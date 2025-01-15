How to Find a California Tax ID EIN

﻿What is a California tax ID number, and who needs one?

Employer Identification Numbers (SEINs), California Corporation Numbers (Entity IDs) for businesses, and Social Security numbers (SSNs) for sole proprietors allow companies to facilitate tax reporting, payroll processing, and other essential functions.

All of the above numbers are types of tax identification numbers—they are used to identify a person or business on tax returns. The IRS uses TINs to administer tax laws in the U.S., and they are included in tax returns, statements, and various other tax documents. A company conducting business in the state of California uses its federal EIN when filing various documents with the state. Therefore, a company's federal EIN is also its California EIN.

Types of tax identification numbers in California

The following are some types of tax ID numbers used by California businesses.

Federal employer identification number (EIN)

The IRS issues this unique nine-digit number to corporations, partnerships, and businesses with employees. When entities file their federal tax returns, they'll need an EIN. They can also use it for employee payroll, opening a business bank account, establishing a loan or line of credit, and securing a business credit card.

California State Employer Identification Number (SEIN)

This eight-digit number is issued by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) for state payroll tax purposes and for businesses that pay wages to employees. A SEIN is required for all interactions with the EDD, including filing tax returns and making deposits, and is also used when administering payroll taxes, such as unemployment insurance , state disability insurance, employment training tax, and state personal income tax withholding.

Sole proprietors do not need this number unless they have employees or wish to open a retirement account. Those without employees can use their Social Security number when reporting taxes; however, they may need a state tax ID number when opening a business bank account.

California Corporation Number (Entity ID)

Assigned by the California Secretary of State's office at the time of registration, an Entity ID is used for filing business documents, including state taxes, and ensures that tax payments are posted to the correct entity. It is for businesses that identify as corporations.

Finding your company’s EIN and SEIN

At some point during the process of setting up your business, you obtained an EIN . This was either done by filing an online request or by submitting the IRS Application for Employer Identification Number ( Form SS-4 ) by mail or fax number. When your completed application was approved, you should have received a copy of the form showing the tax ID number that was assigned to your business.

If you have been in business long enough to have filed any state or federal forms related to business income taxes, sales or excise taxes, employee tax withholding, worker compensation or unemployment taxes, etc., you should be able to find your company's EIN on your copies of any of those forms. The EIN might also appear on bank statements or other financial documents.

If you cannot locate any documents with your company's tax ID, you can do one or more of the following:

Contact any banks, lenders, insurance companies, or other institutions or agencies that you might have provided with an EIN or SEIN.

Your SEIN can be found by contacting the Business Entities Division of the California Secretary of State. If you file quarterly tax forms, your SEIN will be on the DE-9 or DE-9c form. You can also find your SEIN by signing into your EDD account. Your business license in a California city, county, or state usually has your SEIN on it, as do your business tax returns from previous tax years and W-2s issued for employees.

Compliance and reporting requirements in California

To maintain tax IDs in California, businesses must meet multiple federal and state requirements. These include the proper use of EIN, SEIN, and California Corporation Numbers for the following functions.

Federal tax obligations: At the federal level, the EIN is used for income tax returns, employment taxes, and other federal filings, such as filing Form 1099s or ACA-related documents. Businesses must ensure accurate reporting and timely submissions to avoid issues with the IRS.

At the federal level, the EIN is used for income tax returns, employment taxes, and other federal filings, such as filing Form 1099s or ACA-related documents. Businesses must ensure accurate reporting and timely submissions to avoid issues with the IRS. State tax obligations : Large and small businesses alike use the SEIN for payroll taxes, contributions to unemployment insurance, and employment training tax filings. The Entity ID is used to file corporate income tax returns with the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) and to meet the minimum franchise tax requirements. Additionally, businesses operating in California may have obligations related to sales tax, local business licenses, and other state-level filings.

: Large and small businesses alike use the SEIN for payroll taxes, contributions to unemployment insurance, and employment training tax filings. The Entity ID is used to file corporate income tax returns with the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) and to meet the minimum franchise tax requirements. Additionally, businesses operating in California may have obligations related to sales tax, local business licenses, and other state-level filings. Record-keeping: Keeping accurate records of all tax ID numbers and related correspondence is essential for compliance and audit purposes. Businesses must keep financial records, employee documentation, and proof of tax filings for at least seven years.

How to obtain California tax ID numbers

It's relatively easy to obtain tax ID numbers through the federal government and the state of California.

Registering for a California SEIN

You can apply for a California SEIN online through the California Employment Development Department's (EDD) e-Services for Business portal or complete and submit a registration form by mail or in person at an EDD office. Applying online is the fastest and simplest method—you'll be provided with a SEIN immediately. Mail or in-person registration takes additional processing time.

You must apply for a SEIN within 15 days if you pay one or more employees wages over $100 in a calendar quarter.

Getting a California Corporation Number

Entity IDs are assigned when you successfully register your business with the California Secretary of State's office. Corporations are issued a seven-digit number starting with the letter "C," while LLCs and limited partnerships have a 12-digit number with no letter.

Obtaining a federal EIN

When applying for a federal tax ID number, visit the Internal Revenue Service website for the immediate issuance of your number. You can apply using the agency's online application , Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time. You can also apply by mail—submit a Form SS-4 addressed to Internal Revenue Service Center, Attn: EIN Operation, Cincinnati, OH 45999 if you're in the U.S. International applicants should send their documents to Internal Revenue Service Center, Attn: EIN International Operation, Cincinnati, OH 45999.

Applications can also be sent by fax at (859) 669-5760 inside the U.S., and (304) 707-9471 outside the U.S. International applicants can apply by phone by calling (800) 829-4933. The agency fulfills faxed applications in about four business days. Mail applications can take up to four weeks to process.

FAQs

What’s the difference between an EIN and a SEIN?

While an EIN is a federal tax identification number issued to businesses for tax reporting purposes filing federal taxes, opening business bank accounts, and hiring employees. In contrast, a SEIN is issued by a state's labor department or employment agency and is used for state-specific requirements, such as reporting employee wages and paying state unemployment taxes. While the EIN applies universally across all states, the SEIN is specific to the state where the business operates and employs workers.

How do I find my employer’s EIN?

If you are seeking the EIN for a company you work for, you may have access to the same information as the owners of the company. If you don't have such access to company tax and financial records, the company's EIN may be on your paystubs, W-2 forms, or other tax-related documents you may have received.

How do I find other companies’ EINs?

Where to find a California company's tax ID number may depend upon your relationship to the company. Since an EIN is used in a similar manner to a personal Social Security number, businesses generally try to limit access to their tax ID number. For that same reason, state and federal agencies won't freely give out the number.

If you do business with a company, you may need its EIN for various reasons, such as to complete required federal, state, or local tax forms. If this is the case, contact the company and request its EIN. The best way to do this is to send the company the IRS Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification ( Form W-9 ).

How much does an EIN cost?

California business owners can apply online for federal EIN through the IRS website. This is a free service—be cautious of businesses that charge a fee.