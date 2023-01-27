Tammy Farrell CPA CFE

Tammy Farrell is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner who enjoys researching the nuances of accounting, business, and tax regulations then zeroing in on why they matter, who they affect, and how to comply with them. After a 20-year accounting career with Fortune 500 companies, Tammy started her freelance writing business to help companies create engaging, educational content for their websites, magazines, clients, and prospects. Her writing has been published by major banks, universities, consulting firms, software start-ups, and many others. Learn more about Tammy on LinkedIn, her website TeachMe10.com, or through her latest venture—an online custom product store Gear Up 24|7.