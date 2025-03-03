Financial Planning
Get legal advice on how to take control of your personal or business finances, whether you're tackling student loans, medical bills, taxes, or bankruptcy.
-
What Is a Cash Flow Statement, and How Do You Make One?
A cash flow statement provides essential information for anyone seeking a snapshot of a company's financial footing. Here's how to understand and create one.
· 7 min read
-
What Is the Qualified Business Income Deduction?
The QBI deduction allows eligible individuals to deduct qualified business income from their taxable income. Find out if it can provide your business with valuable tax breaks.
· 9 min read
-
What Is an Expense Report and Why Does It Matter?
Businesses can use expense reports to claim valuable tax deductions and confirm that employee expense reimbursements are legitimate business expenses.
· 7 min read
-
What Is a Profit and Loss Statement and How Do You Make One?
At its most basic, a profit and loss statement gives users information about a business' revenue, its expenses, and its net income.
· 7 min read
-
How to File Taxes for an LLC with No Income (2025 Guide)
Even if your LLC didn’t do any business last year, you may still have to file a federal tax return.
· 11 min read
-
20 Tax Write-Offs for LLCs and Other Small Businesses (2025 Guide)
Rental expenses, charitable donations, and business insurance are just a few tax-deductible expenses that can help your small business save money.
· 10 min read
-
What Is a Tax Levy and How Do You Resolve It?
If you don’t pay a tax bill received from the IRS, you could face a levy. Learn how to stop the IRS from seizing assets to pay the taxes you owe.
· 7 min read
-
How to Make an Invoice (with Online Template)
It's easy to create an invoice using an online template. This guide covers the essential steps you'll need to receive prompt payment from clients.
· 5 min read
-
What Is a Schedule K-1 Tax Form?
You may need a Schedule K-1 form to pay taxes if you're involved with a business entity. Find out everything you need to know about this tax form.
· 5 min read
-
EIN vs. TIN: What’s the Difference Between These Tax Numbers?
A TIN is any official taxpayer identification number, one of which is an EIN. The main takeaway is that EINs only apply to businesses, not individuals.
· 5 min read