How to Find an EIN Number in Florida

What is a Florida tax ID number, and who needs one?

A tax identification number (also abbreviated as TIN) is any unique identifier used for tax purposes, whether issued by the state or federal government.

While some individuals use their Social Security Number (SSN) for personal taxes, businesses operating in Florida usually need separate TINs . This includes registered entities like limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations, as well as any business that generates income or hires employees in the state.

Types of tax ID numbers for businesses in Florida

There are two main categories of tax ID numbers for Florida businesses: the federal EIN and separate TINs issued by the Florida DOR. In some cases, you might also need your business registration number issued by the Division of Corporations (DOC), though this isn't typically used for taxes.

Here's what to consider for each type:

Federal employer identification number (EIN)

An EIN is the universal tax number for businesses. It's also the first tax ID number you'll need to acquire before obtaining certain Florida tax IDs, such as registering for reemployment taxes. The IRS requires businesses to obtain an EIN if they:

Operate as a corporation or partnership

Hire employees or withhold taxes on income paid to a nonresident alien

Pay special federal taxes (such as alcohol and excise taxes)

Keep in mind that Florida businesses can apply for an EIN even if they don't need one for federal tax purposes. For instance, you might obtain an EIN to apply for a business loan or open a bank account.

Florida business tax ID number

When you file a Florida business tax application with the DOR, you'll receive a business partner (BP) number—a unique 4-to-7-digit identification included with the certificate of registration. Your certificate itself also comes with its own identification number, and you’ll often need both numbers whenever you contact the DOR or make payments.

The Florida business tax application allows you to register for multiple tax obligations , including the following:

Sales and use tax

Corporate income tax

Reemployment tax

Various specialty taxes (e.g., communication services, rental car surcharge, and lead-acid battery fees)

While your certificate and BP numbers are your primary state tax IDs, you may receive additional ID numbers. For example, if you register for reemployment tax, you'll get a separate seven-digit tax account number.

For businesses with multiple locations, the DOR offers additional tax registration options . These include county control reporting numbers for consolidating tax reports within a single county, as well as consolidated filing numbers for businesses operating across multiple counties.

Florida Division of Corporations (DOC) registration number

The DOC oversees business formation and issues a registration number to each new entity in Florida. While you'll use this number for DOC filings like amendments and annual reports, it's not something you usually need for state taxes.

How to find your company's EIN

If you've lost your company's federal EIN, you can try these methods to locate it:

Check IRS documents. The IRS should've sent a confirmation notice when you first received your EIN, so check your digital and physical business records to see if you already have somewhere it on hand.

The IRS should've sent a confirmation notice when you first received your EIN, so check your digital and physical business records to see if you already have somewhere it on hand. Check business tax filings. If you've previously filed taxes using your EIN, you might be able to find it on any documents you've submitted to the IRS.

If you've previously filed taxes using your EIN, you might be able to find it on any documents you've submitted to the IRS. Check with your local bank. You can contact your bank to see if they can help you verify your EIN or locate it in your business account documents.

You can contact your bank to see if they can help you verify your EIN or locate it in your business account documents. Look at business licenses and permits. Florida business filings might list your EIN, such as licensing paperwork and permit applications.

Florida business filings might list your EIN, such as licensing paperwork and permit applications. Contact the IRS. If you still can't find your EIN, call the IRS Business and Speciality Tax line at (800) 829-4933 for direct assistance.

For any tax ID issued by the DOR—such as your Florida BP number, reemployment tax number, or consolidated tax filing number—you can refer to the certificate issued to you after registration. If you filed online, you can typically find this information in your account. You can also try to find previous tax bills or delinquency notices, which usually list your tax ID.

If you can't locate the right Florida tax ID, you can also call the DOR's Taxpayer Services toll-free number at (850) 488-6800.

To look up your DOC registration number, you can conduct a business entity search using other identifiers, such as your Florida LLC name, registered agent information, or federal EIN (note the DOC sometimes abbreviates EIN as "FEI").

How to get a tax ID number in Florida

If you need to acquire any of the previously discussed tax ID numbers, the first step is to register your business with the Florida DOC (if you haven't already done so). Then, you can follow the steps below to obtain each tax ID.

Obtaining a federal EIN

You can get a federal tax ID in a few minutes by submitting an online EIN application to the IRS. LegalZoom can also help you obtain a federal EIN in a few steps if you want some help.

If you prefer, you can submit Form SS-4 by mail (available on the IRS’ website), but be prepared for longer processing times.

Registering for a Florida business tax ID

For most Florida business tax IDs, you'll submit a business tax application to the DOR, which is typically easier if you file online . If you prefer paper filing, you can submit Form DR-1 instead.

While this application covers most state business taxes, you'll need to submit separate registration forms for the following:

Air carrier fuel tax ( Form DR-176 )

) Fuel and/or pollutants tax ( Form GT-400401 )

) Secondhand dealers and secondary metal recyclers ( Form DR-1S )

It's also a good idea to contact your local government offices. Florida counties and cities often have their own tax registration requirements for operating in their jurisdictions, so you might check before you officially open for business.

Getting a Florida DOC registration number

Your DOC registration number is automatically assigned when you form your business. This number appears on your formation documents and becomes available as soon as the DOC processes your business registration.

Compliance and reporting requirements in Florida

Your exact compliance requirements depend on a few factors, including your business structure, activities, and city and county regulations. Here's what you should keep in mind:

Federal tax obligations

After you acquire or find your EIN, make sure you write it down or keep a copy that you can easily access throughout the year. You'll need this number to file income tax returns, employment tax documents, and other federal filings that pertain to your business.

In addition, keep an eye on your federal tax filing deadlines and give yourself plenty of time to prepare your returns. You can request an extension if needed, or you might work with a tax professional if you'd like some help.

State tax obligations

The DOR has different requirements for each tax type.

Sales and use taxes: Collect and remit the required state rate (generally 6%) plus any local surtaxes. Depending on your tax liability amount, you'll need to file reports monthly, quarterly, semiannually, or annually.

Collect and remit the required state rate (generally 6%) plus any local surtaxes. Depending on your tax liability amount, you'll need to file reports monthly, quarterly, semiannually, or annually. Reemployment taxes: Submit quarterly wage reports and tax payments if you hire employees.

Submit quarterly wage reports and tax payments if you hire employees. Corporate income taxes: If your business is subject to Florida's corporate tax, make sure you file annual returns and make estimated payments.

If your business is subject to Florida's corporate tax, make sure you file annual returns and make estimated payments. Specialty taxes: Handle additional taxes (such as communications services or severance taxes) as needed with the Florida DOR and your city or county.

You can handle most state tax obligations through your DOR account and pay electronically. Additionally, the Florida DOR requires businesses to display their registration certificate for others to view. You should also inform the DOR if any of your business information changes (e.g., you open a new location or update your mailing address).

Record-keeping

The Florida DOR recommends that you maintain tax records for at least three years. This is generally a good practice to apply to all your business documentation, including federal tax records, local taxes, and other legal compliance materials.

If you're unsure about any federal or state compliance requirements for your small business, you might reach out to a tax professional or business attorney for advice. You can also sign up for LegalZoom's Compliance Filings to track your business' legal filing requirements, submit state and federal reports, and get ongoing support from our team of compliance specialists.

FAQs

How much does an EIN cost in Florida?

There's no cost to obtain a federal EIN or submit a Florida business tax application, which ultimately grants a Florida tax ID number. Both the IRS and Florida Department of Revenue provide these services free of charge (unless you hire someone or pay for a service to obtain these for you).

Is an EIN public information?

An EIN isn't publicly accessible through an IRS database, but it’s still possible to locate it using other methods. It's best to treat an EIN like you would a personal SSN—share it only with authorized and responsible parties like banks, government agencies, or other legitimate business contacts.

How do I find my employer's EIN in Florida?

If possible, try to ask your employer directly for their EIN. You might also find it on your W-2 form or other tax documents involving the employer. However, the exact method to look up an EIN depends on the business type.

Is a Florida tax ID the same as an EIN?

While a Florida tax ID and EIN serve similar purposes, they're not the same thing. A Florida tax ID is issued by the state (usually the Florida Department of Revenue), while an EIN is a federal identification number assigned by the IRS.