What are you taxed on as a business?

Your business taxes depend on the type of business structure you choose. Sole proprietorships and single-owner LLCs are taxed directly on the personal return. In multi-member LLCs and S corps, profits or losses are passed through to the owners. For the best tax outcome, be sure to account for all your income on your taxes, as well as expenses, which offset the income.

What will you need to file your business taxes?

To prepare your tax return, gather these income records:
  • W-2s and 1099s: These tax forms report wages, independent contractor payments, interest, dividends, capital gains, retirement plan distributions, and more. If you’re using a tax preparer, be sure to gather all of these.
  • Business financial statements: Your tax preparer will need a record of your business income and expenses, for example, a balance sheet, an income statement, or a general ledger.

How should small businesses prepare for tax season?

Follow 4 simple steps:

Open a separate business checking account

Keep business and personal finances separate to make it easier to identify business transactions. Banks will ask you to provide your Employer Identification Number (EIN) to open the business account.

Track business revenue and expenses

Keep detailed records of income and expenses throughout the year. LZ Books, included for free with your LZ Tax plan, will make it easier to track and categorize expenses.

Get your books in order

Record end-of-year transactions, categorize expenses, reconcile accounts, and make sure your balance sheet is ready to go. Also, have your prior-year forms available.

Know how and when to file your tax return

You’ll need to file with both the IRS and at least one state. If you’re using a tax service, your tax preparer will provide info about how and when to pay. Typically, taxes are due either in March or April, depending on your business structure.
What expenses can I write off on my taxes?

What you can write off depends on your business structure. Start by tracking these common expenses:

Mileage log

If you use your personal vehicle for business, get the total business miles and personal miles driven for the year from your mileage log or mileage tracking app.

Asset purchase details

If you bought any long-term assets for your business, such as furniture, computers, vehicles, equipment, or real estate, your tax preparer needs a description of the item, the purchase price, and date you started using the item for your business.

Payroll records

Bring copies of your year-end payroll records or payroll tax returns, as well as W-2s issued to employees and 1099-NECs issued to independent contractors.

Home office

Your tax preparer needs to know how much of your home's total square footage is dedicated to your office. They also need to know about deductible home office expenses, such as mortgage interest or rent payments, utilities, repairs, cleaning, property taxes, and homeowners insurance.

Self-employed health insurance premiums

Gather the premiums paid for medical, dental, and vision insurance for you, your spouse, and dependents.

Retirement plan contributions

Document your contributions to an IRA, SEP-IRA, or another retirement plan.
Frequently asked questions

