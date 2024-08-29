How to Conduct a Florida Business Search

Updated on: August 29, 2024 · 5 min read

A business entity search can give you a lot of valuable information about businesses already out there, including what they do, their status, and their address. This guide walks you through how to perform a search for a Florida business, so you launch your business on the right foot—without stepping on anyone’s toes.

The Florida Division of Corporations offers a free business search tool that can be used to check name availability and get information about Florida businesses that exist or have dissolved.

Website: https://dos.fl.gov/sunbiz/search/

Address: 2415 N. Monroe St., Ste. 810 Tallahassee, FL 32303

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern Time

Step-by-step guide for FL SOS business search

There are multiple ways to search for a business, including name, document number, and ZIP code. The Florida Secretary of State (SOS) business database is easiest to navigate using the following fields:

1. By name

The quickest way for limited liability companies, limited partnerships, and corporations to look up a business is by its name. Select the “name” option on the main Florida Secretary of State Business Search website.

Enter the desired business name and press “enter.” A list of similar names will pop up. Click on a result to get more information about that business.

2. By EIN

You can also find a Florida business by its employer identification number (EIN) or federal tax number. Many use this option when they don’t know the company’s name but have their federal tax number. Enter the unique nine-digit number, and the results will display a list of similar numbers.

3. By registered agent name

Every Florida LLC, C corporation, or partnership must have a registered agent. This is another easy way to verify information about existing businesses and check for available names. Don’t have the officer’s first name, last name, or middle initial? Don’t worry, even partial names are acceptable.

Why conduct a Florida business entity search?

Florida continues to be a business haven for aspiring entrepreneurs and new businesses. Amid this stiff competition, you want a business name that stands out and strengthens your brand. Conducting a business search at the beginning of your entrepreneurial journey will help you avoid legal action from other similarly named businesses.

Also, knowing that your business’ proposed name is unique and not taken will make the business registration process smoother and prevent rejection of your paperwork.

Understanding naming guidelines in Florida

All businesses organized in Florida must be named according to the state's Limited Liability Company Act and Business Corporation Act.

All registered business entities must have the appropriate identifier at the end, such as “LLC,” “Limited Company,” “Inc.,” or “Corp.”

Restricted words like bank, insurance, banking, or credit union require additional approval from the respective authorities.

Can’t imply being connected with federal or state government agency (FBI, FDA, Treasury).

Name must be distinguishable.

Here’s an example of potentially similar and confusing names that may get rejected by the Secretary of State.

Your proposed name: Chafa Cafe

Existing names:

A Chafa Cafe

Chafa Cafe, Inc.

The Chafa Cafe

Chafa-Cafe-LLC

Chafa & Cafe Inc.

Other naming considerations

Got a business name that’s unique and available? Complete these three final checks before officially registering your business name.

Check domain name availability

The domain name is your business’ online address. A matching domain name makes it easier for your customers to find you, builds a strong brand identity, and increases credibility.

Let's go back to our earlier example, the business name Chafa Cafe, but the website is www.chaffacafehub.com. Not only is this difficult to remember, but the mismatch might get them wondering, “Does your business really exist?”

Find available domain names via GoDaddy or Hostinger.

Find out social media availability

Today, customers automatically cross-check businesses on social media platforms. Your business name should match its social media handle to ensure brand consistency. Use DNS Checker or NameChk to verify handle availability.

Run a trademark search

Unknowingly using registered trademarks can lead to unpleasant consequences, such as a lawsuit, injunction (court order forcing you to shut shop), or financial loss. Let's not forget the damage it can do to customer trust.

The USPTO's trademark search tool is the best place to start your due diligence, but you can also use these tips for a more comprehensive trademark search.

Completing a business search at the start of your small business journey will save you from legal headaches, ensure smooth operations, and help you establish a strong brand presence in the Florida marketplace.

Next steps after a successful business name search

Once you have selected a creative and available name for your business, remember to register it officially or reserve it so that you have the right to use it. You can register your business name by forming an LLC or any other legal business entity.

We’d also recommend that you register your trademark, as it will provide comprehensive protection against counterfeit and other businesses using a name that’s too similar to yours.

FAQs

What is the cost of doing a name search in Florida?

There’s no cost to run a business name search via Florida's Sunbiz Direct Name Search portal.

How to register a business in Florida?

To register a business, simply file your Articles of Organization and pay the filing fee. This step also registers your business name.

Can you reserve a business name?

If you aren’t ready to register your business but don’t lose out on your chosen name, you can reserve the business name for up to 120 days. To reserve a name, submit a name reservation letter and the associated fees to Florida’s Secretary of State.