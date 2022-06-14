Is your business tax exempt?

Find out what it takes for your business to be a tax-exempt business.
by Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson
Updated on: April 13, 2023 · 4 min read
Paying taxes is a fact of life for most small business owners. However, a few types of organizations are exempt from paying federal income taxes. And some businesses can avoid paying sales tax on certain purchases, as well.
Could your business be one of them? Here's what you need to know about becoming a tax-exempt business.
If your business is tax-exempt, you do not have to pay federal income tax on profits. However, to qualify as a tax-exempt organization, your business must be a nonprofit organization and not generate profits with the goal of distributing those profits to shareholders or owners.
Organizations must usually apply to the IRS and meet strict requirements to be classified as tax-exempt. The type of organizations that typically qualify include:
The IRS has four separate applications organizations can use to apply for tax-exempt status. The form you'll use depends on the type of organization.
As long as you have done everything right, the IRS is likely to approve your application. Normally, it takes up to 180 days to get the approval. You may contact the IRS if it is taking longer than 180 days to hear from the IRS.
Here are a few other rules to keep in mind when applying for tax-exempt status with the IRS:
Federally tax-exempt entities may still have to pay sales taxes on their purchases. However, organizations may be able to avoid sales taxes by applying for an exemption certificate.
Many states tie their exemptions to the IRS rules for granting tax-exempt status.
In addition, for-profit companies that buy products for resale may be able to avoid paying sales taxes on those purchases.
In either case, organizations typically need to provide the seller with written proof that they are exempt from sales tax. For nonprofit organizations, that's usually an exception certificate from the state department of revenue. For resellers, that documentation is usually a resale certificate.
Check with your state's department of revenue or your tax advisor for guidance on applying for a sales tax exemption.
