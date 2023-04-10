Jeff Johnston

Jeff Johnston has been an attorney and CPA in Texas for over 25 years. Areas of legal practice included tax and closely-held business and estate planning. For over 20 years Jeff served as an accountant and legal counsel to a number of small businesses and start-ups. Jeff has a law degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, a Masters of Taxation from Baylor University, and a BA and BBA from Southern Methodist University.

