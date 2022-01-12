What you need to know about filing an offer in compromise with the IRS for your business

Learn the basics about submitting an offer in compromise if you can't pay your federal tax bill for yourself or your business. It may be the solution you've been looking for.
by Tammy Farrell CPA CFE
Updated on: December 5, 2023 · 5 min read
Knowing you owe tax debts that you can't pay can be a heavy burden. Although the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers payment plans and installment agreements, in some situations, this isn’t enough. Fortunately, another IRS payment option available to you is making an offer in compromise (OIC).
An offer in compromise is an agreement that, if accepted by the IRS, permits you to pay them less than you owe and will settle the tax debt that you included in the offer. You may apply for an OIC when you cannot pay your tax liability in full or if it will create a significant financial hardship.
This article covers who qualifies to apply for an OIC and how to calculate your offer.
Before applying for an offer in compromise, make sure that you meet these eligibility criteria.
You must have:
While these are the initial criteria, you must carefully follow these requirements when submitting an offer in compromise. Some are simple—such as signing the application—while others will take more time, such as submitting specific documentation and calculating your offer. You can find specifics about which forms the IRS requires based on your situation on the IRS website.
If the IRS hasn't previously done so, you can expect the IRS to levy your assets when you submit an offer in compromise. This means that if you own a home, for example, the IRS will likely place a lien on it, meaning they would receive the funds owed if you were to sell it. Once the IRS accepts your offer and you pay the agreed-upon amount, you can apply to have the lien removed if it isn't done automatically.
Most people will qualify to apply for an OIC. However, applying doesn't guarantee acceptance. Remember to always explore other options or resolve open claims first.
Additionally, you must not have:
Also, you must not be able to pay in full through an installment agreement or with equity in an asset.
The IRS requires you to select one of the following three reasons for submitting an Offer in Compromise.
You will then be required to complete certain documentation and submit it, along with a $205 application fee (non-refundable). The forms to submit will be:
Note that the initial payment will vary based on your offer and the payment method you elect. The two payment methods are lump sum cash and periodic payment.
To calculate how much your offer should be, you need to tell the IRS about your financial situation, including money you have on hand or in bank accounts, your debts, investments, and assets. Per the IRS guidelines, you may submit exceptions with explanations.
Individuals—including self-employed individuals—will fill out Form 433-A, while businesses will complete Form 433-B. When businesses use assets to produce income, such as farm machinery, they may be allowed to exclude the equity for those assets.
Below are guidelines. Also, carefully read the information in the Form 656-B Booklet and on the application to gain a thorough understanding of what you need to do.
National standards are used to calculate the monthly food, clothing, and other expenses for each person in your household. If your actual expenses exceed the national standards amounts provided by the IRS (for example, if you have unusual dietary requirements due to a medical condition that causes high food bills), you can submit the application with your actual expenses and provide an explanation for the reason you need a higher amount.
You can apply for an OIC directly or with the help of a tax or legal professional. Whether you go at it on your own or submit it with the help of a professional, use the Offer in Compromise Application Checklist in the IRS Form 656 Booklet. You are responsible for what you submit, so take the time to check things off, even if you are working with a professional.
Applying for an offer in compromise does not mean the IRS will accept your offer. In 2022, taxpayers proposed 36,022 offers in compromise to settle existing tax liabilities for less than the full amount owed. The IRS accepted 13,165 offers. That data isn't meant to discourage you but to set your expectations and ensure that you take the time and carefully complete the application to ensure your best chances of success.
