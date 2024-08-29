How to Conduct a Florida Business Search

Starting a business in the Sunshine State? Ensure your desired name is unique, available, and meets all of Florida’s naming requirements.
Find out more about starting a business
Excellent
by Swara Ahluwalia
Swara has over six years of writing experience in the software, manufacturing, and small business segments. When she ...
Updated on: August 29, 2024 · 5 min read
A business entity search can give you a lot of valuable information about businesses already out there, including what they do, their status, and their address. This guide walks you through how to perform a search for a Florida business, so you launch your business on the right foot—without stepping on anyone’s toes.
The Florida Division of Corporations offers a free business search tool that can be used to check name availability and get information about Florida businesses that exist or have dissolved.
Website: https://dos.fl.gov/sunbiz/search/
Address: 2415 N. Monroe St., Ste. 810 Tallahassee, FL 32303
Opening hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern Time
There are multiple ways to search for a business, including name, document number, and ZIP code. The Florida Secretary of State (SOS) business database is easiest to navigate using the following fields:
The quickest way for limited liability companies, limited partnerships, and corporations to look up a business is by its name. Select the “name” option on the main Florida Secretary of State Business Search website.
Enter the desired business name and press “enter.” A list of similar names will pop up. Click on a result to get more information about that business.
You can also find a Florida business by its employer identification number (EIN) or federal tax number. Many use this option when they don’t know the company’s name but have their federal tax number. Enter the unique nine-digit number, and the results will display a list of similar numbers.
Every Florida LLC, C corporation, or partnership must have a registered agent. This is another easy way to verify information about existing businesses and check for available names. Don’t have the officer’s first name, last name, or middle initial? Don’t worry, even partial names are acceptable.
Florida continues to be a business haven for aspiring entrepreneurs and new businesses. Amid this stiff competition, you want a business name that stands out and strengthens your brand. Conducting a business search at the beginning of your entrepreneurial journey will help you avoid legal action from other similarly named businesses.
Also, knowing that your business’ proposed name is unique and not taken will make the business registration process smoother and prevent rejection of your paperwork.
All businesses organized in Florida must be named according to the state's Limited Liability Company Act and Business Corporation Act.
Here’s an example of potentially similar and confusing names that may get rejected by the Secretary of State.
Your proposed name: Chafa Cafe
Existing names:
A Chafa Cafe
Chafa Cafe, Inc.
The Chafa Cafe
Chafa-Cafe-LLC
Chafa & Cafe Inc.
Got a business name that’s unique and available? Complete these three final checks before officially registering your business name.
The domain name is your business’ online address. A matching domain name makes it easier for your customers to find you, builds a strong brand identity, and increases credibility.
Let's go back to our earlier example, the business name Chafa Cafe, but the website is www.chaffacafehub.com. Not only is this difficult to remember, but the mismatch might get them wondering, “Does your business really exist?”
Find available domain names via GoDaddy or Hostinger.
Today, customers automatically cross-check businesses on social media platforms. Your business name should match its social media handle to ensure brand consistency. Use DNS Checker or NameChk to verify handle availability.
Unknowingly using registered trademarks can lead to unpleasant consequences, such as a lawsuit, injunction (court order forcing you to shut shop), or financial loss. Let's not forget the damage it can do to customer trust.
The USPTO's trademark search tool is the best place to start your due diligence, but you can also use these tips for a more comprehensive trademark search.
Completing a business search at the start of your small business journey will save you from legal headaches, ensure smooth operations, and help you establish a strong brand presence in the Florida marketplace.
Once you have selected a creative and available name for your business, remember to register it officially or reserve it so that you have the right to use it. You can register your business name by forming an LLC or any other legal business entity.
We’d also recommend that you register your trademark, as it will provide comprehensive protection against counterfeit and other businesses using a name that’s too similar to yours.
There’s no cost to run a business name search via Florida's Sunbiz Direct Name Search portal.
To register a business, simply file your Articles of Organization and pay the filing fee. This step also registers your business name.
If you aren’t ready to register your business but don’t lose out on your chosen name, you can reserve the business name for up to 120 days. To reserve a name, submit a name reservation letter and the associated fees to Florida’s Secretary of State.
You may also like
3 essential ingredients for a top notch business name
Your business name is your first touchpoint with customers, so make sure it connects with your brand and purpose.
March 24, 2023 · 2min read
Do I have to use LLC in the business name?
While the rules vary from state to state, it's worth knowing what they are before choosing a name for your LLC.
March 21, 2024 · 4min read
10 reasons to start a business now
From helping people to making money doing what you love, there are no shortage of good reasons to launch your own business.
October 9, 2023 · 6min read