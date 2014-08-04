How to fill out a W-9 for a nonprofit corporation

Even though your nonprofit has tax-exempt status, you may need to fill out a W-9 when working with other businesses.
Find out more about Business Taxes
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: February 6, 2024 · 2 min read
If your nonprofit corporation provides services to another business, you may be asked to fill out a W-9 form (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification). A W-9 is an Internal Revenue Service form that businesses use to obtain Social Security and taxpayer identification numbers from the people and organizations that they pay for services.
Businesses are required to report many of these payments to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They use the taxpayer ID or Social Security numbers listed on the W-9 forms to ensure that they have accurately identified the business or person to whom payments were made.
If your nonprofit is asked to fill out a W-9 form, it should do so, even though your nonprofit has tax-exempt status.
The person or company that asked you to fill out a W-9 tax form may provide you with the form. If not, W-9 forms and instructions can be found on the IRS’s website.
The following are instructions for filling out the specific parts on the W-9 form.
Give the completed W-9 form to the business that requested it. You don’t need to file the W-9 with the Internal Revenue Service.
W-9 forms are an important part of business tax and recordkeeping procedures. If your nonprofit does business with an entity that requests a W-9 form, be sure to fill it out and return it promptly.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read