EIN vs. TIN: What’s the Difference Between These Tax Numbers?

What is a tax ID number (TIN)?

A tax identification number (TIN) is more or less an umbrella term for various nine-digit numbers issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Social Security Administration (SSA). This includes all official tax IDs for individuals, businesses, or other entities.

Types of TINs

TINs come in various forms based on the identity of the tax filer, similar to how driver’s licenses have separate classes for different vehicle operators. Here are the main types of TINs :

Social Security number (SSN). The most common individual taxpayer identification number, this is assigned to U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Besides taxes, SSNs identify individuals for employment, banking, and other official matters.

The most common individual taxpayer identification number, this is assigned to U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Besides taxes, SSNs identify individuals for employment, banking, and other official matters. Employer identification number (EIN). Also known as a federal tax identification number, an EIN is issued to business entities like corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). If you need one, you can either obtain it online or leave your EIN registration to LegalZoom.

Also known as a federal tax identification number, an EIN is issued to business entities like corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). If you need one, you can either obtain it online or leave your to LegalZoom. Individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN). This identifies individuals who aren’t eligible for an SSN, including certain nonresident and resident aliens, their spouses, and dependents.

This identifies individuals who aren’t eligible for an SSN, including certain nonresident and resident aliens, their spouses, and dependents. Adoption taxpayer identification number (ATIN). This is a temporary number issued to adopting parents who can’t obtain their child’s SSN in time for tax filing deadlines.

This is a temporary number issued to adopting parents who can’t obtain their child’s SSN in time for tax filing deadlines. Preparer taxpayer identification number (PTIN). Paid tax preparers use this number to identify themselves on the returns they prepare for clients.

It’s worth noting that you can have multiple TINs. For example, a small business owner can have a personal SSN and an EIN for their company.

What is an EIN number?

As discussed, an employer identification number (EIN) is just one of several TINs but is strictly used to identify businesses.

While its primary use is for taxes, businesses use EINs for other important purposes, similar to an SSN. For instance, most banks require an EIN to open business accounts or apply for loans. If you hire employees, you’ll also use an EIN to report wages and manage employment taxes.

How to find an EIN

Generally, you can locate a federal employer identification number through the IRS or by checking relevant business documents (e.g., previous tax returns, payroll documents, or bank statements). However, the exact method for finding an EIN depends on what type of organization you’re looking up:

Public company

Private company

Nonprofit organization

Your own business

If you plan on obtaining an EIN for your business (or requesting a forgotten one), be sure to store the number in a secure location similar to an SSN.

TIN vs. EIN: Key differences

Now that you’re familiar with the basics of TINs and EINs, let’s take a look at some of the primary differences between both identification numbers.

Scope

A TIN is broad, whereas an EIN is specific. A TIN isn’t actually a taxpayer identification number in itself but a category for various types, one of which is EINs. While all TINs identify something (whether a person or entity), EINs are only issued to businesses—never individuals.

Issuing authority

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issues most federal tax ID numbers, including the following:

EINs

ITINs

ATINs

PTINs

Conversely, the Social Security Administration (SSA) handles SSN applications and issuance.

Usage

Regardless of the type, all TINs identify a person or business to the IRS for tax matters. Moreover, just as you might use your SSN when applying for a new job or opening a personal bank account, businesses rely on their EINs for similar official transactions.

How to get a TIN

As discussed, the IRS processes all taxpayer identification number applications except for SSNs. To obtain a TIN from the IRS, you’ll need to complete and submit the proper form or apply online (if available). Here’s where to find this information for each TIN.

EIN : Form SS-4 or online

: Form SS-4 or online ITIN : Form W-7

: Form W-7 ATIN : Form W-7A

: Form W-7A PTIN : Form W-12 or online

For new SSNs, you can visit the SSA’s website and apply online . You’ll also need to visit your local Social Security office to provide supporting documents, after which they’ll mail the card within 14 days.

If you already have an SSN but need to replace your card (say, because it was stolen or you lost it), you’ll also visit the SSA’s website to request a replacement card .

When you need an EIN for your business and how to apply

You’re required to obtain an EIN for your business if you hire employees, pay special taxes (e.g., excise or alcohol taxes), or withhold taxes on non-wage income paid to non-resident aliens.

Even if you’re a sole proprietor who doesn’t technically need an EIN for tax purposes, it sometimes makes sense to obtain one, as it establishes your business as a separate tax entity and replaces the need to use your personal SSN.

Regardless of your business structure or why you need an EIN, the process to request one through the IRS is generally the same (guidelines may vary depending on state tax laws).

You’ll need to specify your business structure and provide your individual taxpayer identification number (such as your SSN)—upon approval, you’ll receive your EIN immediately. Or, you can leave your EIN registration to LegalZoom, and we’ll take care of your entire application.

FAQs

Do I need a TIN for my LLC?

In many cases, you need an EIN to operate an LLC. This applies if you hire employees, pay certain taxes, or open business bank accounts. Still, a single-member LLC may not need an EIN if it doesn’t meet the criteria set by the IRS .

How long does it take to get an EIN?

The process is usually quick. If you apply online through the IRS website, you can receive your EIN immediately after completing your application, which only takes a few minutes.

Do EINs expire?

No, EINs don’t expire. Once issued, your EIN remains valid indefinitely unless you deactivate it through the IRS. Even if unused, the number stays permanently assigned to your business entity.

How do I look up my tax ID number?

First, check your original IRS confirmation letter or review tax returns, bank statements, or other tax-related documents. If you still can’t find your tax ID number, you can contact the IRS Business and Speciality Tax Line at (800) 829-4933.

Is a sales tax ID the same as an EIN?