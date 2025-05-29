How to Get a Small Business Loan in 2025: An Interview with United Capital Source CEO Jared Weitz

How to get a small business loan in 2025

With the lending landscape changing significantly over the last few years, and with federal programs starting to phase out, finding funding can be tough. But tough doesn’t mean impossible. Here’s what small business owners can do to get an SBA loan .

1. Figure out your ideal loan amount

Business owners should have a general understanding of their funding needs before applying for a loan. Think about why you’re applying for financing and how you’ll use the money. Once you have the “why,” consider how much you’ll need to bring that vision to life.

2. Make sure your business qualifies

The SBA has a few requirements that all applicants must satisfy to be eligible for an SBA loan, regardless of the lender they use.

The business must be in operation at the time of application.

The company must be a for-profit business.

It must be located in the United States.

The business must qualify as a small business under federal guidelines.

under federal guidelines. The business must be able to repay the loan according to the loan terms.

If your business meets those requirements, you’ll still need to meet the individual lender’s requirements to qualify for a loan. Many lenders require that the business owner have a credit score of 690 or higher to qualify.

Keep in mind that if your business doesn’t qualify for a loan, you may still be eligible to apply for a small business grant .

3. Compare lenders

Each lender sets their own requirements, and many will offer different types of loans at different interest rates. Research your options at local banks, credit unions, and large national banks, and get quotes from several lenders if possible.

Once you have the quotes, look at the amount they’re likely to qualify you for and the rates they’ll offer based on your finances and your business’s finances. You may also want to look for a lender who offers other financing options, like an unsecured line of credit or business credit card , to diversify your credit mix.

4. Get your documents together

There are a few documents you’ll need to provide to your lender, regardless of the type of Small Business Administration loan you apply for. This includes, but may not be limited to, the following.

Personal financial statements

Business financial statements

Personal and business tax returns

Your business license

The SBA borrower information form

The lease agreement for the business’s property, if applicable

A one-year cash flow statement

Lenders may also request additional information based on your industry and their individual requirements. Speak with your loan officer to learn more about the exact documentation you’ll need to provide as part of your small business loan application.

5. Submit your application

You’ll need to fill out the application with your preferred lender and submit it for processing. Your lender will review your application and supplemental documentation in detail before they make a decision. It’s common for the process to take between 1-3 months.

Once your lender reviews the application, they’ll notify you of whether your loan application is approved or denied. If it’s denied, they’ll tell you why, and if it’s approved, they’ll send you a loan offer outlining the amount you’ll receive, the repayment terms, interest rates, and other essential information.

If you choose to accept the loan, you’ll need to fill out paperwork and close on the loan. After closing, the lender will transfer the money to you.

How can businesses increase their chances of getting a loan?

For some businesses, especially newer companies, qualifying for a loan, either through the Small Business Administration’s loan program or with a traditional bank loan, can be difficult. Here are a few tips you can use to set yourself up for success.

Focus on your credit

Many lenders expect business owners to have personal credit scores over 690 for SBA loans. More established businesses may be able to qualify for financing using their business credit score based on their business’s credit history.

If your score is too low, they may not approve your application. Before applying, check your credit score. You can check your score for free at AnnualCreditReport.com .

If your score is below 690 or is lower than you’d like, consider trying to improve your score before applying for a small business loan. There are a few different things you can do to improve your credit, including but not limited to these tips.

Pay down existing debt. If you have outstanding loans and credit card debt, paying down those balances will reduce your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which can improve your score. Lenders also prefer lower DTIs and may be more willing to approve you for larger SBA-backed loans.

If you have outstanding loans and credit card debt, paying down those balances will reduce your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which can improve your score. Lenders also prefer lower DTIs and may be more willing to approve you for larger SBA-backed loans. Use credit cards mindfully. Instead of using your credit cards to pay for every purchase you make, use them only when necessary. If you can, pay off your cards at the end of each month. If paying off the full balance is too much, pay as much as you can reasonably afford. This will keep your credit utilization lower and may improve your score.

Instead of using your credit cards to pay for every purchase you make, use them only when necessary. If you can, pay off your cards at the end of each month. If paying off the full balance is too much, pay as much as you can reasonably afford. This will keep your credit utilization lower and may improve your score. Ask for credit limit increases. If you’re staying on top of your credit card payments and aren’t borrowing more than you can repay, consider asking your credit card issuer for a limit increase. If granted, the credit limit increase could reduce your credit utilization ratio and boost your score.

Formalize your business structure

Banks issuing SBA-guaranteed loans need to believe that the business they’re lending to will last long enough to repay what they borrow. One simple way to increase the bank’s confidence in your application is to formalize your business structure before you apply.

Not sure which business structure is right for you? Learn more about the different business formations available and get help filing the necessary documents with your state.

Make sure you’re in compliance

Some industries have strict compliance requirements in place. If your business isn’t meeting those requirements when you apply for an SBA-guaranteed loan, you may not qualify for the funding you need when you need it. Before you apply, make sure your company is in full regulatory compliance .

Get an employer identification number (EIN)

Your business’s employer identification number, often abbreviated as EIN, helps the IRS identify your business when you file taxes for the business or on behalf of your employees. While sole proprietors may be able to use their Social Security number instead, having an EIN is a must if you plan on creating a separate and distinct business entity or if you plan on hiring employees.

You can get an EIN online from the IRS website .

Examine your financial health

Lenders want to feel comfortable in your ability to repay what you borrow. Before you apply, take the time to look at your personal financial health and your business’s financial well-being. Look at your financial health and see if there is anything a bank or lender may take issue with. Having lots of existing debt, a history of default, or prior bankruptcies within the last 7 to 11 years could make it harder to qualify.

Create a formal business plan

When applying for a loan, it’s common for banks to ask business owners for a business plan. This plan should outline the goals of the business, how you’ll use the money, sales projections, and other factors. If you don’t already have a business plan, create one before applying for a loan. Make it as detailed as you can and provide clear and actionable steps for each part of your plan so banks can see how you’ll achieve your goals.

Invest in insurance

Many lenders require applicants to have business insurance in place at the time they apply for a small business loan. Without that insurance, the loan application may be denied. The exact insurance you’ll need will depend on your business’s unique risks. However, most businesses will need the following types of coverage.

General liability

Property insurance

Workers’ compensation insurance (if hiring employees)

Professional liability

Commercial umbrella insurance

Errors and omissions

Your lender may request proof of insurance for each relevant policy. Your insurance agent should be able to help you get the proof you need for your loan application.