type of TIN your Georgia business needs depends on your business entity and activities.

Here’s a breakdown of the federal and state TINs that you may need if you have a business in Georgia.

Federal employer identification number (EIN)

The IRS issues EINs to identify certain business entities’ and employers’ tax accounts. EINs can be used for activities such as paying taxes, running payroll, and opening a business bank account .

The IRS requires the following types of businesses to obtain an EIN:

Businesses with employees

Businesses that are required to pay employment, excise, or alcohol, tobacco, and firearms taxes

Businesses that withhold taxes on income (other than wages) that is paid to a nonresident alien

Corporations

Limited liability companies (LLCs)

Partnerships

Other types of entities that need an EIN include estates, farmers’ cooperatives, real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs), retirement plans or individual retirement accounts (IRAs), certain trusts, and tax-exempt organizations.

Even if you aren’t required to have an EIN for federal tax purposes, you can still request an EIN to use for state tax purposes or open a business bank account. However, EINs should not be used for activities such as state tax lien auctions, sales, or lotteries.

Georgia state tax ID number

A Georgia state TIN is issued by the Georgia Department of Revenue for state tax purposes. Most businesses in Georgia are required to obtain a Georgia tax identification number. The type of Georgia state TIN you need depends on your business activities.

Here are some common Georgia state tax types and the businesses that must register for them:

Sales and use. Anyone who qualifies as a “dealer” under Section 48-8-2 of the Georgia Code must register for a sales and use tax number. Dealers include anyone who sells, uses, consumes, distributes, or stores tangible personal property in the state of Georgia.

Anyone who qualifies as a “dealer” under of the Georgia Code must register for a sales and use tax number. Dealers include anyone who sells, uses, consumes, distributes, or stores tangible personal property in the state of Georgia. Withholding payroll. Georgia businesses with employees must register for a withholding payroll number.

Georgia businesses with employees must register for a withholding payroll number. Business-specific tax accounts. Some types of businesses—such as certain innkeepers, fireworks merchants, retail sellers of prepaid wireless, and telephone service suppliers—must also register for specific tax accounts according to their business activities.

Some types of businesses—such as certain innkeepers, fireworks merchants, retail sellers of prepaid wireless, and telephone service suppliers—must also register for specific tax accounts according to their business activities. Corporate taxes. Corporations that do business in Georgia are required to pay a corporate income tax and may need to pay a net worth tax.

How to find your company’s EIN

The following methods can help you find your business’ EIN:

Check IRS notices. The IRS issues a computer-generated notice that confirms your application for and receipt of your EIN.

The IRS issues a computer-generated notice that confirms your application for and receipt of your EIN. Check business tax filings. You can find your EIN on your federal tax returns.

You can find your EIN on your federal tax returns. Talk to your bank. If you have a business bank account, your bank’s customer service may be able to help retrieve your EIN.

If you have a business bank account, your bank’s customer service may be able to help retrieve your EIN. Contact business licensing and permitting agencies. Contact the agency where you applied for a business license or permit to ask for help finding your EIN.

Contact the agency where you applied for a business license or permit to ask for help finding your EIN. Contact the IRS. An authorized person who can answer identifying questions can call the IRS Business and Specialty Tax Line (800-829-4933) to request their EIN.

How to get a tax ID number in Georgia

Here’s how to get a federal tax ID or a Georgia state tax ID number.

Obtaining a federal EIN

You can get a federal EIN by applying online through the IRS website . Once your application is processed, you can get your EIN in minutes.

If you don’t want to deal with filing an EIN application, you can use an EIN service. LegalZoom’s EIN service is easy to use: Answer a few questions about your business, and we’ll file your EIN application directly with the IRS. When you use LegalZoom’s EIN service, you don’t have to stress about figuring out how to navigate IRS rules and processes. We’ll handle it for you and provide official confirmation of your EIN.

If you don’t want to apply online on the IRS website, you can submit Form SS-4 via fax (855-641-6935) or mail . The processing time for fax applications is four business days; EIN applications submitted by mail take approximately four weeks. International applicants can apply for an EIN over the phone by calling 267-941-1099.

Whether you apply online or via fax, phone, or mail, you will need the following information to apply for a federal EIN:

Your business entity type

The name and SSN or TIN of the responsible party in charge of the business

Signed authorization to apply (if you are a third-party designee)

Registering for a Georgia state tax ID

You can get a Georgia state TIN by registering your business with the Georgia Department of Revenue via the Georgia Tax Center .

If the IRS doesn’t require you to have an EIN, you may be able to register as a sole proprietor with your SSN or ITIN.

If you have a corporation, LLC , partnership, or other business entity, you will need your EIN to register.

All business entities need their registered business name and their business and mailing addresses to complete the registration process.

Businesses can register with the Georgia Tax Center for the following tax types:

Adult entertainment tax

Alcohol license

Composite tax

Corporate income tax

Fiduciary income tax

Fireworks excise tax

International fuel tax

Motor fuel distributor tax

Non-prepaid 911 charge

Prepaid wireless 911 charge

Public service commission

Public utilities and airlines

Qualified timberland property

Railroad equipment

Sales and use tax

State hotel-motel fee

Tobacco license

Transportation services tax

Withholding miscellaneous

Withholding miscellaneous film

Withholding tax

After you successfully register your business, you will receive your Georgia state taxpayer identification number.

Compliance and reporting requirements in Georgia

Once you have your required tax ID numbers, it’s important to file taxes on time and maintain accurate records to stay compliant with state and federal laws.

Federal tax obligations

You should use your EIN on all business-related items—such as federal income tax returns—that you send to the IRS.

State tax obligations

Entities that conduct business in Georgia may need to register for state-level tax ID numbers and file a Georgia state income tax return. You can file your Georgia income tax return online or by mail or hire a tax service provider to file your taxes on your behalf.

Record-keeping

It’s important to keep track of your tax identification numbers and keep records of any correspondence with state or federal agencies for compliance and audit purposes.

FAQs

Do I need multiple TINs for my business?

You may need multiple TINs for your business, depending on the nature of your business.

How do I find my employer’s EIN?

The best way to find out your employer’s EIN is to ask them for it. You can also check your W-2 form or search the SEC’s website. The SEC provides public access to millions of documents filed by businesses in its Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system .

How do I find other companies’ EINs?

Here are a few ways to find a company’s federal tax identification number:

Search the SEC’s EDGAR system

Conduct a Tax Exempt Organization Search on the IRS website

on the IRS website Call the company and ask for its EIN

Does an LLC with no employees need an EIN?

A multiple-member LLC with no employees that files a federal tax return as a partnership or corporation still needs to have an EIN.

A single-member LLC that has no employees and files taxes as a sole proprietorship does not need an EIN for federal tax purposes but may want to get an EIN for other reasons, such as opening a business bank account.

Are sales tax ID and EIN the same for Georgia?

A state sales tax ID number and an EIN are not the same thing in Georgia. A Georgia sales and use tax ID number is issued by the Georgia Department of Revenue for state tax purposes, while an EIN is issued by the IRS and used for federal tax purposes.