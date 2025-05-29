Places in the U.S. With the Most Women-Owned Small Businesses

The share of women-owned small businesses looks very different depending on where you live.

To understand where women entrepreneurs are thriving, we analyzed the most recent data from the SBA and the census, looking at the number of women-owned businesses relative to local populations in both states and major cities. Let’s take a closer look.

Where do women own the most small businesses?

Some states and cities stand out for their high concentration of women-owned small businesses, indicating strong entrepreneurial ecosystems and access to support networks and funding.

States with the most women-owned small businesses (per 100 residents):

Florida – 5.77 Georgia – 5.22 Colorado – 4.71 Louisiana – 4.48 Vermont – 4.45

These states reflect a mix of business-friendly climates and growing populations. Florida and Georgia, for example, have rapidly expanding metro areas that foster entrepreneurship across industries.

Colorado’s presence reflects the state’s consistent focus on small business development and support services, while Vermont stands out as a smaller state with a relatively dense population of women business owners.

Cities with the most women-owned small businesses (per 100 residents):

Miami, FL – 8.85 Atlanta, GA – 6.26 Orlando, FL – 5.84 Memphis, TN – 5.48 New Orleans, LA – 5.25

Miami leads all major U.S. cities in the rate of women-owned small businesses, signaling a strong entrepreneurial culture that likely stems from a combination of cultural diversity and a community that fosters independent enterprise as a means of economic advancement. For example, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce has a Diverse Business Empowerment program to support the growth and sustainability of small women-owned businesses in the greater Miami area.

Atlanta and Orlando show how regional growth in the Southeast continues to create opportunity, while Memphis and New Orleans highlight the importance of community-driven business growth in historically underserved areas.

“Women-owned businesses are one of the fastest-growing segments of the small business economy,” said Allison DeSantis, Senior Director of Product Counsel at LegalZoom. “We’ve seen firsthand how more women are taking the leap into entrepreneurship. And not just to build wealth, but to create flexible, purpose-driven careers on their own terms. It’s incredibly important to support them with access to resources that make running a business more financially manageable.”

Where do women own the fewest small businesses?

At the other end of the spectrum, some areas report much lower rates of women-owned small businesses. Often in regions with slower population growth, less urbanization, or fewer small business resources.

States with the fewest women-owned small businesses (per 100 residents):

West Virginia – 2.39 Wisconsin – 2.9 Pennsylvania – 3.04 Kentucky – 3.05 Iowa – 3.1

These states are generally more rural, which may limit access to capital, mentorship, or community-based business networks that support women entrepreneurs. In states like West Virginia and Kentucky, longstanding economic challenges may also contribute to fewer business formations overall.

Cities with the fewest women-owned small businesses (per 100 residents):

Stockton, CA – 2.69 Bakersfield, CA – 2.7 Fresno, CA – 2.71 Buffalo, NY – 2.72 Harrisburg, PA – 2.82

Several of the lowest-ranking cities, Stockton, Bakersfield, and Fresno, are located in California’s Central Valley, a region with lower median incomes and fewer business resources than the state’s coastal metro areas. These economic conditions may limit access to entrepreneurship support and contribute to fewer women-owned businesses relative to the population, showing how disparities can exist even in higher-opportunity states.

Understanding where women-owned businesses are flourishing and struggling illustrates how local policies, economic conditions, and population trends shape business opportunity. Next, we’ll look closer at one of the most persistent gaps in small business: the disparity in ownership between men and women.

The Gender Gap in Small Business Ownership Across the U.S.