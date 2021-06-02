The ultimate guide to sales tax for small businesses

As a business owner in a state that imposes sales taxes, you have an obligation to collect and report sales tax.
Find out more about Business Taxes
Excellent
by Jeff Johnston
Jeff Johnston has been an attorney and CPA in Texas for over 25 years. Areas of legal practice included tax and close...
Updated on: April 10, 2023 · 3 min read
Nearly every consumer is familiar with sales taxes because 45 states and the District of Columbia require business owners to collect it at the point of sale. As a business owner, you have a different relationship with sales tax, but it's equally important to understand and meet your obligations.
As a business owner selling goods or services you must collect a sales tax on each taxable sale. However, the money is not yours. Instead, you must periodically remit the tax to the state—usually quarterly, monthly, or weekly, depending on your sales volume. The higher your sales, the more frequently you're required to remit the sales taxes.
The total sales tax rate is typically a combination of two rates—the state tax rate and a local rate. Rates vary by state and even by location within each state. Combined rates are as low as 1.76 percent and as high as 9.53 percent. Your CPA or attorney can help you determine the exact percentage applicable to your location.
A new business owner's sales tax obligations begin with registering with the state where the taxable goods or services will be sold. Once registered, you will receive a sales tax permit, which allows you to do business in the state.
What is taxed or not taxed depends on the state where you are conducting business. Usually, the tax applies to consumer goods and services. However, some goods and services are not taxed. States typically exempt necessary items such as clothing and groceries. For specifics, check with your CPA, attorney, or your state's tax authorities.
Sellers must keep records of all sales, even nontaxable sales. It depends on the state, but typically business owners must keep sales tax records for at least five years. Your attorney or CPA can advise you on the exact requirements in your state. It will be important to have these records because if you are ever subject to a sales tax audit, these records will be the first thing the auditors will request.
For a long time, sales across state lines were not subject to sales tax. Instead, purchasers were supposed to report the sale to the state and pay a use tax. As you can imagine, that rarely happened for all but very large purchases such as private jets. This was not a big issue before the internet. However, with the growth of online shopping, the number of sales across state lines increased enough that states were losing significant amounts of sales tax revenue.
This issue was recently resolved by a Supreme Court decision that allowed states to require out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales taxes.
Even though states can require all sellers to collect and remit sales taxes, many states only require it if the out-of-state seller's sales exceed a preset, annual amount. It's typically a large amount (e.g. $500,000).
Note, if you sell online using a third-party retail website, check the website to see if it provides back-end functionality that will correctly collect and remit sales taxes on your behalf.
If you've started a business, here are some steps you can take to make sure you are complying with your state's sales tax laws:
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read