Business insurance: When you need it and when you don't

Business insurance can help your company survive unexpected challenges. Here is a breakdown of the types of business insurance and what you need for your business.
Business Insurance solutions for your small business
Excellent
Updated on: May 20, 2024 · 12 min read
Every company faces some kind of risk—even the most careful ones. But owners can protect themselves with business insurance.
The right coverage can make or break a business. Theft or fire, for example, can cause devastating losses to businesses without insurance, and a personal injury lawsuit could leave you struggling. Good business insurance can be a financial safety net when you need it most.
In this guide, we'll explain the ins and outs of insuring your business.
Business insurance protects companies from financial losses and liability after events such as:
Business insurance works like medical insurance and other types of coverage. First, a business owner buys coverage based on the operational risks. Then, after an incident, the business can submit a claim for coverage. Business insurance can also reduce legal liability.
Business liabilities refer to debts and legal obligations your business owes now or in the future. More often than not, they refer to financial debts. Insurance can protect a business against these liabilities.
Limited liability companies (LLCs) protect owners from lawsuits and financial debts. The “limited liability" in the name refers to this protection. Liability insurance coverage refers to business insurance that can offer liability protections for specific risks. Here is more on the distinction:
To decide whether you need business insurance, ask yourself two questions:
If you answered yes to either of these questions, commercial and legal business insurance would help you minimize risk. You can get a free quote from LegalZoom's trusted partner, NEXT insurance.
The best type of business insurance depends on your business model. "Business insurance refers to a broad set of insurance coverages that protect businesses against loss or damage from different types of risks," says Chris Rhodes, chief insurance officer at NEXT Insurance.
“Depending on your business activities and operations, your business insurance package might include a combination of a few different insurance products, such as general liability, workers' compensation, and property insurance," he says.
To narrow down your options, we'll explain the different types of business insurance.
Limited liability insurance covers legal or medical fees when you're held responsible for damages. The main types include:
Commercial property insurance protects your physical assets and offers financial support if your physical workspace faces damage. You can purchase different policies such as:
You can compensate for lost income with insurance such as:
Other common types of business insurance include:
The insurance your business needs depends on its structure, industry, and stage of development.
Assuming your business will go on to hire employees and grow, you need:
These policies cover the most common expenses growing businesses encounter. Many blanket policies include these types of insurance, which can lower your overall bill.
If you want to sell your business, the right insurance can lower investors' risk. This boosts the value of your company and helps seal the deal. When selling, you need:
These policies help ensure a smooth transition and give buyers the most protection during an acquisition.
Even though LLCs give owners liability protection, you should still consider business insurance, especially in high-risk fields such as construction and agriculture. Even low-risk industries run the risk of:
Running your LLC without company insurance is like going without health care. You may not expect an illness or injury, but the insurance can save much more money in the long term. Even simple, low-cost business insurance for an LLC beats no coverage at all.
Government agencies such as the IRS treat sole proprietorships and partnerships as disregarded entities, meaning the business and the owner are the same for legal purposes. This means that business owners are personally liable for all business activities. Liability insurance could help to protect your personal assets in the event of court costs or another catastrophic event.
Because C and S corporations operate on a larger scale than other business types, you have extra liabilities to consider. Instead of investing in one blanket policy, take out insurance designed to cover your most important activities. While this costs more upfront, it can save substantially more than you invest.
The general rule of thumb is that small business insurance can cost between $25 and $75 a month for each policy in your insurance package.
The amount your business will pay can vary based on several factors, including:
You can get just the insurance you need with our partners at NEXT Insurance in about 10 minutes.
Here’s how it works: You’ll answer a few online questions about your business, such as its size, location, the line of work you’re in, and more. You select your coverage options and see the exact price you’ll pay annually or monthly. If you like what you see, you can buy your policy immediately. A certificate of insurance (proof of coverage) will be available immediately. And, you can manage your policy 24/7 via web or mobile app.
If you have questions, NEXT’s licensed, U.S.-based insurance professionals are available to help.
By evaluating your risks, choosing appropriate coverage, and staying on top of the claims process, you can give your business the protection it needs. You can break this process into four steps:
Contact an insurance agent specializing in businesses that share your structure or field. While owners can conduct their own research, an agent will offer valuable insight and expertise. In addition, insurance agents can route you to the best policy options much faster.
As with most things, it pays to shop around. However, beware of choosing the cheapest insurance or eliminating certain types of coverage to save money. Policies at different price points offer varying degrees of coverage. Ask yourself:
By deciding on your nonnegotiables, you can narrow down your policy options.
Since we know this is a need for many of the business owners we work with, we partner with a trusted insurance provider so you can easily review tailored and affordable options for your business.
You can also shop online for business insurance. Many insurance carriers offer 100% digital options for you to quickly get the coverage you need.
Note: A bare-bones policy may not protect you if you have to make a claim. Worse, many policies have "coinsurance" clauses that may lead to only a partial payment if the insurance company determines you were underinsured.
Research the kinds of accidents and legal liabilities companies in your field face. Construction teams should invest in workers' compensation due to the risk of injury. On the other hand, financial firms need to protect against legal liability if they mismanage funds.
You should also choose a policy that protects against natural disasters common in your area. For example, businesses in California should invest in wildfire insurance. Conversely, Florida businesses need hurricane protection.
By anticipating these risks, you can find liability insurance coverage suited to your needs.
Once you've found the right policy, you're ready to buy. Be sure you know what your insurance covers, and ask your agent for clarification as you need it. To purchase insurance, bring relevant information like:
Finally, when your policies come up for renewal, check out the competition to make sure you're getting the best deal.
Still not clear on where to start with insuring your company? We've answered some of the most common questions about business insurance.
While different businesses prioritize unique types of coverage, the most popular options include:
Businesses should switch policies or invest in new insurance after changing their structure or operations. This can occur when a company:
Almost all businesses have some insurance. Depending on state law, sole proprietors with no employees or contractors may not need insurance. However, most of these businesses still invest in coverage. Additionally, federal law requires that all companies with employees pay for:
You can get liability coverage of $1 million for a few hundred dollars a year. This cost may go as high as $1,000 a year if you:
Most business insurance policies offer coverage over state lines. If you have liability insurance for an LLC in one state it should apply to others. It’s important to check with your insurance company and read your poilcy documents closely.
Business insurance and liability protection can make or break startups or large enterprises. While owners should always plan for success, investing in or reevaluating your business insurance can provide the coverage you didn't expect to need. In short, insurance gives you the resources needed to bounce back from any hurdle.
If you do have to make a claim, be sure to provide complete and accurate information, file your claim right away, and consider seeking legal advice if your claim is denied.
By evaluating your risks, choosing appropriate coverage, and staying on top of the claims process, you will help ensure that your business has the protection it needs when it needs it.
Unlock the potential of your business with special offers from LegalZoom’s trusted partners. Discover a wide range of services, from business banking and insurance to websites and payment systems. Let LegalZoom’s partners help you turn your big idea into a big business.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read